(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Remember, when driving in snow, keep it slow, avoid sharp turns, and try not to run from the police   (kiro7.com)
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**FULL VIDEO** Mississauga Porch Pirate Fails Stealing A Package & Gets His Car Stuck In A Snow Bank
Youtube GEGBQD_32m0
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Slow Ride- Foghat (Short Version)
Youtube mIjZE4kcg_Q
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GEGBQD_3​2m0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


LOL..."I'll get you a shovel".
 
falkone32
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Toyota SUV was stolen during a delivery to a coffee stand. Police said the suspect slid into a tree while trying to get away, and then ran from the scene after the crash.

Well that was pointless.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't forget to ride the ass of the guy in front of you.  You don't want fresh snow falling in their tracks.
 
Randrew
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or just "drive it like you stole it".  Like he did.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [c.tenor.com image 498x286] [View Full Size image _x_]
/oblig


I was going to say there better be a certain gif as the boobies and sure enough.

Well done!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, if you're on the interstate, your brake lights should come on in only two scenarios: you're coming to a stop or there's an emergency. And no, following the car in front of you so closely that you need to adjust your speed by using your brake is not an emergency.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unless you're on a snowmobile.

CSB

Worked at a McDonalds in high school.  Management wouldn't let us close during snowstorms but it would get so slow that we would pass the time listening to the radio or a police scanner.  One night during a really bad storm a snowmobile came through the drive-thru and picked up dinner for his family because their power was out and couldn't cook.  There wasn't a car on the road to be seen.  As soon as the guy leaves the cops decided they are going to chase him.  Yea Crown Vics in the snow trying to catch a snowmobile.  He lost them after the first corner.  They tried to find him for about half an hour.  They didn't seem to realize that he didn't have to stay on the roads.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, if you're on the interstate, your brake lights should come on in only two scenarios: you're coming to a stop or there's an emergency. And no, following the car in front of you so closely that you need to adjust your speed by using your brake is not an emergency.


Preserve your headlights by following so close you can only use the ones on the car ahead of you.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Similar story just happened near me:

https://www.kptv.com/news/stolen-car-​s​uspect-arrested-after-hitting-light-po​le-on-snowy-roads-in-mcminnville/artic​le_89370574-678e-11ec-8b2f-a79cca81f10​4.html

A chase began at a slow speed due to the snow-covered roads. It ended when the driver crashed into a light pole. The suspect ran from the car but was arrested less than a block away.

Bunch of criminal masterminds out there this winter.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unless you have a good banjo album.
 
