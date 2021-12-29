 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The annual review of things people stuck up their butts, 2021 edition. It's a pandemic so you know it's gonna be good   (defector.com) divider line
53
    More: Amusing, Jesus, Last year, English-language films, Christ, United States, awful lot of time, emergency room visits, Hospital  
•       •       •

1358 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
With friends like that you'd be better off with some enemas!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Lol: PT STATES HE WAS PLAYING HIS BAGPIPES AND USUALLY WEARS EARPLUGS BUT EARPLUG GOT STUCK IN EAR AND HE CANNOT RETRIEVE.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
WAS TIRED OF HEARING HER MOTHER YELL AT HER SO SHE DECIDED TO PUT SOME STICKERS IN BOTH EARS
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
SWALLOWED A PENNY BECAUSE SHE SAYS SHE IS A 'HUMAN PIGGY BANK'
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
....WAS 'JOKING AROUND WITH FRIENDS' WHEN JOKE WAS TAKEN TOO FAR AND A CAN WAS PUT INTO HIS RECTUM....
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Listed under "Throat":
"Video Game Cartridge" 

All I could think was it might be a Gameboy, Switch or Vita one. Anything else doesn't seem small enough.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"STUCK A 'HARD POOP' UP HER NOSE THAT SHE FOUND IN HER SISTER'S DRAWER IN THE BEDROOM"

Every time I read this, it raises more questions.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Million to one shot, Doc.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sure, Jan.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"HAVING TROUBLE GOING POOP SO HE PLACED A MECHANICAL PENCIL IN HIS RECTUM. PT NOW UNABLE TO REMOVE. PENCIL IS STICKING OUT."

It's the canonical mathematician who tried to work it out with a pencil, in the wild!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Most of these are cringe.  This one, however, under "rectum" is going to be my new go-to when walking home from work:  12″ KNIFE HANDLE-FIRST.

Unless you've got a buddy and walking back-to-back down the road, you're rear is always unprotected.  Now imagine you're a mugger and you see someone with a knife sticking out of their bung-hole.  You probably skip that guy and pick a softer target.

It's also an awesome conversation starter if you see an attractive lass.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"WENT TO SIT DOWN IN THE BATHTUB AND SAT ON A PLASTIC BOTTLE OF BUBBLE BATH THAT WENT INTO HIS RECTUM"

Happens to me all the time.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ROLLING PIN

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: Million to one shot, Doc.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"WAS HOLDING PILL IN ONE HAND & HIS EAR BUD IN THE OTHER HAND, GOT DISTRACTED & TOOK THE EAR BUD INSTEAD"

They're Airpods, not Tide Pods.

"PT STATES WAS ATTEMPTING TO HOLD A BALL IN GLUTEAL FOLD & BELIEVES GOT LOST. NOT 100% THAT BALL IS IN RECTUM"

Narrator: he's 100% sure it is in rectum.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/this man's questions have been answered
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sex toys that won't get stuck don't cost much money. Why do people insist on putting non-sexual items in their holes?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Sex toys that won't get stuck don't cost much money. Why do people insist on putting non-sexual items in their holes?


That's their fetish?  Or it's probably something to do with shame and embarrassment of walking in to a sex shop.

Not that there is anything to be embarrassed about sex shops.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Sex toys that won't get stuck don't cost much money. Why do people insist on putting non-sexual items in their holes?


Apart from drunkenness and straight-up ignorance/stupidity:

- If you buy a sex toy, you're admitting (to yourself, at least) that you want to enjoy this type of pleasure so much that you're willing to buy something specifically for the purpose. Somehow, that makes a certain type of person feel ickier than secretly sticking a household object up themselves does.

- Additional taboo is a turn on for many people

- If you don't have privacy of your belongings (live with parents, partner is judgemental, etc), a non-sex-specific-but-practical item would be a logical option

I'm sure someone else could add to this list.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
question_dj:

Why do people insist on putting non-sexual items in their holes?

Anyone want to take a shot at defining that term?

/anythingisadildoifyourebraveenough.jp​g
//everythingisdildos.gif
///humanity did not wait for the invention of dildos to start sticking things up themselves
////Paige, maybe?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine that if you have a work-from-home job as a medical coder, running across one of these things is the highlight of your week.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play it safe and stick to drugs, because drugs never get stuck in your holes.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Sex toys that won't get stuck don't cost much money. Why do people insist on putting non-sexual items in their holes?


An acquaintance who was an ER doctor said this: Gay guys don't get stuff stuck in their ass.  They're willing to admit they like things up there so they'll actually buy the proper equipment.  Straight guys are afraid someone will find out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TOY PILL THAT EXPANDS INTO SPONGE DINOSAUR

Well, did it expand or not? It's important.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PER MOM SHE WAS LOOKING FOR HER CAR REMOTE & SAID OUT LOUD 'WHERE IS THE BATTERY THAT GOES IN HERE'  PT REPLIED, 'I ATE IT'"
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I want to change the quote I just posted to this terrifying one instead:

"WHILE MASTURBATING WITH A SEWING NEEDLE HE LOST CONTROL OF THE NEEDLE AND IT DISAPPEARED INTO THE MEATUS OF HIS PENIS"
 
On-Farkin-On [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Actually, I want to change the quote I just posted to this terrifying one instead:

"WHILE MASTURBATING WITH A SEWING NEEDLE HE LOST CONTROL OF THE NEEDLE AND IT DISAPPEARED INTO THE MEATUS OF HIS PENIS"


I physically cringed reading that one, so thanks for making me see it again.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the penis:
TWO TWEEZERS


Dr: Nurse, get me some forceps.

Pt: Oh, fark yeah!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Play it safe and stick to drugs, because drugs never get stuck in your holes.


Standard procedure when pulled over after copping.  One of the strangest nights of my life was spent with three others as we pleaded with/cajoled/threatened a girl who had suitcased our shiat during a traffic stop and tried to tell us that it must have fallen out.  Her mom finally made her give us our shiat.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"WAS 'JOKING AROUND WITH FRIENDS' WHEN JOKE WAS TAKEN TOO FAR AND A CAN WAS PUT INTO HIS RECTUM"

I need new friends
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GRASS AND GOLF TEE

In the butt... grass.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size


/ In fact that gif is good for a whole lot of that list
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Things Paramedics Say
Youtube 3j3KTD3wVSw
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Sir, do you want me to take you to a surgeon, or just change the batteries?"
 
mike_d85
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"FOREIGN BODY IN HIS RECTUM. HE STATES HE 'BELIEVES IT IS A VAPE' AND IS NOT ANSWERING ANY QUESTIONS."


I wouldn't want to admit to vaping either.

/His farts probably smell incredible.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice super aggressive pop-up, that's a hard no, guess I miss the list this year.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is why we must abolish the second amendment. I can't trust you people with anything. You give me a screwdriver and I think, "This would be useful for building things." You people get a screwdriver and it's like, "Yeah, ah dun reckon that'd just about fit up there." Y'all go a year without cramming everything in the junk drawer in your butts and then maybe you can have your guns back.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: ....WAS 'JOKING AROUND WITH FRIENDS' WHEN JOKE WAS TAKEN TOO FAR AND A CAN WAS PUT INTO HIS RECTUM....


Ah, fraternities.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is why we must abolish the second amendment. I can't trust you people with anything. You give me a screwdriver and I think, "This would be useful for building things." You people get a screwdriver and it's like, "Yeah, ah dun reckon that'd just about fit up there." Y'all go a year without cramming everything in the junk drawer in your butts and then maybe you can have your guns back.


lolwut
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: GRASS AND GOLF TEE

In the butt... grass.

[media3.giphy.com image 328x436]

/ In fact that gif is good for a whole lot of that list


Grass in the butt is fairly easy to explain.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I assume that there was a lost golf tee lying in the grass when the individual was engaged in his, um... "butt-dragging "

/Better that golf tee get stuck in the guy's ass than in the lawnmower, amirght?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I imagine that if you have a work-from-home job as a medical coder, running across one of these things is the highlight of your week.


Much better than when I verify employee status on loss runs and find out some asshat drove a backhoe into a person who was standing next to a shed.

/yes the person died
//forklifts kill too many people too
///I still get to see lots of stupid that doesn't kill or permanently maim, which can be funny
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember it's always "sticking things up a butt," not "sticking things up your butt."
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 > VAGINA:   DETERGENT POD

I've seen some stanky vags but that is probably overkill.
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: Uchiha_Cycliste: ....WAS 'JOKING AROUND WITH FRIENDS' WHEN JOKE WAS TAKEN TOO FAR AND A CAN WAS PUT INTO HIS RECTUM....

Ah, fraternities.


When I first got to college, I was amazed to learn that every single frat boy I ran into was in the closet.   Lesson learned:  The more hyper-macho they act in public, the more gay they really are.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: BrerRobot: Play it safe and stick to drugs, because drugs never get stuck in your holes.

Standard procedure when pulled over after copping.  One of the strangest nights of my life was spent with three others as we pleaded with/cajoled/threatened a girl who had suitcased our shiat during a traffic stop and tried to tell us that it must have fallen out.  Her mom finally made her give us our shiat.


Hopefully a lesson learned not to hang out with girls like that. Knew a few heroin girls for a bit, and they were awful. One was my barber who started to nod in the middle of my haircut, but her cousin stepped in and finished the cut. Then she hooked me up with 2 fat pills of methadone for the inconvenience. I don't mess with that stuff though. tried one of them and it was the worst. Assed out on the couch, i dunno how people can enjoy it. Heroin is for people wishing to be dead, in my opinion.
 
CoonAce [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At my bachelor party, after the ping pong balls fired into doofuses's mouths (she was a hell of a woman), an entertainer got on the pool table and shot an 8 ball from her vagina so hard that the crack made our ears ring.

There's some jokes in there somewhere.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I went ahead and skipped the dick portion of the article.

*shudder*
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.