(Yahoo)   Who doesn't like a woman with spirit?   (yahoo.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The incident, aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville,

Astounding how it's always a flight to or from Florida.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mr. Grant
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a woman with spirit

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You know... Spiwit. Bwavado. A touch of dewwing-dew.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At this point, I favor putting a dog style shock collar on each passenger.  Code it to the assigned seat so if activation is required, airline staff can shock the crap out of the offending passenger and no one else.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just install an "airlock" on all airplanes and if someone wants to get off in the middle of a flight then help them off the plane.
 
