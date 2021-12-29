 Skip to content
(North Country Public Radio)   Teenagers volunteer for a job no one else wants to do   (northcountrypublicradio.org) divider line
22
22 Comments
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just like Kyle!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh, my kid got out of bed yesterday before 10am.  Seriously though, definitely heroes.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop promoting this shiat.

There isn't a shortage of workers. There's a shortage of people being paid to do a necessary job.

"Emergency services? How about $6 an hour. You're gonna make a lot in overtime!"

"But I make $5.50 an hour flipping burgers and only occasionally does someone overdose."

"No body wants to farking work anymore. We'll just make some high school kids volunteer after our vacation to Cabo."

"What if they're smart enough to not?"

"Don't let them into University without 'volunteer' hours. AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride


Actually, a tourist town government ambulance.  So its the second-home crowd not wanting to pay more in taxes and not wanting to pay their local employees well.
 
Dumpex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is so sad that they need to do this at such a young age, but bloody well good on them for doing this
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
be a senator?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh god. Please no. Don't do this. We realized a while ago that giving sixteen year old an EMT-basic and putting them on the ambulance was a bad thing - it leaves them with a ton of PTSD and mental health problems down the road.

Yet another thing Disney popularized in the late 90s/early 00s that was a terrible idea. (Yeah, this was the premise of a Disney Teen drama series)
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd think that this article might shame the rich who own all the vacation homes in this area and they wouldn't fight a property tax increase tooth and claw but you would be wrong.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: You'd think that this article might shame the rich who own all the vacation homes in this area and they wouldn't fight a property tax increase tooth and claw but you would be wrong.


Nothing can shame the rich.  Unless you use the Ludivoco technique, they just turn their heads and ignore things.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chucknasty: be a senator?


forgive my flippancy. RTFA, big up to these kids. making a serious difference is hard to do.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Stop promoting this shiat.

There isn't a shortage of workers. There's a shortage of people being paid to do a necessary job.

"Emergency services? How about $6 an hour. You're gonna make a lot in overtime!"

"But I make $5.50 an hour flipping burgers and only occasionally does someone overdose."

"No body wants to farking work anymore. We'll just make some high school kids volunteer after our vacation to Cabo."

"What if they're smart enough to not?"

"Don't let them into University without 'volunteer' hours. AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!"


I just looked into a government-based third service part time job because I wanted a break from the system I currently work in.

They quoted me a rate that was six dollars less than I make straight time, and half of what I make on overtime.

I politely declined.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride

Actually, a tourist town government ambulance.  So its the second-home crowd not wanting to pay more in taxes and not wanting to pay their local employees well.


More likely it's the locals being cheap.  Even If you have more than one home you can still only vote in one local election.  Most don't choose where the vacation home is
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait 'til they get to the hospital and see who the new batch of doctors are!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride


Holy shiat. This is just disgusting.

Somebody is actually writing an article praising the fact that a company has manipulated teens into volunteering to a dangerous job, where they are responsible for people's lives, for no pay all because the company cannot find anybody to do the work for the peanuts, they are willing to pay them. We have completely gone off the rails as a country
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Persnickety: NM Volunteer: UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride

Actually, a tourist town government ambulance.  So its the second-home crowd not wanting to pay more in taxes and not wanting to pay their local employees well.

More likely it's the locals being cheap.  Even If you have more than one home you can still only vote in one local election.  Most don't choose where the vacation home is


Tell that to a trumper.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ongbok: UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride

Holy shiat. This is just disgusting.

Somebody is actually writing an article praising the fact that a company has manipulated teens into volunteering to a dangerous job, where they are responsible for people's lives, for no pay all because the company cannot find anybody to do the work for the peanuts, they are willing to pay them. We have completely gone off the rails as a country


As a note many states have raised the minimum age to be licensed to 18, and the minimum age to be on an ambulance to 21. Insurance is starting to refuse to cover people under 25 driving the ambulances, which has lead to a TON of 21 and 22 year old Paramedics. We have objective evidence thanks to events between 2001 and 2020 that have lead us to make these changes, since we now recognize that generally a teenage brain is not a great place to deal with the trauma of violent death, dismemberment, and moral injury from a failed system.

People really think that Paramedics and EMTs, and in some cases Firefighters, are paid well (too well in some cases) for what they do and the fact they get "to set around" when they're not needed. However the reality is that the person who shows up to your door in your moment of need is likely making as much as the burger cook at McDonalds (and in some cases less, some states have emergency service exemptions in minimum wage laws) or are completely unpaid - and many are dependent on Government benefits to survive, especially EMTs and First Responders.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ongbok: UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride

Holy shiat. This is just disgusting.

Somebody is actually writing an article praising the fact that a company has manipulated teens into volunteering to a dangerous job, where they are responsible for people's lives, for no pay all because the company cannot find anybody to do the work for the peanuts, they are willing to pay them. We have completely gone off the rails as a country


Not company, government. It is a fascinating fight to witness, when cities or counties get enough cash to replace their volunteers with paid professionals.  But in most areas outside of major cities, the firefighters and EMTs are volunteers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Persnickety: NM Volunteer: UltimaCS: "Why would be bother increasing our $12/hour wage when we can get teen scabs to do it for free?"
-Ambulance companies that make $2,000 per ride

Actually, a tourist town government ambulance.  So its the second-home crowd not wanting to pay more in taxes and not wanting to pay their local employees well.

More likely it's the locals being cheap.  Even If you have more than one home you can still only vote in one local election.  Most don't choose where the vacation home is


It's a village of less than 2000 people you'd need to pay a whole lot of extra taxes to fund a full time paid ambulance service.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: People really think that Paramedics and EMTs, and in some cases Firefighters, are paid well (too well in some cases) for what they do and the fact they get "to set around" when they're not needed. However the reality is that the person who shows up to your door in your moment of need is likely making as much as the burger cook at McDonalds (and in some cases less, some states have emergency service exemptions in minimum wage laws) or are completely unpaid - and many are dependent on Government benefits to survive, especially EMTs and First Responders.


I get to see how much the city firefighters make because of job postings HR sends out.  They make very little, about as much as the equipment operators in Streets and Facilities.  The volunteers out in the various smaller communities tend to be ranchers or their adult children, or healthier retirees.  It's all messed up, and the county should be hiring salaried firefighters and EMTs.  But the city should be paying their employees more too, it sucks that public sector work is a vow of poverty in the USA.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's really messed up is how much an entry level fully certified cop makes.  A lot more than a fully certified firefighter or EMT.  And a few hundred more than the town's museum director.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are volunteering.

Not sure how y'all got crazy on this.

Nothing worse than what they would see on NCIS.

Having friends and playing tetris will help.
 
