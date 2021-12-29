 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   "The general trend that I'm seeing is, if you're boosted and you get Covid, you really just at worst end up with bad cold symptoms. It's not like before where you were coughing, couldn't say sentences and were short of breath"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'But it's my god given right as an American Moran™ to be short of breath and cough on others!'
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if I get boosted 4 times?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Omicron has made this juniper season a freaking nightmare.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... until the booster loses effectiveness.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ... until the booster loses effectiveness.


And then you get another one.

this isn't that difficult
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew can't smell or taste anything, his lungs hurt and his bones hurt. He is basically unable to move from his bed. And how his 2 year old daughter has it, too. They only tested positive yesterday.

He was an antivaxxer, but his daughter?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also assuming you're generally healthy to start with.  Also assuming you get the Omicron variant, and not one of the earlier forms that are still out there.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Got boosted in November. Early last week, I started feeling "coldy". A little cough. Sniffly. Wednesday everything I ate tasted like cardboard.

I was by myself all week anyway, so wound up not seeing anyone for 5 days after symptoms were gone.

So, hopefully I had it, I guess.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just like with regular COVID ... the symptoms run the gamut. I had it in October 2020 and the worst part was having to stay in my house for two weeks and not working. Any other year I probably would've worked while sick - it was that mild.

BUT, my experience is just one of many. Many, many others had it much, much worse.

It's an odd disease.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Just like with regular COVID ... the symptoms run the gamut. I had it in October 2020 and the worst part was having to stay in my house for two weeks and not working. Any other year I probably would've worked while sick - it was that mild.

BUT, my experience is just one of many. Many, many others had it much, much worse.

It's an odd disease.


Not working has to be the worst symptom of all.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My friend is vaxxed and boosted, as are her daughters, and they all have covid. They couldn't have been more cautious, but that's NYC for you. She seems like she's definitely not feeling well. Says her throat hurts too much to answer the phone. But she's not in the hospital, thank God.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Got boosted in November. Early last week, I started feeling "coldy". A little cough. Sniffly. Wednesday everything I ate tasted like cardboard.

I was by myself all week anyway, so wound up not seeing anyone for 5 days after symptoms were gone.

So, hopefully I had it, I guess.


You should get an official test so, you know, the CDC can do contact tracing that you likely didn't do.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.


No, I have a couple farkied as anti vaxxers.
 
LurkingCat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry Nadie, I am likely in a similar position where I have anti-vaxxers in my extended family too, and they have small children, and I don't blame the children for the mistakes of their elders, and I feel sorry for them (the children, to clarify).  To a point.  I don't have control over their lives any more than they do over mine, but yes, if I had a chance to get them a vaccine, I would, but there aren't any for young children yet for this particular virus/disease.

And they also live in AZ, too, but I more "blue than red" as one might say, and I live in Texas amongst people I think are complete morons.  In any case, I have distanced myself enough to say that if they don't have the vaccine by now, when they had ample opportunity, they get what they deserve.

Part of me admits that I wish the adults WOULD get it and suffer for it, and free the overall society of their stupidity.  Worse, a part of me thinks that they are raising their children to follow in their obviously obtuse footprints, and the world might be better of without them...  and if frankly, that if half of the world's human population was killed off. it would be better for the rest of the living organisms on this planet.

So I would say this.  Care for his daughter, send sympathy for her, etc., but obviously, not for your nephew, and in fact, if I was in your particular position, I would be LIVID with him for exposing his child to this.

It would depend on how far you are able to distance yourself, but you should have boundaries in families, they keep you safer.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Also assuming you're generally healthy to start with.  Also assuming you get the Omicron variant, and not one of the earlier forms that are still out there.


My understanding is that the earlier forms, like Delta, are less likely to break through in a boosted person.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder how that fellow in New Zealand who recently got vaccinated ten times in one day on behalf of other people is holding up against COVID.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How did this headline slip past the mods?

Omicron is Doubleplusbad, comrade
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: 'But it's my god given right as an American Moran™ to be short of breath and cough on others!'


That's why I smoke
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.


they died.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.


do i have to do my own research to figure out if these groups are exclusive to each other?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.


We also have sentient space rocks that like to run for political office
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What if I get boosted 4 times?


That isnt off the table yet.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What if I get boosted 4 times?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rga184
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Got boosted in November. Early last week, I started feeling "coldy". A little cough. Sniffly. Wednesday everything I ate tasted like cardboard.

I was by myself all week anyway, so wound up not seeing anyone for 5 days after symptoms were gone.

So, hopefully I had it, I guess.


I guess if you're fine I hope you had it too.  Apparently vaccines plus omicron infection make you very immune.

For the test of farkers out there, please be mindful that while being boosted most likely means you'll have a mild or even asymptomatic disease course, you can potentially still infect somebody that might have more significant issues, boosted or not (or somebody who has an elderly parent or grandparent living at home).

So please still be careful, and if you get it despite being careful, please don't pass it on to anybody else.  As I told my friend who had it, the next deadly variant could be mutating in your body.  Make sure it dies when your body clears the infection and doesn't go on to spread somewhere else.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At first I thought the headline quote was Fauci, but there wasn't enough alternating STAY CALM/EVERYBODY PANIC.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fully vaxxed by May of 2021.

Had Delta in late June, mild flu-like symptoms.  Fever about 100 for three days, no taste or smell for about five days.  Achy, sapped of energy.

So I have the two jabs and then more antibodies from COVID itself.

Getting boosted today.

I'll be goddamn bulletproof in two weeks.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It's not like before where you were coughing, couldn't say sentences and were short of breath"

While I agree with his cause, he's somewhat full of shiat.  My boosted niece had to go to the ER for oxygen last week.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vaxxed and boosted friends are still with messed-up taste a month later and one person has a relative that is vaxxed and boosted and in the hospital.

A lot of people did their duty and got the shot and are still going to suffer because of those than wont.  It's time to stop coddling the adult brats. Make them pay for their treatment.  Let the doctors and nurses who are burnt out treat them voluntarily.  They are part of our country and they need to start acting like it and contributing, or get out of the way by getting into a refrigerated truck.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WE ARE AL:L GOING TO DIEEEEEE AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AAAAAAAAAARRRGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHH​HHHH
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: GardenWeasel: ... until the booster loses effectiveness.

And then you get another one.

this isn't that difficult


It's like people have never been seen by a competent doctor.  My GP advises against getting a flu shot until late September at the earliest so it has the best chance of remaining effective through the entire flu season.

Many vaccines lose effectiveness over time, and that's not a new thing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: What if I get boosted 4 times?


You get kicked out of the Republican Christmas party, aka the ICU

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-va​c​cine-six-doses-distracted-nurse/
Rome - A 23-year-old Italian woman who was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine all at once was released from a hospital on Monday without having suffered any apparent adverse reactions, local health authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Noa Hospital in Massa, in Tuscany.
The patient was kept under observation for approximately 24 hours in the hospital's emergency room. Doctors said she was given fluids, and anti-inflammatory and fever medications as preventative measures.

"This person at this time will certainly not have side effects," said Dr. Antonella Vicenti, director of infectious diseases at Noa Hospital. She said Pfizer studies had shown that people who receive up to 5-times the normal dosage did not suffer any consequences. She also said that patients in Israel and Germany who had accidentally been given 5-times the usual dosage also showed no adverse reactions.
 
rga184
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: vudukungfu: What if I get boosted 4 times?

[Fark user image image 540x768]


Gotta say, I normally don't get that crazy about this type of thing, but for some reason that picture is particularly mesmerizing for me.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tmyk: It's like people have never been seen by a competent doctor.


One thing I've noticed is that broke ass people in the sticks only get seen by PAs and NPs
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You are probably still contagious. So do us all a favor and visit your nearest anti-vax church.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
envisionaryimages.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rightClick: noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.

do i have to do my own research to figure out if these groups are exclusive to each other?


Follow "Front Line Farkers" on twitter - they know the truth Drew won't tell you
 
Albinoman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.


Fark mods apply restrictions very liberally, and I dont mean in the political sense. I replied to someone who said they were waiting for all the unvaxxed to die that the vast majority are surviving and they are even more likely to survive with a second encounter. Nothing factually wrong, but it was enough to get my comment deleted for "spreading covid 19 misinformation".
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

question_dj: Omicron has made this juniper season a freaking nightmare.


I love playing the game of is it covid or seasonal allergies w/ mild hangover.

/juniper season = martini time
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The big problem I see is that there are so many unvaccinated people, and Omicron is so infectious, they are going to overwhelm the healthcare system regardless of how virulent it is.

I got bit pretty bad last week trying to break up a dog fight.  Messed up a tendon to the point where I was having trouble bending my ring finger.  I went to urgent care to get some anti-inflammatories and antibiotics, and was told they couldn't see anyone with anything that was not symptomatic covid.  Naturally, most of those people are probably unvaccinated.  Every other urgent care center I tried calling told me the same, that or they were outright booked completely.  And while I briefly considered the ER, I likely would have been sitting there for a day or more before I got seen, just to get a prescription.  So I just went with ibuprofen and hoped for the best.

Fortunately it wasn't severe, didn't result in infection, and I could more or less walk it off, so to speak.  But I guess my point is, for the next several weeks, don't break up any dog fights.  Be careful crossing the street, maybe stay clear of ladders, and hope like hell you don't have a heart attack.  Antivaxxers are farking things up for everyone, and will continue to do so for some time to come.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LurkingCat: So I would say this. Care for his daughter, send sympathy for her, etc., but obviously, not for your nephew, and in fact, if I was in your particular position, I would be LIVID with him for exposing his child to this.


Thank you.
They live in Mississippi. My sister is a medical student. She has her granddaughter and is taking care of her. She is scared, as you'd expect. Both of us are livid at my nephew. His wife is having a nervous meltdown over how this could possibly happen.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The big problem I see is that there are so many unvaccinated people, and Omicron is so infectious, they are going to overwhelm the healthcare system regardless of how virulent it is.

I got bit pretty bad last week trying to break up a dog fight.  Messed up a tendon to the point where I was having trouble bending my ring finger.  I went to urgent care to get some anti-inflammatories and antibiotics, and was told they couldn't see anyone with anything that was not symptomatic covid.  Naturally, most of those people are probably unvaccinated.  Every other urgent care center I tried calling told me the same, that or they were outright booked completely.  And while I briefly considered the ER, I likely would have been sitting there for a day or more before I got seen, just to get a prescription.  So I just went with ibuprofen and hoped for the best.

Fortunately it wasn't severe, didn't result in infection, and I could more or less walk it off, so to speak.  But I guess my point is, for the next several weeks, don't break up any dog fights.  Be careful crossing the street, maybe stay clear of ladders, and hope like hell you don't have a heart attack.  Antivaxxers are farking things up for everyone, and will continue to do so for some time to come.


Not trying to be that guy, but once had to break up a dog fight also, so me and another guy did the "grab the back legs" method - it actually worked as advertised.  YMMV though.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Fully vaxxed by May of 2021.

Had Delta in late June, mild flu-like symptoms.  Fever about 100 for three days, no taste or smell for about five days.  Achy, sapped of energy.

So I have the two jabs and then more antibodies from COVID itself.

Getting boosted today.

I'll be goddamn bulletproof in two weeks.


I have MS; if I'd caught COVID before I was able to get vaccinated back in March it probably would have killed me. I got Omicron last week; I felt cruddy for a couple days: body aches, fatigue.

When viruses mutate, they tend to get more contagious and less deadly. A virus that's less contagious and more lethal won't spread as easily.

That's precisely what's happening with Omicron: If you're vaxxed, you'll have mild symptoms or be asymptomatic. If you're not vaxxed, you still might have mild or no symptoms.

Last I heard there has been one fatality in the US, and the patient in question had serious compromised immunity. Why the hell is everyone rushing to panic and lockdown yet again? We don't lockdown for colds or the flu, even though the flu is demonstrably more dangerous than Omicron.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: question_dj: Omicron has made this juniper season a freaking nightmare.

I love playing the game of is it covid or seasonal allergies w/ mild hangover.

/juniper season = martini time


meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Albinoman: noitsnot: It's weird we don't really have anti-vaxxers on fark.  Unless I'm just missing them.  We have racists and nazis and trumpies but not anti-vaxxers.

Fark mods apply restrictions very liberally, and I dont mean in the political sense. I replied to someone who said they were waiting for all the unvaxxed to die that the vast majority are surviving and they are even more likely to survive with a second encounter. Nothing factually wrong, but it was enough to get my comment deleted for "spreading covid 19 misinformation".


A few mods consider anything besides doom and gloom "misinformation".  It's gotten pretty ridiculous.  My favorite is when you reference a link they farking greened and your post gets taken down for misinformation.  They think they're helping, but they're just as bad as the people who pretend it's a hoax.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Not trying to be that guy, but once had to break up a dog fight also, so me and another guy did the "grab the back legs" method - it actually worked as advertised.  YMMV though.


That's good advice, and I will have to remember that.  What normally works for my dog is a splash of water.  He farking hates that and shuts down immediately.

The problem was, he was resource guarding me; I was the resource, his cousin came up to me for snuggles, so he attacked him.  I was basically already in the middle of it, reached out without thinking, and got bit.  It was a stupid reflex.

Next time I will try and remember the back leg trick if its possible.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is a Nurse currently in the Covid ward, 162 Beds all but 6 are occupied but unvaxxed, the 6 Vaxxed have no booster, you'd think these facts would be obvious for everyone.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Vaxxed and boosted friends are still with messed-up taste a month later and one person has a relative that is vaxxed and boosted and in the hospital.

A lot of people did their duty and got the shot and are still going to suffer because of those than wont.  It's time to stop coddling the adult brats. Make them pay for their treatment.  Let the doctors and nurses who are burnt out treat them voluntarily.  They are part of our country and they need to start acting like it and contributing, or get out of the way by getting into a refrigerated truck.


If it's  been over a month it's incredibly unlikely they got Omricon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I served under General Trend in the Army.  He really left an impression.  No wait.  That was General Tread.  Now, General Trend, you could always tell where he was going.
 
