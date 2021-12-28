 Skip to content
 
(Colorado Sun) Green Book 2.0
    Black people, Afro-Latin American, White people, African diaspora, African American, United Kingdom, Race, Venture capital  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Farther: an app that can tell you in real time:


DON'T GIVE THESE FASCIST ARSEHOLES A DIME; HERE'S SOME ALTERNATIVES

Though sadly, that will zero out huge swathes of Red states.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Actually, I'm kinda surprised it hasn't been revived before now. Certainly since the internet came around.
 
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We have a community Facebook group in the state where I live that serves the same purpose as the Green Book. I wish it wasn't as active as it has had to be...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Local mechanic slipped the N word out in casual conversation.

Our last.

Not one dime.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been there done that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought HBO cancelled it after the first season.
 
