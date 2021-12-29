 Skip to content
 
(Fredericksburg)   Pictures from the time capsule in Lee's Memorial. No photos of any dried up condoms from Lincoln's wallet. Yet   (fredericksburg.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much cooler stiff in this capsule than the last one.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue Donovan takes a close look at the artifacts inside the copper box recovered from the base of the Robert E. Lee monument.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sue Donovan is watching you masturbate
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

cdn-images.threadless.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the intentions of the time capsule folks.
Did they think that 1) racism would be over by the time the statue was knocked down or 2) it would be replaced with an even bigger monument to white supremacy?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The picture of Lincoln's casket was not what I first imagined it would be like. Huh.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm curious about the intentions of the time capsule folks.
Did they think that 1) racism would be over by the time the statue was knocked down or 2) it would be replaced with an even bigger monument to white supremacy?


That was back before racism was invented.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Found inside the time capsule...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tickle_me_ivory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool! A seated liberty dime!
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm curious about the intentions of the time capsule folks.
Did they think that 1) racism would be over by the time the statue was knocked down or 2) it would be replaced with an even bigger monument to white supremacy?


The article I read earlier somewhere said that it wasn't really a "time capsule" more of a "cornerstone box" where the intent was not for someone to find it in the future, just that they wanted to memorialize the occasion.  I think there is supposedly a similar box in the White House somewhere.  They just got lucky that the material they happened to choose (copper) and the sealing method they employed happened to allow the box to function as if it was a time capsule.  It should have been soup, as was expected when they found the thing in a pool of water.

But you're right that they probably expected the South to Rise Again and all that and build a bigger statue at some point.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dancing frog not included.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds just like a collection of junk-mail of the time and the 19th century version of a phone book.  Oh and a minie ball lodged in wood, presumably fired by The Great Man Hisself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was put in the box by racists, some of whom probably fought in the Civil War, and even THEY are less racist than anti-immigrant Republicans today. They are actually encouraging immigrants to come to the US, not shouting "BUILD THE WALL!"

/but the immigrants they are talking about were white
//ohhhhhhhhhhhhh
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I"m glad I kept scrolling. Otherwise the only thing I would have been sure of was that Sue Donovan and Kate Ridgway were digging into the artifacts inside the copper box recovered from the base of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, VA during a live streaming broadcast from the Virginia Department of Historical Resources lab in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's a guy using a cell phone
And he's a robot.  He's got red eyes.
 
