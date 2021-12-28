 Skip to content
 
Snow flurry in San Francisco. Subby recalls this happening in the 70s, and not much about the snow flurries of the 80s
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm mildly beginning to worry what will happen if there's a Pineapple Express this winter.

Not the movie or weed.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Mark Twain still right about the coldest winter he ever went through was a summer in San Francisco?
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now a whole army of morans are going to point to snow in San Francisco and scream, "It is snowing in California! Global warming is a lie!"
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is Mark Twain still right about the coldest winter he ever went through was a summer in San Francisco?


Probably. I'd imagine his opinion hasn't changed since then.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember a couple in the 90s. Once when i was motoring along the bay bridge.
And Diablo and Tamalpias get an ocassional dusting.

Not unheard of, but boy the traffic reports will be hilarious in the morning.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Is Mark Twain still right about the coldest winter he ever went through was a summer in San Francisco?


"The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco." -- Mark Twain. Candlestick games were rough, man. You'd get the blasting sun early in a Giants game and it would be hot. The moment the sun dropped near the horizon it went from scorch to freeze in what seemed like seconds. We had to bring sunscreen AND winter coats.

/ Good riddance to that sharthole.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A light dusting in the upper hills usually happens every winter, it just has been a while because we've been in a drought.  The snow in '76 was everywhere from SF to San Jose and it wasn't nowhere near what could be considered a flurry.  It was a pleasant day with enough snow to make a few good snowballs or snow angels but not enough to make a snowman or anything.  Well, at least that's how it was where I was living in SF
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: I'm mildly beginning to worry what will happen if there's a Pineapple Express this winter.

Not the movie or weed.


If the Yolo Bypass is flooded again, this time I'll drive up there to take pictures.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The last time it snowed in San Jose was 1976.   Too young to remember, but I have pictures of little me in the snow.

Now I live in the mountains and am presently buried in it.   I quite like it.   Got supplies to ride out the storm and nice views out the windows, working on various projects indoors.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: And now a whole army of morans are going to point to snow in San Francisco and scream, "It is snowing in California! Global warming is a lie!"


Different morans point to heat waves and shriek, "Proof of global warming!!!"

In fact, everything is proof of global warming. Or racism, take your pick.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet there will be tons of Yakety Sax videos from people not knowing what's going on (probably note ice slipping, but still)

/Midwesterner, you're going to hit black ice if it's that cold
//it's okay, we'll forgive you
///SNOW!
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

harlock: The last time it snowed in San Jose was 1976.   Too young to remember, but I have pictures of little me in the snow.

Now I live in the mountains and am presently buried in it.   I quite like it.   Got supplies to ride out the storm and nice views out the windows, working on various projects indoors.


What mountains? I'm in the central Sierra eat of fresburg
 
