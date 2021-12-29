 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Irishman arrested for breaking into Romanian Presidential Palace has a typically Irish excuse, he was stupid drunk thinking it was his hotel after a night out for Christmas in Bucharest   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Nicolae Ceauşescu, Jaswant Singh Chail, 19-year-old suspect, Irish citizen, Jasbir Singh Chail, investigating source, News Group Newspapers Limited, Sun Online  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, Irishman is not the preferred nomenclature. shiatfaced American, please.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drunk Irishman?  Unpossible.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let he who is without sin cast the first stone
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story checks out. Give him his trespass fine and let him get back to his Dewars.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Dude, Irishman is not the preferred nomenclature. shiatfaced American, please.


If he's an Irish citizen then calling him an Irishman is perfectly fine, otherwise the term is 'sparkling inebriate'.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Irish delegation?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It looks like a hotel... that goes on forever.

Palace of the Parliament: Romania's Communist Monster
Youtube opoGlCP20Co
 
djfitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Police said the Irish citizen jumped over a fence and escaped from the Defence and Protection Service after breaking a window to get into the palace."

Not sure what the Irish hotels are like these days, but that isn't how you get into a hotel.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
INNA - Take Me Higher | Rock The Roof @ Barcelona
Youtube ucpFaUJWRX4
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
opps
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
dryknife
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of joke?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
INNA - OK (Rock the Roof @ Bucharest)
Youtube BrD_TtKb7Qo
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

djfitz: "Police said the Irish citizen jumped over a fence and escaped from the Defence and Protection Service after breaking a window to get into the palace."

Not sure what the Irish hotels are like these days, but that isn't how you get into a hotel.


Yeah that is more of a Glasgow thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How many Irishmen does it take to change a light bulb?
3. One to hold the bulb and two to drink until the room spins.

What's the difference between an Irish wedding and an Irish wake?
One less drunk.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Palace of Parliament is not the Presidential palace. That's some really sloppy editing, but then again, it is The Sun.
 
