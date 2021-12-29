 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1170, Archbishop Thomas Becket showed the world what was going on inside of his head   (history.com) divider line
21
    More: Vintage, Canterbury Cathedral, Archbishop of Canterbury, Henry II of England, Archbishop Thomas Becket, knights of King Henry, Thomas Becket, Canterbury, Henry II  
•       •       •

975 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stochastic terrorism is nothing new.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Henry was a very irascible, ill tempered man. He was probably drinking at the time, and blew up after hearing more about what Thomas was saying about him. Henry vented to whomever was present about putting a hit out on Thomas, but by then it was already out of his system. A few knights that heard him felt they would win favor from Henry if they went and took out Becket on their own.  Henry was heartbroken, Thomas was still his best friend, even though they disagreed with each other constantly.  The 4 knights who were involved in the murder were all hanged.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Stochastic terrorism is nothing new.


But enough about Beckett's criminous clerks...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: King Henry was a very irascible, ill tempered man. He was probably drinking at the time, and blew up after hearing more about what Thomas was saying about him. Henry vented to whomever was present about putting a hit out on Thomas, but by then it was already out of his system. A few knights that heard him felt they would win favor from Henry if they went and took out Becket on their own.  Henry was heartbroken, Thomas was still his best friend, even though they disagreed with each other constantly.  The 4 knights who were involved in the murder were all hanged.


Historically speaking, perhaps kings named Henry and men named Thomas should keep their distance one from the other.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just a little mistake

Who Will Rid Me Of This Turbulent Priest? Blackadder S1E03
Youtube 2rNopZDwahg
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reminder that I should re-read The Pillars of the Earth soon.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: King Henry was a very irascible, ill tempered man. He was probably drinking at the time, and blew up after hearing more about what Thomas was saying about him. Henry vented to whomever was present about putting a hit out on Thomas, but by then it was already out of his system. A few knights that heard him felt they would win favor from Henry if they went and took out Becket on their own.  Henry was heartbroken, Thomas was still his best friend, even though they disagreed with each other constantly.  The 4 knights who were involved in the murder were all hanged.


Hate to be this guy, but no they weren't.

"Pope Alexander excommunicated all four. Seeking forgiveness, the assassins travelled to Rome, where the Pope ordered them to serve as knights in the Holy Lands for a period of 14 years."

Thomas Becket
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited Canterbury Cathedral and took this pic where his bones and a shrine were until King Henry VIII destroyed the shrine and his bones:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seeking forgiveness for what they had done, the assassins of Thomas Becket traveled to Rome and were ordered by the Pope to serve as knights in the Holy Lands for a period of fourteen years. In 1220, Becket's remains were relocated to a shrine in Canterbury Cathedral where it stood until it was destroyed in 1538, around the time of the Dissolution of the Monasteries, on orders from King Henry VIII. The king also destroyed Becket's bones and ordered that all mention of his name be obliterated. The pavement where the shrine stood is today marked by a lit candle.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas wasn't defending the Christian or Roman Catholic faith as we understand it today.
He was defending the "right" of the church to keep anyone it ordained immune from secular criminal court proceedings.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royals are some temperamental weirdos.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know the expression "short fused"? Henry had no fuse, so instead of getting sensible advice from his advisors, he was surrounded with yes-men who only wanted to avoid his explosive temper.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Jake Havechek: King Henry was a very irascible, ill tempered man. He was probably drinking at the time, and blew up after hearing more about what Thomas was saying about him. Henry vented to whomever was present about putting a hit out on Thomas, but by then it was already out of his system. A few knights that heard him felt they would win favor from Henry if they went and took out Becket on their own.  Henry was heartbroken, Thomas was still his best friend, even though they disagreed with each other constantly.  The 4 knights who were involved in the murder were all hanged.

Hate to be this guy, but no they weren't.

"Pope Alexander excommunicated all four. Seeking forgiveness, the assassins travelled to Rome, where the Pope ordered them to serve as knights in the Holy Lands for a period of 14 years."

Thomas Becket


In fact, I believe they are buried at the dome of the rock, or somewhere closeby.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's what I call giving the king a piece of his mind!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ahhh, I thought they were executed. You learn something new everyday.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Thomas wasn't defending the Christian or Roman Catholic faith as we understand it today.
He was defending the "right" of the church to keep anyone it ordained immune from secular criminal court proceedings.


He was, but at the time secular justice was a tool kings used to control others, with very few restraints or rules.  They were worried - rightfully so - that to allow that would open them to legal persecution from the king.  Since at that time, the king was all about legal (and not so legal too) attempts to weaken the authority of the church, they pretty much had to fight tooth and nail for that or go down as any sort of serious player in England

No moral endorsement of either side, they both kinda sucked and they both had their uses, and using "had to" as in, "if they wanted to survive as an powerful organization."  Like most historical pissing contests, it was very much two sides neither of which were very nice duking it out over power

/Henry pissed on his own shoes with that one
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's in your heeeeead
In your heeeeead

ZOOOMBIE. ZOOOOMBIE.

AAAAAA CATHOLIC ZOMBIE
 
That Reilly Monster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: You know the expression "short fused"? Henry had no fuse, so instead of getting sensible advice from his advisors, he was surrounded with yes-men who only wanted to avoid his explosive temper.


Hey that reminds me, I'm reading Woodward's "Fear" right now and it's damned interesting.

Don't know what made me think of that.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Thomas wasn't defending the Christian or Roman Catholic faith as we understand it today.
He was defending the "right" of the church to keep anyone it ordained immune from secular criminal court proceedings.


Sounds a lot like what the RCC still believes to me, what with them continuing to shield rapey priests and all.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least you didn't stick that "à" in there. I was amazed at how overwrought some people get over a little "à".

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: GentDirkly: Thomas wasn't defending the Christian or Roman Catholic faith as we understand it today.
He was defending the "right" of the church to keep anyone it ordained immune from secular criminal court proceedings.

Sounds a lot like what the RCC still believes to me, what with them continuing to shield rapey priests and all.


Yeah but they're a lot more sneaky about it now.  They don't publicly claim to be beyond secular authority.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.