(Stars and Stripes)   Good news everyone. Nuclear aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford passes final weapons elevator tests. It only took 11 years past due date   (stripes.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be eaten by wolves.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just to make it ADA compliant.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they require tolerances of 1/16th of an inch to function?  Good thing warships are never hit by explosives with the capability to bend metal.

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/war-​a​rticles/severely-damaged-warships-that​-said-afloat-and-were-repaired.html
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/doesn't make sense
//don't care
///wheeeeee
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 years for an elevator? Jesus, how long does it take to actually fire?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we can't really launch the planes that don't really work.

Seems like an excellent investment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Soon to be eaten by wolves.


The aircraft carrier was delicious.

/Now that's just superfluous
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: 11 years for an elevator? Jesus, how long does it take to actually fire?


Generally speaking, in most cases (and this is only speaking of typical circumstances, you understand), elevators, by and large, do not typically fire. More or less.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh I was getting worried.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stuck with the tried and true steam powered ones.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 11 years seems like an accomplishment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship Disposal Project RFI for dismantling will probably be out next year.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ground floor: Perfumery, stationery, and leather goods, wigs and haberdashery, kitchenware and food. Going up!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chevy Chase is elated:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: So they require tolerances of 1/16th of an inch to function?  Good thing warships are never hit by explosives with the capability to bend metal.

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/war-a​rticles/severely-damaged-warships-that​-said-afloat-and-were-repaired.html


Well, shiat, I came in to make the same point. But it's okay, I'm sure the ship can still perform it's mission without working weapons elevators.

/They can just have sailors haul the weapons up the internal stairs, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for retirement.   The U S S George H W Bush and the U S S George W. Bush are being launched as we speak.   Their gliding down in to the water and majestically slipping under the waves.   Now, they're being recovered after sinking.

Now the keel for the U S S Donald Jenius Trump is being laid.  What?  He forgot to appropriate money for a carrier?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Chevy Chase is elated:
[Fark user image 696x474]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God.  We can continue to pretend we're still the world's most powerful military, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it trip and fall down the stairs?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. There's a whoooole lotta money to be made by stringing a Pentagon contract out indefinitely.

Won't subby think of the shareholders?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: koder: 11 years for an elevator? Jesus, how long does it take to actually fire?

Generally speaking, in most cases (and this is only speaking of typical circumstances, you understand), elevators, by and large, do not typically fire. More or less.


Great.  Now we have to start over!
 
Chakan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: Should have stuck with the tried and true steam powered ones.


But however will the poor job creators and defense-industrial conglomerates make any money if they don't introduce new, unproven technologies and overpromise capabilities/underbid prices?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Thank God.  We can continue to pretend we're still the world's most powerful military, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.


Those are piles of money.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like building a huge, complicated thing for the first time is a difficult task
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important part is that the contractors got paid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like building a huge, complicated thing for the first time is a difficult task


Not sure that's really a great way to put it when like the vast majority of new Navy ships have been complete f*cking disasters.

The whole point of paying this much money is that you figure it the f*ck out, for the most park, before you lay keel.

It's goddamn ridiculous how badly they have failed in the past few decades.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Duh. There's a whoooole lotta money to be made by stringing a Pentagon contract out indefinitely.

Won't subby think of the shareholders?


Hey, Bon Jovi aint playin' birthday parties for free now..
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There were 10 elevators installed before this one but OMG~!11!~!~!@!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Thank God.  We can continue to pretend we're still the world's most powerful military, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.


What evidence?  There's a difference between blowing things up (which we are exceptionally good at) and forcing a western government down the throat of a lawless territory that has never had such before (which we are not).
 
kayariy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like building a huge, complicated thing for the first time is a difficult task


And including the initial training, operation, and maintenance of them into the requirements before calling them "operational" takes time too.
New system, new challenges, new capabilities, same old Navy, same old challenges... It should go smoother on the Kennedy.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can we make the Jimmy Carter a humanitarian aid ship instead. Kinda feel it's fitting .
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - "Nuclear"
Youtube Nth4RqqmQZ4
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: It's almost like building a huge, complicated thing for the first time is a difficult task

Not sure that's really a great way to put it when like the vast majority of new Navy ships have been complete f*cking disasters.

The whole point of paying this much money is that you figure it the f*ck out, for the most park, before you lay keel.

It's goddamn ridiculous how badly they have failed in the past few decades.


Thank you for adding to my point.

I could begin a diatribe about how this is a reflection of stuff and things, but who would listen? I think we're at the collapsing point for these kinds of things. The capability is gone, not just for America but all countries. I really don't think China is doing much better and Russia sure as hell isn't.
Maximum density has been reached.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it a cost plus contract?  If so it's working as designed.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: It's almost like building a huge, complicated thing for the first time is a difficult task

Not sure that's really a great way to put it when like the vast majority of new Navy ships have been complete f*cking disasters.

The whole point of paying this much money is that you figure it the f*ck out, for the most park, before you lay keel.

It's goddamn ridiculous how badly they have failed in the past few decades.


My cousin-in-law is a Master Chief, last time I saw him he mentioned something about watching the Pacific Fleet crumble, and this was before they started driving into container ships. It's not just the boats...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn breaker kept tripping.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

alechemist: Can we make the Jimmy Carter a humanitarian aid ship instead. Kinda feel it's fitting .


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
And the elevator is really important, because the Gerald Ford doesn't do well with stairs.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: 11 years for an elevator? Jesus, how long does it take to actually fire?



They've started the procedure right now, just in case.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alechemist: Can we make the Jimmy Carter a humanitarian aid ship instead. Kinda feel it's fitting .


It's a nuclear sub, which is still pretty fitting.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damnit, first JWST launching and now this.

What am I supposed to point to now when I'm behind schedule on a project?

"Yeah, I'm a week late, but at least I'm not as far behind as..."

Space Launch System?  The DoD audit?

(I'd prefer something big and physical... making fun of IT projects is like shooting fish in a barrel)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: alechemist: Can we make the Jimmy Carter a humanitarian aid ship instead. Kinda feel it's fitting .

[i.imgur.com image 400x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Making the Seawolf Class USS Jimmy Carter a humanitarian aid ship would be something we would of seen on seaQuest DSV. Would be a cool idea though.
 
IDisME
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
16th inch tolerances?  You're building a warship, not a swiss watch.  Just because you can doesn't always mean you should.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warthog: So they require tolerances of 1/16th of an inch to function?  Good thing warships are never hit by explosives with the capability to bend metal.

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/war-a​rticles/severely-damaged-warships-that​-said-afloat-and-were-repaired.html


If a carrier gets hit then things have already gone catastrophicaly wrong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: So they require tolerances of 1/16th of an inch to function?  Good thing warships are never hit by explosives with the capability to bend metal.

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/war-a​rticles/severely-damaged-warships-that​-said-afloat-and-were-repaired.html


If they're making machinery to a tolerance of 1/16th of an inch? I have a problem with that. Real machinists don't work in fractions, they work in decimals.

If they had a tolerance of 62 thou? That's...actually a pretty easy tolerance to hit. Actually, it would probably be +41/-21 thousands of an inch, but hitting five thou tolerances is easy. Indeed, 60 thou is hot dog in a hallway level fit.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just looked at their wikipedia page for the ship.  Built by Newport News Shipbuilding.  Understand all now.  If you ever want something built 6 ways and at 3X the budget before it comes close to correct, NNS is your contractor of choice.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: FLMountainMan: Thank God.  We can continue to pretend we're still the world's most powerful military, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.

What evidence?  There's a difference between blowing things up (which we are exceptionally good at) and forcing a western government down the throat of a lawless territory that has never had such before (which we are not).


Well, our Department of Defense can't track trillions of dollars, according to its own Inspector General, our cybersecurity is a good decade behind China, our procurements are an international laughingstock, our governance internationally condemned, and we haven't been able to deter aggression and expansion by our stated enemies.

I'd ask what's your evidence that we are effective, aside from movies?  I was born the year we vanquished the mighty Grenadan Army and since then, we've beaten the Panamanian Army, the Iraqi Army, and whatever constituted the Afghan Army.  I think the men and women on the front lines are heroes.  The problem is they are led and equipped by idiots.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Warthog: So they require tolerances of 1/16th of an inch to function?  Good thing warships are never hit by explosives with the capability to bend metal.

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/war-a​rticles/severely-damaged-warships-that​-said-afloat-and-were-repaired.html

If they're making machinery to a tolerance of 1/16th of an inch? I have a problem with that. Real machinists don't work in fractions, they work in decimals.

If they had a tolerance of 62 thou? That's...actually a pretty easy tolerance to hit. Actually, it would probably be +41/-21 thousands of an inch, but hitting five thou tolerances is easy. Indeed, 60 thou is hot dog in a hallway level fit.


TIL that subby's mom can be used as a measure of fault tolerance.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: There were 10 elevators installed before this one but OMG~!11!~!~!@!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
