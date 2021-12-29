 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Oooooooooooklahoma where the weed will boom, er, bloom   (yahoo.com) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, conservative state, Hashish, Global Marijuana March, Legal and medical status of cannabis, retail cannabis stores, smell of marijuana drifts  
•       •       •

666 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 4:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is clearly a free market issue. Locally - leave them alone and reap the sweet tax revenues. nationally - let them produce cheap weed, force down prices in other states and drive out black market weed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice one, Subby.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of California people moved into the Oklahoma market
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another way Texas continues to lose to Oklahoma.
 
germ78
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
**Offer not valid in Muskogee
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the schwag pictured in TFA is as good as it gets in OK then I think I'll stay right where I am, TYVM.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is clearly a free market issue. Locally - leave them alone and reap the sweet tax revenues. nationally - let them produce cheap weed, force down prices in other states and drive out black market weed.


Problem is as soon as they cross state lines, they get their assets seized and their land taken and auctioned.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mjjt: This is clearly a free market issue. Locally - leave them alone and reap the sweet tax revenues. nationally - let them produce cheap weed, force down prices in other states and drive out black market weed.


The only way to eliminate black market weed is when the retailers can beat their prices, both per ounce and per pound. Current prices where I live are fairly low on the black market: $1,200/lb. and $80 per oz. As to how I know this, I plead the fifth.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So there's a largely unregulated medical marijuana boom, and ten farking percent of the state's population has an MMJ card? I mean I won't oppose legalization there, but that is the most red state way to do it that I can imagine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oklahoma
Youtube GtjESEj8kFg


I seriously doubt anyone here knows who this artist is and probably doesn't care.

It's ok. I expected that.
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just drove through the eastern half of Oklahoma going up to Fayetteville Ar.  Small back roads.  Never saw so many dispensories.  Most have Bigfoot in their name.I heard it was EASY to get a medical card since you live in Oklahoma and they want to tempt you from moving out of the hell hole.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Money will change people.
Less income from fewer tobacco smokers they have to go elsewhere.

When faced with the question " do you want to pay more taxes instead?" Most will choose legalization.
Id rather put up with a stoned person than a drunk person any day.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Randrew
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Funny how Oklahoma's former governor Mary Fallen was all about suing Colorado for getting their nasty weed in our peanut butter then - BAM - we've got medijuana with the most "liberal" qualifications for use and growing.

I grew up here being told our biggest "cash crop" was not wheat, but weed.  Now that growing weed is (with proper authorization) legal, it will probably become officially our most valuable crop.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rotting_Fly: I just drove through the eastern half of Oklahoma going up to Fayetteville Ar.  Small back roads.  Never saw so many dispensories.  Most have Bigfoot in their name.I heard it was EASY to get a medical card since you live in Oklahoma and they want to tempt you from moving out of the hell hole.


The length of the list is mind-blowing, especially if you know how small some of those places are.
 
Randrew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

germ78: **Offer not valid in Muskogee


While Merle Haggard may have been an Okie in the sense that his mommy and daddy gave up and moved to California, he was a Californian.
 
Randrew
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Rotting_Fly: I just drove through the eastern half of Oklahoma going up to Fayetteville Ar.  Small back roads.  Never saw so many dispensories.  Most have Bigfoot in their name.I heard it was EASY to get a medical card since you live in Oklahoma and they want to tempt you from moving out of the hell hole.

The length of the list is mind-blowing, especially if you know how small some of those places are.


37 dispensaries registered for my town of ~50,000 population.  Nice!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Rotting_Fly: I just drove through the eastern half of Oklahoma going up to Fayetteville Ar.  Small back roads.  Never saw so many dispensories.  Most have Bigfoot in their name.I heard it was EASY to get a medical card since you live in Oklahoma and they want to tempt you from moving out of the hell hole.

The length of the list is mind-blowing, especially if you know how small some of those places are.


It was a shrewd business move, Dispensary licenses were cheap and the law said you can;t have grow ops within X number of yards from a dispensary. So straw owners would be set up to cut down the number of suppliers. Then those individual buyers would sell out to bigger orgs.

Hence more dispensaries than gas stations.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Its too bad Food Conglomerates made independent operations actually growing food unprofitable.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You were bound to do something right Okies, happy for y'all.
 
Randrew
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA:  ""It smells like weed all the damn time, even right here in our offices," said Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner, a Republican, pointing toward one of the dozens of licensed marijuana farms in his county, this one across the road from his department."

Sounds like a smart location for an above-board grow operation.
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Randrew: TheSubjunctive: Rotting_Fly: I just drove through the eastern half of Oklahoma going up to Fayetteville Ar.  Small back roads.  Never saw so many dispensories.  Most have Bigfoot in their name.I heard it was EASY to get a medical card since you live in Oklahoma and they want to tempt you from moving out of the hell hole.

The length of the list is mind-blowing, especially if you know how small some of those places are.

37 dispensaries registered for my town of ~50,000 population.  Nice!


I just looked up my hometown...... 9 shops for 14k ppl in the county and 3k for the city proper..... DAMN.....
 
Randrew
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: You were bound to do something right Okies, happy for y'all.


It would be interesting to see a Venn diagram of political alignment and weed position of the state's populace.
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Randrew: TheJoe03: You were bound to do something right Okies, happy for y'all.

It would be interesting to see a Venn diagram of political alignment and weed position of the state's populace.


SOOOO TRUE!....So many Trump flags flying along side of Cherokee Nation flags...right next to shops. Blew my mind...
 
Devo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the feds legalize it, the red states will be able to produce it cheaper than the blue states.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Randrew: FTFA:  ""It smells like weed all the damn time, even right here in our offices," said Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner, a Republican, pointing toward one of the dozens of licensed marijuana farms in his county, this one across the road from his department."

Sounds like a smart location for an above-board grow operation.


Alongside the donut shop
 
Randrew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjjt: Randrew: FTFA:  ""It smells like weed all the damn time, even right here in our offices," said Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner, a Republican, pointing toward one of the dozens of licensed marijuana farms in his county, this one across the road from his department."

Sounds like a smart location for an above-board grow operation.

Alongside the donut shop


Whoa, now there's an idea. I might need to move down to Haskell County and set up a Daylight Donuts franchise next to the Sheriff's office and weed farm.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Finally, a use for Oklahoma: we can set it on fire and smoke it.
 
Randrew
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: Finally, a use for Oklahoma: we can set it on fire and smoke it.


I'm not really for that idea, but it might cover up the smell blowing in from Texas for a while.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.