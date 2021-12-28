 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Not News: Teen killed by police while held in prone position. News: Death ruled a homicide   (cnn.com) divider line
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop proning people for restraint, assholes.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The kid swung, apparently connected, and got restrained.

I get that part.

Was someone sitting on his back like Eric Garner?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"He calmed down and made occasional snoring sounds"

If you're going to restrain a violent psychiatric patient, you should at least be able to do the bare minimum and recognize agonal breathing, a hallmark sign of impending cardiac arrest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"He "calmed down" and made "occasional snoring sounds," the autopsy states"

I was unaware an autopsy made observations about the living.
 
