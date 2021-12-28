 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Says a lot when an open white supremacist that ranted about killing commies kills 5 in a mass shooting and subby had to hear about it on Twitter   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has *ucker Carlson booked him as a guest, yet?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I heard about the shooting from Twitter via FARK in the Lauren Boebert thread.
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's probably just still too soon to talk about it you know.  Not enough "thoughts and prayers" to fix the problem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How to let people know you have the tiniest dick possible without telling them you have a microscopic willie.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always
Punch
nazis
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: Always
Punch
nazis


Coffee is for nazi punchers.

APN.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there could only be one.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tarothin: It's probably just still too soon to talk about it you know.  Not enough "thoughts and prayers" to fix the problem.


And now it's too late to do anything about it.  The moment has passed.  Such a shame.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe if he had smoked some Denver nuggets, he would have chilled the fark out.
 
Jz4p [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... I couldn't tell from this who he killed.  So here's an actual news link from the NBC main page:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​f​ifth-victim-dies-denver-area-rampage-a​uthorities-say-was-targeted-rcna10253
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Has *ucker Carlson booked him as a guest, yet?


Via seance?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're right, Subby.  It says a lot that you use Twitter.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I'm told by the meatheads around me that the sort of people like this mass shooter don't exist or aren't a threat.

This shiat will only get worse long before it gets better, assuming it ever does.
 
janzee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a red flag right there.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do you even get a tattoo like that. It's more of a paint job.
 
animal color
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson will make a movie about how he's a martyr and why the liberal media isn't talking about what Nat Turner did in 1831.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If he was such a badass, why did he need a gun?  Further proof all "tactical" gun owners are cowards at heart.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How do you even get a tattoo like that. It's more of a paint job.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Always
Punch
nazis


Only if you are merciful
My Dad was recruited, indoctrinated, trained, armed, and paid to kill them by large, powerful Deep State organization.
 
focusthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: How do you even get a tattoo like that. It's more of a paint job.

[Fark user image image 385x365]


Is that him?
Looks half black to me.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Deciding that you're some great alpha male wolf.
Complaining bitterly that the world won't conform to your demands.
Complaining bitterly about your pain, caused by the world not being how you demand it to be.
Deciding to take it out on innocent strangers to make the world aware of your pain.
Dying in the course of it or spending the rest of your life in prison.

You know, if YOU think you're some big badass and are angry that the entire rest of the world isn't conforming to what you think it should be, the problem isn't with the entire rest of the planet. The problem is YOU and your macho self-identity that ends in tragedy and death. You're not an "alpha wolf." You're someone who should recognize his own need for fellowship with others and for help. Which is, of course at great odds with your macho insistence that you don't need anyone else. Get over it. You're not a farking island. You're HUMAN.

We all need help from time to time. It isn't a weakness. Don't allow your ego to destroy you and others like this.
 
Airius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anuran: yanceylebeef: Always
Punch
nazis

Only if you are merciful
My Dad was recruited, indoctrinated, trained, armed, and paid to kill them by large, powerful Deep State organization.


My grandfather was a german expat that was trained by the USA to be antifa too.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not sure if better or worse version of Dan Bilzerian

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Law enforcement has failed us. These people are everywhere. There will be more.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: How do you even get a tattoo like that. It's more of a paint job.

[Fark user image image 385x365]


LOL. Racists end up painting their skin black to cover their racist tattoos.  It's beautiful.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AeAe: Law enforcement has failed us. These people are everywhere. There will be more.


Law Enforcement failed us exactly how in this situation? Short of comprehensive gun reform or thought crime, what exactly would you have them do?
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AeAe: Law enforcement has failed us. These people are everywhere. There will be more.


Not bug. Feature.
The hundreds of political terrorist killings that ended Reconstruction were done with the approval and aid of law enforcement.
The Klan and law enforcement had a cozy relationship from the Second wave onwards.
Police and groups like the Threepers, Oaf Creepers, and PB&Js work dick-in-hand together.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But did he kill commies? I didn't get that from the stub.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"....A police agent who fatally shot the suspect after he wounded her..."

Lulz@ misogynist's death by woman.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://heavy.com/news/lyndon-james-m​c​leod/

holy shiat this guy is an asshole.

alpha-male sci-fi writer glamorizing violent assaults and rapes? believes liberals and conservatives are different species?

small cock, schitzo, trump-trash all the way.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's see how this murderer is sentenced in comparison to the trucker (hopefully sentence to be reduced significantly).
 
rhodabear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

powhound: Let's see how this murderer is sentenced in comparison to the trucker (hopefully sentence to be reduced significantly).


I don't think their sentences will be comparable.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

powhound: Let's see how this murderer is sentenced in comparison to the trucker (hopefully sentence to be reduced significantly).


Well, he's dead. So I think that not going to be an issue
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay this is a minor point but "Norse religion" didn't demand chaste women.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Vikings didn't give a single solitary fark about who their women banged. They were just happy to keep the kids.
 
