 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   No one wants to work   (twitter.com) divider line
80
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1813 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 8:45 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.


Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.


I've told some job recruiters that wouldn't admit to salaries to stop contacting me.

Granted, they were back in Ireland and I'm not interested in moving back at the moment, but refusing to give salary just seems shady
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.


But they don't want to hire people that "apply just for the money".

/I'm still looking for a bank that will let me pay my mortgage in "Experiences"
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brazen. Out the swine.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.


Colorado actually made including salary and/or range required in job postings.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That comeback was 👌
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/they did tell me the salary range though
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.


I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.


Yeah, we agree.
You included more detail (thanks! I always skimp).
American workers forgot / let go of our power.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one wants to work... for slavedriver assholes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

But they don't want to hire people that "apply just for the money".

/I'm still looking for a bank that will let me pay my mortgage in "Experiences"


Or "exposure."

I'm not working in a creative field, but I know a couple of photographers who have been asked to do weddings or portfolios for free because the potential client is an "influencer."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Bootleg: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

But they don't want to hire people that "apply just for the money".

/I'm still looking for a bank that will let me pay my mortgage in "Experiences"

Or "exposure."

I'm not working in a creative field, but I know a couple of photographers who have been asked to do weddings or portfolios for free because the potential client is an "influencer."


The "influencer" claim someone should give them something free I have found amusing. Either the "influencer" lacks the ability to influence someone to pay for the goods and services they want or it is just straight up begging like a street corner worker with a cardboard sign.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Capitalism is wage slavery, and employers would rather restart child labor (like in Wisconsin) than pay living wages.

This system is cruel garbage.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just for the money. It's the only reason people search for jobs ya frikin idiots.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

I've told some job recruiters that wouldn't admit to salaries to stop contacting me.

Granted, they were back in Ireland and I'm not interested in moving back at the moment, but refusing to give salary just seems shady


Agreed. I work for money. Period, end of story. Don't get me wrong, I like my job and I'm happy to do it. But I actually get up and go to work for money. This relationship is a trade: my effort for your money. If that simple equation doesn't work for a company, then I'm not going to work for them.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The United States is getting ready for full Communism, and mark my words: COMMUNISM WILL BE in the United States. That is a HARD FACT GUARANTEE! If Communism does not occur by 2030, I will buy everyone here on this group the Best Steak from the Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester, NH!!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.

Yeah, we agree.
You included more detail (thanks! I always skimp).
American workers forgot / let go of our power.


But they got lots of guns and lots of Jesus in return. That's literally the trade they made.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.


That isn't how it works. You should know your worth and the point of the interview should be a two way street and a negotiation of sorts. It isn't a flat fixed salary for most jobs and varies based on market conditions and applicant experience/skills.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.


Yeah like this actually happened
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

That isn't how it works. You should know your worth and the point of the interview should be a two way street and a negotiation of sorts. It isn't a flat fixed salary for most jobs and varies based on market conditions and applicant experience/skills.


Fine put a ~ in front of the money column.  Or a range.
This job pays:
~40ish a year
40-60K a year
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.



People have been doing exactly that.  Hence why we see so many stories of, "people refuse to work, thanks to (non-existent) government handouts."  It's a labor seller's market, and the buyers can't cope with the shift.  Businesses are still in the "the job is only worth the pittance I'm willing to pay" mentality brought on by the multiple recessions of the late-'90s/early-'00s.  Now that people have better options, they just can't comprehend that they have to actually pay what someone is willing to accept in order to get anybody to do the job.

Tragedy, that.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do what you love and the money will follow...

...some back-slapping, golf-playing, cigar-smoking, date-raping frat bro all the way to his bank.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

educated: Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.

Yeah, we agree.
You included more detail (thanks! I always skimp).
American workers forgot / let go of our power.


Some American workers haven't and never did.

But the oligarch/fascist media have successfully brainwashed an outright majority of America's working class into being their own enemies.

Remember that something from Malcolm X about "have you loving the oppressors and hating the oppressed."

/burn the fox news building to the ground
//with all their anchors and Murdoch in it
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Companies don't even have to beat up workers. Most American workers beat up each other.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Frizbone: The United States is getting ready for full Communism, and mark my words: COMMUNISM WILL BE in the United States. That is a HARD FACT GUARANTEE! If Communism does not occur by 2030, I will buy everyone here on this group the Best Steak from the Hanover Street Chophouse in Manchester, NH!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

That isn't how it works. You should know your worth and the point of the interview should be a two way street and a negotiation of sorts. It isn't a flat fixed salary for most jobs and varies based on market conditions and applicant experience/skills.


But if they posted at least a salary range that they are willing to consider, then employers could avoid wasting time interviewing people who would need something well above that range to even consider leaving their current jobs, and if they would also put in the work of actually reading resumes instead of leaving that to AI, they could maybe find the actual best people who will work for what they can offer. They should be doing that already if they really want the best people, regardless of the money side of things.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

erik-k: educated: Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.

Yeah, we agree.
You included more detail (thanks! I always skimp).
American workers forgot / let go of our power.

Some American workers haven't and never did.

But the oligarch/fascist media have successfully brainwashed an outright majority of America's working class into being their own enemies.

Remember that something from Malcolm X about "have you loving the oppressors and hating the oppressed."

/burn the fox news building to the ground
//with all their anchors and Murdoch in it


Every major newspaper in the country has a Business section. None of them has a Labor section.
 
slantsix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.


As an employer, I'm not doing that because at least in my field, there's a wide range of salaries based on education, experience, and skills, which is why we negotiate.

What I am doing, is posting salary range. Then there's the other benefits like retirement matching, health care, etc etc... Salary is just one part of it.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

That isn't how it works. You should know your worth and the point of the interview should be a two way street and a negotiation of sorts. It isn't a flat fixed salary for most jobs and varies based on market conditions and applicant experience/skills.


The only reason you hide how much you pay is so that you can attempt to lowball people. That's it.
 
Silverhammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

Yeah like this actually happened


It actually has in Colorado.

https://www.9news.com/article/news/in​v​estigations/cdle-colorado-job-postings​-salary-information/73-9f42260b-9ccd-4​baa-a3e6-1cc9230f8649
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: erik-k: educated: Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.

Yeah, we agree.
You included more detail (thanks! I always skimp).
American workers forgot / let go of our power.

Some American workers haven't and never did.

But the oligarch/fascist media have successfully brainwashed an outright majority of America's working class into being their own enemies.

Remember that something from Malcolm X about "have you loving the oppressors and hating the oppressed."

/burn the fox news building to the ground
//with all their anchors and Murdoch in it

Every major newspaper in the country has a Business section. None of them has a Labor section.


Then what are the classifieds?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

That isn't how it works. You should know your worth and the point of the interview should be a two way street and a negotiation of sorts. It isn't a flat fixed salary for most jobs and varies based on market conditions and applicant experience/skills.


No. You at at least post a range you're willing to pay so that people won't waste their time if what you're offering doesn't match what you know you're worth.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not going to tell my customer's what stuff costs, I'll just bill them at the end of the month

/just like hospitals
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: erik-k: educated: Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.

Yeah, we agree.
You included more detail (thanks! I always skimp).
American workers forgot / let go of our power.

Some American workers haven't and never did.

But the oligarch/fascist media have successfully brainwashed an outright majority of America's working class into being their own enemies.

Remember that something from Malcolm X about "have you loving the oppressors and hating the oppressed."

/burn the fox news building to the ground
//with all their anchors and Murdoch in it

Every major newspaper in the country has a Business section. None of them has a Labor section.

Then what are the classifieds?


Mostly SWM looking for anyone with a pulse.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOVE IT!
fark that employer.
Also, dude/dudette, check the salary before using your time to interview with them.

/ Duh
 
Azz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 601x406]

[Fark user image image 601x378]

[Fark user image image 601x464]


I currently work with someone who used to work at Gravity Payments and they say Dan is a piece of shiat and only posts for clout.
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootysama: the money is in the banana stand: Nadie_AZ: JessieL: Don't redact that shiat. Let them answer for it.

Agreed.

All job posting should have how much they pay posted.

That isn't how it works. You should know your worth and the point of the interview should be a two way street and a negotiation of sorts. It isn't a flat fixed salary for most jobs and varies based on market conditions and applicant experience/skills.

The only reason you hide how much you pay is so that you can attempt to lowball people. That's it.


Welcome to capitalism.
As an employee, your goal is to extract as much benefit as possible from your employer. It goes both ways.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seen at a local drive-thru (franchisee redacted):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the money is in the banana stand:

Username checks out
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got so pissed today I told 5 different higher ups to fire me.
The bastards won't do it.

Fun fact. I have fark you money.

I do it because I'm good at it, and I can donate my paycheck to charities I like.
I don't get to do that with my other money.

But if they let me go, I'm gonna collect unemployment then hop on social security.

Chances are they will get sold off as the company that just bought us will most likely sell us now that they did what they wanted to.

In any event, no one should be a slave to a paycheck, landlord, or education
 
vatica40
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too many people here cant grasp how easy it is to make a fake email to get internet points.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trying to find a better job than the one I have.  Sent resume on online.  Got a bounce back message that said the amount they were willing to pay and to contact them if you were comfortable with the salary.  I didn't contact them, the amount they were going to pay was not much more than a fast food worker.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All jobs should either have, "It pays this, period." or "It pays in this range based on experience, and here's the amount of experience we want for that upper number". Anything else is either lazy, or trying to lowball people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reads headline...I've been saying that for a while now.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I recently learned what we are offering new hires where I work and I am all like "Well no wonder you can't get people".

//It's about 20K less than what they should be offering for new software developers.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: educated: I had a potential employer give me less than 24 hours notice for each of the first 3 interviews then ask me to block off 3 workdays so that they could schedule a 45 minute, fourth interview with me at some point during those three workdays. I have a job and a substantial client base already so I reminded them where my obligations would remain and then I rescinded my interest in their bullsh*t, high pressure atmosphere.

We need to remind companies what makes their companies go because they've definitely lost sight of it.

I don't think they have lost sight of anything. It is the working class who lost sight of their own value. If we hadn't, we would still be sharing how much each of us earn with our coworkers. We would be challenging the boss at every review, every policy decision. Unions and organized labor groups would be more numerous and larger. Socialist parties would be more mainstream.

Do not forget that the US has a violent labor history- and it isn't because the workers wanted the violence.


I've long thought that we're (in the US at least) way too precious about salary information and we should discuss it more openly.

Somebody else go first.
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.