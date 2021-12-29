 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 29 is 'carte blanche' as in: "On the classic sitcom 'The Golden Girls,' a recurring theme was the need to carte blanche around as she hunted for men"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One could translate that as "white card" which would explain a lot.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well played subby! Excellent Golden Girls reference.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, I have fond memories of watching that show as a kid.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  Carteblanche was the surname of the character Yvette on the British sitcom 'Allo! 'Allo!.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now, I'm confused...
My name is Blanche Devereaux. That's French for "Blanche Devereaux."
Youtube javDiDEVlZ8
 
