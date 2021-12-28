 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Weekly)   Great Moments in Ambulance Chasing   (laweekly.com) divider line
18
    More: Creepy, Law, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles River, LOS ANGELES, Los Angeles Police Department, Automobile, Deadly force, extensive experience  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Dec 2021 at 7:29 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wow.
Just wow.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's firkin ghoulish.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stay classy,San Diego
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet James? Is he related to Sweet Brown?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jaysus.
 
ifky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sadly, not the first time I've seen something like this.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a really sad arti- OH HOLY shiat THAT GOT INTENSE FAST.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who almost died in a car accident, fark these people. Los Angeles Farkers, use any lawyer but this team.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Brain Donors
Youtube pHips3P1vIw
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, the whole thing of putting the victim's name in the headline like the reader would know who she was is just plan weird and tacky.

But how else are they going to justify making another one of these every time someone dies in an accident?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't know what I'd do with it if I caught it, but every day, I'm out there.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Also, the whole thing of putting the victim's name in the headline like the reader would know who she was is just plan weird and tacky.

But how else are they going to justify making another one of these every time someone dies in an accident?


The confounding part to me is they had to get permission from some relative to use her name.

Or, they're about to get sued themselves. I'm betting on the first thing.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, fark those attorneys, but fark LA Weekly even more. Maybe set some boundaries on what content you'll allow to be sponsored.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this was basically a sponsored ad that is intentionally not trying to be obvious.  Pure evil.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Ambulance Chasers

A Jack Webb Production

In Color

Internal:  The Dixie/DeSoto Lawyer Office - daytime
Dixie:  Remind me again how you convinced me to give up nursing and become a lawyer?
Paramedic DeSoto:  "cause I wanted to get them gams out of that noises outfit and in to some classy skirts with the stocking, sweetheart
Dixie:  But did you have to blow up the hospital?
PD:  Ya didn't leave when I pulled da fire alarm, sweetie
Dixie:  Can you knock off the film noir talk?
PD:  Sure.  Hey!  It's the sweet cry of an ambulance!  A 1963 Cadillac wagon with a 427 and two sets of lights!  To the Lawyermobile!  We got chasings!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lindalouwho: Fireproof: Also, the whole thing of putting the victim's name in the headline like the reader would know who she was is just plan weird and tacky.

But how else are they going to justify making another one of these every time someone dies in an accident?

The confounding part to me is they had to get permission from some relative to use her name.

Or, they're about to get sued themselves. I'm betting on the first thing.


I don't think so. I thought this at first, because I thought it was the law firm's website doing this story. But then I remembered, only from the Fark headline link image, that it was actually from LA Weekly. LA Weekly is a legitimate-enough news outlet that reporting on a car accident counts as a legitimate news story. And the victim's name is public record.

The one legal gray area would be if this is defined as an ad, but even the top-tier news outlets have been carrying "sponsored stories" lately, and I assume they get most, if not all of the protections of a regular news story.

/IANAL, but I took Media Law in college 13 years ago.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.