kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I swore that I have heard cases like this before.
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple of vultures walk up to the airport ticket desk, one carrying a big, dead raccoon.

They hand their tickets to the agent, who says, "Will you be checking the raccoon?"

The vulture says, "No thanks, it's carrion."
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A blood trail from the suitcase led police to the Broad Moore apartment complex
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news makes it abundantly clear.  If you're going to murder someone, you need to be prepared to go full Dexter in the situation to survive. The ones who get caught are the ones that rush and make mistakes like this guy.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There we go again. Another one of those 4 x's sites. There's an article in there somewhere if you look carefully.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Video showed Summers attempting to throw the suitcase in the dumpster at the apartment complex, but it was too heavy."

He ain't heavy, he's his roommate.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A blood trail from the suitcase led police to the Broad Moore apartment complex on S. Cleveland.
A search warrant was obtained for an apartment where the blood trail ended, police said.

Seriously? That's worse than the "foot prints in the snow" scenario. Why didn't he just put a return address on the suitcase?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man In A Suitcase
Youtube cnDBowy9gNU
 
rhiannon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least the article contained more information than most news articles do nowadays
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why you should always pack your own bags because you never know
 
