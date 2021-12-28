 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Vicious squirrel attacks town, leaves townspeople 'afraid to leave their homes' after gnawing on 18 people. No word if he has rabid swollen nads (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
36
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here is a photo of the suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This type of thing would never happen in America
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing not a 1 of them has a pellet gun.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd definitely be worried about that squirrel having rabies. It can turn skittish prey animals into foamy-mouthed psychos.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the bones!!!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring it, Sciuridae.  I'll just put some bait out on a slatted chair...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until you've gone to war against the squirrels of Kingston, Ontario, you don't know evil.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A . 410 or a .22 would work.  Hell, a decent slingshot would do the job.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuroshin: Look at the bones!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens a lot this time of year.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tim warned ya.
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
a small town in Wales

What, has he been chewing a few dozen letters off the "Welcome to" sign?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just get him a distraction...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Second-most vicious rodent you ever laid eyes on!
He'll do you up a treat!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nuts.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: This type of thing would never happen in America


Here, a well-regulated militia would surround it, and after a three-hour skirmish, would do away with the enemy, losing less than half a dozen brave men in the process.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only one man can solve this problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seriously? I can see running once. Next time you suit up head to toe and arm with a bat or tennis racquet. It charges and *whack* you send it flying.

Or use traps and release it far away.

Pellet gun or bb gun. Sling shot.

Look i like squirrels. But if one of the little bastards attacked me I'd put on long jeans, tie the legs closed. Put on hoodie and full face mask. Safety goggles, gloves, etc. Then arm with club. Once it charges fight it and kill it. Problem solved.
 
AeAe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one's thought of kicking it?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
savagely injured 18 locals.

Inigo Montoya objects.
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How the British have fallen. Horatio Nelson took a musket ball in the arm, ordered the doctor to amputate it,  and within the hour was back in command.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Seriously? I can see running once. Next time you suit up head to toe and arm with a bat or tennis racquet. It charges and *whack* you send it flying.

Or use traps and release it far away.

Pellet gun or bb gun. Sling shot.

Look i like squirrels. But if one of the little bastards attacked me I'd put on long jeans, tie the legs closed. Put on hoodie and full face mask. Safety goggles, gloves, etc. Then arm with club. Once it charges fight it and kill it. Problem solved.


Why not just use a rattrap internet tough guy????
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Seriously? I can see running once. Next time you suit up head to toe and arm with a bat or tennis racquet. It charges and *whack* you send it flying.

Or use traps and release it far away.

Pellet gun or bb gun. Sling shot.

Look i like squirrels. But if one of the little bastards attacked me I'd put on long jeans, tie the legs closed. Put on hoodie and full face mask. Safety goggles, gloves, etc. Then arm with club. Once it charges fight it and kill it. Problem solved.



I had a "pet" squirrel once, while living in an apartment near a wooded area.  After a few months, she was even chill to physical touch (yes, I knew the risks).  Was fun having a squirrel munching seeds on my shoulder.  I love squirrels.

But if a squirrel thinks it's going to step up?  That critter is going to learn how to fly in short order.  If it tries a second time, it learns how flat it can become.

Christ, people.  We're apex predators for a reason.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Attacked by a squirrel?  Eighteen people?  In Wales?

These people need a nappy and a Wailing Wall.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You haven't lived until you've had your defenses overrun by 73 maddened squirrels in Rimworld.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have a vegetable garden that we like, and we have a squirrel problem in our neighborhood.

They're easily trapped humanely and can be released into other people's' neighborhoods to nurture a NIMBY yet nature friendly sense of self righteousness, I guess.

We've adopted a trap and release method that's more finalized.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should call this guy:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't worry, farkers! Chani is on the case!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Too bad Ruger 10/22s are illegal in the UK.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: They should call this guy:


[Fark user image image 640x480]


I think that reference is at least a decade, possibly two, older than this account. I funnied it all the same
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And before you snark, I'm a farking blast at parties.
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Weeeee!!! Gonads and Strife
Youtube BorQ_ULcvss
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: We have a vegetable garden that we like, and we have a squirrel problem in our neighborhood.

They're easily trapped humanely and can be released into other people's' neighborhoods to nurture a NIMBY yet nature friendly sense of self righteousness, I guess.

We've adopted a trap and release method that's more finalized.


You release them into the bleedin' choir invisible? That's pretty final all right. That's also what squirrels deserve, though I can't really bring myself to do it.
 
