(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Nice shootin', Tex   (fox4news.com) divider line
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those gun safety lectures go a lot smoother if you actually know what the fark you're talking about.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to get shot, call a cop.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymReeper: If you want to get shot, call a cop.


User name etc.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a very short article. Short and very uninformative.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Accidentally negligently.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

daffy: That is a very short article. Short and very uninformative.


A Responsible Gun Owner shot his kid in the head. How much more do you  need to know?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"A Jacksonville police officer is under investigation after authorities said he accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head."
So much for "investigation" if they've already made up their mind.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like what new zealand does. Even the cops dont carry guns, except some locked up in the sherrifs car, to be handed out to officers only in certain explicit situations.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: "A Jacksonville police officer is under investigation after authorities said he accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head."
So much for "investigation" if they've already made up their mind.


"Sheriff's Office said all preliminary indications show the incident was an accidental shooting"

It's common enough to say "yeah, it looks like 'x', but we'll investigate anyway just to be sure". Kinda like when old sick people die: seems normal, but might warrant further looking into just in case.
 
