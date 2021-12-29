 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   The only way this curve is getting flattened is if we turn the chart on its side
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the Duke boys were in charge we would have already straightened the curves and flattened the hills.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bo Peep to Lost Sheep. BO PEEP TO LOST SHEEP, COME BACK, OVER!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in reality land...get your booster.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, plague rats!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the variant that will burn it's way through everyone.

Get the shots, get boosted. The best we can do is hope to have as much pharmaceutical help as possible when it's our turn to face Omicron.

But on the bright side, the next variant will also tear through everyone again.
 
horatiocrunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital numbers are up, but serious cases are generally reserved for the unvaxed.  Cases in hospital here (SW Ontario) are up because people are going to ER for covid testing. They test positive, become a case statistic and go home.

I am typically doom and gloom, but even I think everyone that is vaccinated will be fine. Boosters are booked a month ahead of time here, but we are booked.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature is pissed dude
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaxxed up.  Spent Christmas at the hospital with my kid after a skateboard mishap and I'm starting to feel like dogshiat now.

Really hoping I didn't pick something up there, but I wouldn't be surprised
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That actually took me a moment to process. The units of time per infection has gone asymptotic.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It's only the flu, it's a hoax, it will just disappear."

I think I'll go punch a flight attendant.

"Gasp, gasp, gasp."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oblig:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just under 1/3 of fully vaxxed people are also boosted. If you're in that 2/3, this is your cue to get boosted ASAP. They're predicting 140,000,000 cases in Jan and Feb, in just the US. That was not a typo, there is not an extra 0 in there, and the booster takes 2 weeks to fully work.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was the only one vaxx'ed and boosted at the last family gathering.  It made me sad cause I know they don't have any cool stuff and I won't be mentioned in any of their wills.

Here are some new ones:
The vaccine isn't effective against all the variants
We have "heard impunity" since "OmniCrom" can't kill us
You never needed no booster shots for nutting else before

Then the standard "tracking", "Jesus said 'no'" and "you don't know what they put in that stuff" crap.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks to everyone who celebrated Christmas. The travelers, spenders and gatherers. Spreading God's love by hugging and kissing.
They should be rounded up for the sake of humanity.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The US is gonna turn into one gigantic-ass infection camp.
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm about to attend my grandfather's funeral. The service is inside at the temple. Masks and vaccinations required (triple jabbed and double masking). They're opening up the high holiday doors so everyone can spread out and they're also streaming the service online. Hopefully we can all get out unscathed, especially my grandmother.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get the feeling I'll be catching it next week.  Starting a new job and "company policy REQUIRES travel to the head office to complete onboarding with HR".

Only kinda worried though.  Vaxxed, boosted, and health insurance from my last job looks like it'll carry until insurance from the new job kicks in. Plus one of their "big selling points" was sick leave doesn't count against PTO.

Can only imagine how that'll play out - "hey I got COVID during a meeting that could've been a 30 minute Teams call.  Now y'all are paying me to spend my second week on the job in bed catching up on Netflix."
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Meanwhile, in reality land...get your booster.


I had it scheduled for the week before Thanksgiving but I had a little flu or something the night before so I skipped it. Then I got lazy and didn't try to reschedule until last week and it got a lot tougher in the meantime. It's almost like last spring all over again.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I'm vaxxed up.  Spent Christmas at the hospital with my kid after a skateboard mishap and I'm starting to feel like dogshiat now.

Really hoping I didn't pick something up there, but I wouldn't be surprised


Yo! I saw some kid absolutely beef it off a hoverboard on concrete the other day. Clearly broken arm. I haven't heard how bad.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So this is the state-reported infection curve for Arizona:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the state-reported death rate for COVID-19:
Fark user imageView Full Size


In essence, the third wave that we're currently in just about matches the amplitude of the first wave, but with a period that is sustaining itself.  The second wave was worse, both for amplitude and for deaths, but the third wave looks like it's at risk of becoming a new baseline, rather than a wave that will taper back off again.

The part that's so troubling about this is that by September 2021, just about everyone that was looking forward to vaccination was already vaccinated, meaning that the wave largely built after everyone that was particularly pro-vaccine had already gotten the vaccine.  So a smaller subset of population largely consists of where these third wave cases derive.

And this is before considering that official detection numbers are low.  I have no doubt that lots of cases and some deaths are not being reported to the Department of Health Services, because some people are dying outside of the hospital setting.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The statistics are full of outliers. Out lying in the cemetery or the hospital.  I was told by an otherwise completely sane and reasonable person yesterday that diet and exercise are all that you to avoid getting sick from COVID. She starts going on about cruciferous vegetables and not taking the nearest parking spot at the store and I just wanted her to fall over dead from COVID right there.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Typical head and shoulders structure. I'm bullish on COVID.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IDisposable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Thanks to everyone who celebrated Christmas. The travelers, spenders and gatherers. Spreading God's love by hugging and kissing.
They should be rounded up for the sake of humanity.


I'm fully vaxed and boosted.  I celebrated Christmas with others who are fully vaxed and boosted and everyone had a PCR test before we got together.  This was in a warmer climate and we mostly spent time out doors.

Please tell me exactly how I was a danger to anyone.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know two people who (they assume) they got it in the past 2 weeks, they were at the same event.  1 boosted, 1 just vaxxed.  Boosted guy said felt like a minor cold, was fine in 2-3 days.  Other guy felt like shiat for a day or two more (only 1 day was bad) but said it cleared up in short order.   So, get your booster, put a mask on and go about your business.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The guy I work for hemmed and hawed about getting the vaccine.  He caught Covid about a month ago.  He got to enjoy a hospital stay, managed to get the Monoclonal Antibody treatment and got pneumonia anyway.  He just got back out of the hospital last week and has been "working" from home (attends 2 meetings via teams and then naps) for the last week.  I just found out he's back in the hospital for the pneumonia again.

And I STILL hear at work how they aren't getting the vaccine because the side effects are more dangerous than Covid.

Meanwhile me and two other people are splitting his duties and adding it to our jobs while he is out.  That part kind of pisses me off.  The reward being being serious about your health is additional workload while the sick try and recover.  If you are going to get Covid due to your own ignorance at lease have the good grace to die quickly so the folks who fill in for you can get a promotion.
 
Thingster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA:

It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thingster: FTA:

It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron.


FEEEEAAAARRRRR
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Godscrack: Thanks to everyone who celebrated Christmas. The travelers, spenders and gatherers. Spreading God's love by hugging and kissing.
They should be rounded up for the sake of humanity.

I'm fully vaxed and boosted.  I celebrated Christmas with others who are fully vaxed and boosted and everyone had a PCR test before we got together.  This was in a warmer climate and we mostly spent time out doors.

Please tell me exactly how I was a danger to anyone.


If you are fat it's gross to look at you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Thingster: FTA:

It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron.

FEEEEAAAARRRRR


So phase 1 is FEAAAARRRRRR and presumably phase 3 is profit. What's phase 2? Also who gets the profit in phase 3 and how is it generated? Is it Big Vaccine? Big Face Mask? This is never clear to me.
 
Thingster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The statistics are full of outliers. Out lying in the cemetery or the hospital.  I was told by an otherwise completely sane and reasonable person yesterday that diet and exercise are all that you to avoid getting sick from COVID. She starts going on about cruciferous vegetables and not taking the nearest parking spot at the store and I just wanted her to fall over dead from COVID right there.


All the data we have shows being otherwise healthy and being under 75 are the best way to not get a severe case or die of covid.

The two biggest factors associated with death or severe illness being age and obesity - so saying keeping yourself healthy will protect you from covid isn't that much of a stretch.

The CDC, WHO, and every other health organization should have been up on their pulpit and pounding their drums about everyone eating right and losing weight to protect from serious covid.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Godscrack: Thanks to everyone who celebrated Christmas. The travelers, spenders and gatherers. Spreading God's love by hugging and kissing.
They should be rounded up for the sake of humanity.

I'm fully vaxed and boosted.  I celebrated Christmas with others who are fully vaxed and boosted and everyone had a PCR test before we got together.  This was in a warmer climate and we mostly spent time out doors.

Please tell me exactly how I was a danger to anyone.


There's a window of time where a person has been exposed and doesn't test positive. Unless you quarantined for two weeks prior, there was still some danger.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cases are way up but hospitalizations and deaths are down. We need more data to know what that means but apparently not to run around scared. I keep saying that some people like being scared and want Covid to last forever and I'll keep saying it because it is obviously true. But what if Covid suddenly mutates and causes our eyes to bleed?! Well then I guess I'd be wrong but so far the data seems to show that Covid is evolving into something we can handle. Keep reporting those case numbers like they mean something though because there are people hiding in basements that need to hear them.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: I know two people who (they assume) they got it in the past 2 weeks, they were at the same event.  1 boosted, 1 just vaxxed.  Boosted guy said felt like a minor cold, was fine in 2-3 days.  Other guy felt like shiat for a day or two more (only 1 day was bad) but said it cleared up in short order.   So, get your booster, put a mask on and go about your business.


Don't assume. I developed symptoms even though I've done all the recommended vaxing. I went and got a PCR test. Negative result. It was a cold.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Cases are way up but hospitalizations and deaths are down. We need more data to know what that means but apparently not to run around scared. I keep saying that some people like being scared and want Covid to last forever


Do you imagine if you keep saying it it will become true? Who are these people? What would be their motivation?
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do my part by saying "omicron" in a deep optimus prime voice ... even in mid-sentence.

/Get boosted
//Mask-up
///slashies!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: IDisposable: Godscrack: Thanks to everyone who celebrated Christmas. The travelers, spenders and gatherers. Spreading God's love by hugging and kissing.
They should be rounded up for the sake of humanity.

I'm fully vaxed and boosted.  I celebrated Christmas with others who are fully vaxed and boosted and everyone had a PCR test before we got together.  This was in a warmer climate and we mostly spent time out doors.

Please tell me exactly how I was a danger to anyone.

There's a window of time where a person has been exposed and doesn't test positive. Unless you quarantined for two weeks prior, there was still some danger.


Under the circumstances the OP described, I would argue he and those he celebrated with were much more likely to have been hospitalized or killed driving to the event than from covid.
 
On-Farkin-On [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Covid whipped through my place of employment 3 weeks ago and gobbled up everyone that wasn't vaxxed. Most were laid out for around a week, none went to the hospital that I'm aware of. I had my booster scheduled, but it wasn't till after everyone had been exposed. Rapid tests say I dodged the bullet so far.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
explainxkcd.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
