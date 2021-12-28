 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Duke University to its employees: Get the booster or get the boot   (wral.com) divider line
max_pooper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Duke sucks
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Something something itodaso.

Once the booster became a thing, "fully vaccinated" became a moving target.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Students can be replaced annually, and they're young enough it's unlikely you're going to have enough deaths to even have to give significant lip service to them.  Faculty and staff?  They're older, at greater risk, more difficult to replace (not in terms of finding people, but in terms of bringing them in and having them learn the culture and processes), and IF one of them is sick and then a student dies, you're going to get sued into oblivion.

So yeah, vaccinations or get out.  For a business, it's not a matter of the social welfare, it's a matter of the risk and insurance premiums.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Duke sucks


Done in one.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Duke doesn't suck for a change.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But will they do the same for students?
 
