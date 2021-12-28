 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Nothing can be more 2021 than finding out your 239,500 mile 2009 Kia Sorrento with three different color doors, a trash bag and duct tape rear window, bald tires, and a serious engine knock is now worth more than your 2020 Bitcoin investment   (jalopnik.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, Asset, Stock market, English-language films, Tell-tale, used car, auto prices, Automobile, Good news  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a 20 year old Forester. Mint condition.
If something goes wrong I pay to have it fixed better than factory.
Not selling it as it is my forever car.
I have beaters. But that one has gone up mountains, on beaches, in snow, on ice. I've taken it everywhere.

On a lark, I asked that online company that buys your car now what they would give me.

I needed stiches after that email.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is getting very expensive. We're Europe without the wages.
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow. Maybe it's time for me to get a new van.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

daffy: Wow. Maybe it's time for me to get a new van.


Good luck securing a place down by the river to park it.
 
germ78
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wrecked my old car about a year ago before the used car market went to shiat crazy. At the time I was not happy, but now I'm glad I was able to get a semi-affordable used car when I did.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*Glances at old Honda Civic I haven't even bothered to start for 6 months, or renew registration, or renewed driver license in over a year
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think I'm past the point of buying cars. Leasing is the way to go at the moment - for the same monthly payment I get a hell of a nicer car than I could buying. YMMV though.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm keeping my money in a conservative, sandwich-heavy portfolio.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: *Glances at old Honda Civic I haven't even bothered to start for 6 months, or renew registration, or renewed driver license in over a year


Are you my alt? I was literally thinking the same thing about the red Civic sitting my driveway.

It's a 2003 that I bought for my son when he got his license. He proceeded to tear up the side a bit on some ice. Right now, as it sits, if I advertised it for what I paid for it I could easily get my money back. If I charged the battery and got it inspected I could sell it as a Door Dash special or great first car (who cares if you wreck it, it's already got some rash on it) and probably make a profit.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have a 20 year old Forester. Mint condition.
If something goes wrong I pay to have it fixed better than factory.


How's the head gasket? That's why I gave up my 2002 Forester in July 2021. It finally was no worth fixing.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: *Glances at old Honda Civic I haven't even bothered to start for 6 months, or renew registration, or renewed driver license in over a year


It's still good. Get advice before starting it. Mine did the same thing and now it's rebuilt better than original. We even bought a $500 same car and got $$$$ worth of parts off it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: TorpedoOrca: *Glances at old Honda Civic I haven't even bothered to start for 6 months, or renew registration, or renewed driver license in over a year

Are you my alt? I was literally thinking the same thing about the red Civic sitting my driveway.

It's a 2003 that I bought for my son when he got his license. He proceeded to tear up the side a bit on some ice. Right now, as it sits, if I advertised it for what I paid for it I could easily get my money back. If I charged the battery and got it inspected I could sell it as a Door Dash special or great first car (who cares if you wreck it, it's already got some rash on it) and probably make a profit.


Haha, mine is green and a 2002
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hit a deer going 50mph in a 2007 Santa Fe Hyundai. Insurance decided it was totaled. I thought it was worth $3000 at best.  They cut me a $8000 check!  Now, I realize that's what I'm going to need to buy a POS replacement. Great. Thanks Obama.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
July 2021 I needed new daily get-to-work wheels. I assumed a used Civic or Corolla would be an easy choice. But the prices were jacked. 100K+ miles for $15,000? WTF

I found an $8k Ford Fiesta 5-speed stick.  Loving it, feel I lucked into it. It's a blast to drive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I hit a deer going 50mph in a 2007 Santa Fe Hyundai. Insurance decided it was totaled. I thought it was worth $3000 at best.  They cut me a $8000 check!  Now, I realize that's what I'm going to need to buy a POS replacement. Great. Thanks Obama.


Nice! I got 12k for a 2003 ranger about a year ago. I bought the damn thing for a thousand. I laughed out loud when I got the email with the amount insurance was paying out on it.

/f*ck deer, figuratively
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
autotrader tends to be a little high, but holy fark. I paid 10k in 2017 for that truck
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I hit a deer going 50mph in a 2007 Santa Fe Hyundai. Insurance decided it was totaled. I thought it was worth $3000 at best.  They cut me a $8000 check!  Now, I realize that's what I'm going to need to buy a POS replacement. Great. Thanks Obama.


This is one time Thanks, Obama actually applies. Though at the time he was simply trying to stimulate spending, Cash for Clunkers decimated the used car market and it still hasn't recovered.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: July 2021 I needed new daily get-to-work wheels. I assumed a used Civic or Corolla would be an easy choice. But the prices were jacked. 100K+ miles for $15,000? WTF

I found an $8k Ford Fiesta 5-speed stick.  Loving it, feel I lucked into it. It's a blast to drive.

[Fark user image image 600x450]


You're just flaunting your giant penis.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: July 2021 I needed new daily get-to-work wheels. I assumed a used Civic or Corolla would be an easy choice. But the prices were jacked. 100K+ miles for $15,000? WTF

I found an $8k Ford Fiesta 5-speed stick.  Loving it, feel I lucked into it. It's a blast to drive.

[Fark user image image 600x450]


Good thing you didn't get the automatic. One of the worst transmissions in the last 30 years. Junk. Good cars with a manual.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
01 CR-V was just diagnosed with repairs that will cost more than car is worth. 220k miles ain't bad, but I was really really hoping to avoid the current car market
 
TiredWings
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2003 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 short bed. Paid 6K about 6 yrs ago. Replaced the transfer case for $500. Replaced the 4.7 for 5K with a 50K warranty last year. Gonna drive it til everything falls apart. Can't afford a $1000 a month truck payment. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for an excuse to take the plunge on a 2006 PT Cruiser.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My neighbor sells Toyotas for a living. I have 9 cars and she gets a kick telling me that I have more cars than her dealer has new cars on the lot.

I'm hoping the market holds until the spring because I'd like to unload a few of them.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems to like that 45k to 47k range i noticed.
It goes up then back down to that level.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: This is one time Thanks, Obama actually applies. Though at the time he was simply trying to stimulate spending, Cash for Clunkers decimated the used car market and it still hasn't recovered.


Holy crap! I literally blamed the right person. That never happens!
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TiredWings: 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 short bed. Paid 6K about 6 yrs ago. Replaced the transfer case for $500. Replaced the 4.7 for 5K with a 50K warranty last year. Gonna drive it til everything falls apart. Can't afford a $1000 a month truck payment. [Fark user image image 850x398]


I have a 2003 Ram with the 4.7. Non powered windows. Vinyl floor. Great truck
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Diabolic: I hit a deer going 50mph in a 2007 Santa Fe Hyundai. Insurance decided it was totaled. I thought it was worth $3000 at best.  They cut me a $8000 check!  Now, I realize that's what I'm going to need to buy a POS replacement. Great. Thanks Obama.

This is one time Thanks, Obama actually applies. Though at the time he was simply trying to stimulate spending, Cash for Clunkers decimated the used car market and it still hasn't recovered.


bullshiat.

in 2008, new car sales shrank by 3 million. sales shrank another 3 million in 2009. sales didn't recover until 2014.

that's millions of cars that were taken out of the used car market through demand destruction - over 10 times as big as the cash for clunkers program.

it's happening again right now thanks to the pandemic and parts shortages. sales fell by 2.5 million in 2020, and another 2 million this year.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've got a 2015 Outback that occasionally throws an oil light without leaving a rainbow puddle on the driveway. Should I trade in while the trading in is good?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is only the case because we FEEL that cars are NEEDED.  That stupid crap is absolutely the consumers fault.
If you will pay too much, scumbags will take your money and laugh behind your back about how much they raped you. Because you're stupid and they are fark head scumbags.
Always.

But woot freedom and woot the market

Supply and demand
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is only the case because we FEEL that cars are NEEDED.  That stupid crap is absolutely the consumers fault.
If you will pay too much, scumbags will take your money and laugh behind your back about how much they raped you. Because you're stupid and they are fark head scumbags.
Always.

But woot freedom and woot the market

Supply and demand
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


Some day I'm going to get me one of those unicorns that runs on farts.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is only the case because we FEEL that cars are NEEDED. That stupid crap is absolutely the consumers fault.


Yeah, why don't those stupid consumers just use the widely available and reliable high-speed rail, bus, and subway options available across the United States?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I drive a 2003 Envoy 4x4 with only 110k on it. I could sell it for twice what I paid for it. This market is insane.
 
Podna
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Everything is getting very expensive. We're Europe without the wages.


or the healthcare system that is affordable
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: This is only the case because we FEEL that cars are NEEDED. That stupid crap is absolutely the consumers fault.

Yeah, why don't those stupid consumers just use the widely available and reliable high-speed rail, bus, and subway options available across the United States?


Or, lean to hold out.
Or, also, maybe, we should cap prices? Because otherwise people making 9$ an hour have to compete with people making 100$ an hour.  Which means those idiots make every expensive for everyone else.
But. Freedom.
Freedom to distort the market.

Think Beanie Babes.
fark the scumbags that created the resell market.
I'm glad some of lost so much money.
Because jfc a plush toy should have never gotten that hard to get or that expensive.  Jfc. fark humans.  They fark things up.
We all need cars. But. We should not be okay with this outrageous up tick in price.  And we're stupid to pay it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Presently sitting in a 05 Hilux with 475,000KM on it. Definitely worth more than was paid for it.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.