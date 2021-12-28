 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   John Madden has passed away. He will be buried in a casket, in a chicken, in a duck, in a turkey   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
93
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 28 Dec 2021 at 7:42 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This one
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My favorite all-time Madden quote when seeing an empty helmet on the field: "The best thing about that helmet is that there isn't a head in it..."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was living earlier today, then BOOM! He wasn't living any more.
 
hershy799
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This one


I'm sure a lot of Favre ones were there
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is a good one.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doink.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RIP football man

Enjoy the luxury bus into the afterlife
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He kicked the baby bucket.

john madden & the bucket
Youtube facVh75-vW4
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it a plane crash?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now here's a guy that's forgotten how to breathe.....
 
blodyholy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*boots up an old Madden PS3 game in his honour*
 
COVID19
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back when the Super Bowl was in San Diego, I remember him telling the other announcers of his new love, the fish taco. He hasn't had one before that day, and he said they were awesome (because they are). It was joyous. Goodnight land whale.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was football when I was a youngin'
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"See what happened here was his heart stopped pumping blood.  When that happens, you're usually not going to live much longer"
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's a guy who's dead.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If an ambulance was involved I can only imagine it ran over a few people after picking him up.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
May he curse Jennifer Garner for all eternity in the afterlife's broadcast booth.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's all take a moment to remember and honor the way he was: pixilated in 16 glorious colors.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hershy799: cretinbob: This one

I'm sure a lot of Favre ones were there


I went with one announcing that the greatest broadcast team in NFL history was together again, calling games from The Great NFL Booth In The Sky.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kliq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mad TV John Madden Popcorn Popper
Youtube q1v52f1TrWg
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On a bus to heaven...
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DON MEREDITH - Turn out the lights... the party's over - YouTube4.flv
Youtube CtGxusvUT3k
Fitting
RIP John
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you want to play a football game. You're playing Madden.

How many people will ever be that deeply associated with a sport

/my brother are 49ers and Cardinals fans because of Madden games
//Ok they may be happy to see him gone
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

COVID19: Back when the Super Bowl was in San Diego, I remember him telling the other announcers of his new love, the fish taco. He hasn't had one before that day, and he said they were awesome (because they are). It was joyous. Goodnight land whale.


In all fairness the best fish tacos I've ever had were in San Diego. They're freaking delicious.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speed kills.

Boom!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His coffin will be delivered by bus, not airplane.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oakland Raiders - The Autumn Wind
Youtube VPLmxtiVOe0

Damn. As a Raiders fan since the 1970's this hurts. John Madden is the greatest coach in the history of the storied franchise.
 
stevecore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A fat man that was routinely drunk died.  We will never live on
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In his prime, no one was better. RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In his current state, he is still better than Joe Buck.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: My favorite all-time Madden quote when seeing an empty helmet on the field: "The best thing about that helmet is that there isn't a head in it..."


Well some of his Raider/Steeler games it was probably only a 50% chance of being empty.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was that a whirling dirvish?? I've always wondered what one of those was, and I think we just saw one right there.

RIP, like him or hate him he was an institution in football.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: My favorite all-time Madden quote when seeing an empty helmet on the field: "The best thing about that helmet is that there isn't a head in it..."


"The key to winning a football game is to score more points than your opponent."
*Brief pause*
"Thanks, John"

My favorite. The, "Thanks, John" reply just completely sells the quote.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pat Summeral chuckles at that headline while nursing a substantial hangover.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: TheMaskedArmadillo: My favorite all-time Madden quote when seeing an empty helmet on the field: "The best thing about that helmet is that there isn't a head in it..."

"The key to winning a football game is to score more points than your opponent."
*Brief pause*
"Thanks, John"

My favorite. The, "Thanks, John" reply just completely sells the quote.


I read that in Pat Summerall's voice.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: May he curse Jennifer Garner for all eternity in the afterlife's broadcast booth.


Don't understand the reference. Explain please.
 
hank byron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No extra point for him.
 
phedex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was great, and made monday night football worth watching just because he was calling the game. I can't say that about any broadcaster of recent generation.  I think peyton manning could be that same kind of goofy sort if he wants to, though.
 
soupafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Little Giants 1994- The Little Giants meet NFL players and John Madden
Youtube B_L75FXv9J0
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
RIP

Moonbase Alpha provides a realistic simulation of life on a natural satellite
Youtube Hv6RbEOlqRo
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sharing mine anyway...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Always with a positive attitude in the booth.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If you want to play a football game. You're playing Madden.

How many people will ever be that deeply associated with a sport

/my brother are 49ers and Cardinals fans because of Madden games
//Ok they may be happy to see him gone


You're a youngun'. NFL 2k series was a much better game.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
:(
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boom! He's on his back!
 
reagabeast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1986 - Pigeon Land on Field and John Madden Provides Great Commentary
Youtube SPdp1EN_rtk
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.