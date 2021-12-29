 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   The secret to keeping New Year's resolutions is to set realistically achievable goals, such as drinking more, exercising less, and spending more time gaming and neglecting the family   (lifehacker.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the same as this year?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For New Year I'm giving up drinking and lying.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating the moon. Always set a goal you know you can't achieve, but any progress is progress.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat More
Exercise less

Keeping it realistic

/Today's Mutts
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part about gaming with your wife? Never having to say you're sorry, except when you screw up during a Trial in ESO and wipe the party...
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only once was I able to keep a New Year's resolution.
The resolution was this: I will make no more New Year's resolutions.
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually kept my NY resolutions from 2021:

Stay sober
Weigh less at the end of the year.

I think I'll keep my 2022 resolutions the same!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard alcohol has less calories than beer. Seems like a good place to start for most farkers.

/New resolutions fail bc most people set one just for the sake of having a new Year's resolution
 
Brooksider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For this year, how about stop getting caught cheating?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day, I was playing Crimson Skies with this guy when his wife jumped in to the game.  She ripped him to shreds.  To shreds, I say.  Every once in a while, she'd cap me just cause I'm an easy death but it was cat and mouse with her and her hubby.  She'd toy with him a bit.  Then send him crashing.  Oh her laughter cuts me to my soul and makes me wish I walked past that video arcade back in 1975.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice the hookers and half the blow. Wait... Reverse that.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another resolution I'd fail at somehow.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only one I ever sustained is the quitting smoking at 12:36am, 2008-01-01.

I've lost the weight but put it back on. I've saved the money but recovering from job layoffs and house prices keep going up. Still, this upcoming year should be good.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/It's a classic.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Only once was I able to keep a New Year's resolution.
The resolution was this: I will make no more New Year's resolutions.


I did that about ten years ago.
There has been a couple of close calls but I've been able to keep it.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: The best part about gaming with your wife? Never having to say you're sorry, except when you screw up during a Trial in ESO and wipe the party...


Having a gaming family really made the last few years so much better than it would have been otherwise.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I resolve to quit drinking and become a pothead instead...hey, wait a minute...I forgot I've already done that
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I resolve to not give up drinking and smoking weed.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My new years resolution is to garden more and learn about growing plants.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lifehacker article that isn't Claire talking about mayo?

Hard pass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This year, I will take bets on how long it takes each of my friends to fail at their New Year's resolutions.

It's easier now because I have fewer friends, for some reason beyond my understanding.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make life changes when you are aware they're needed and not because the Terra is at a certain position relative to Sol.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"New Year's resolutions just go in one year and out the other."  ~  Steven Tyler
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My friend said smoke more cigarettes and go out in sunlight less,
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eat no olives.

/54 consecutive years
 
