(Dallas Observer)   Former FBI agent accused of defrauding woman by telling her she was on "secret probation", no word about "double secret probation"   (dallasobserver.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

bet he had this shirt
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she hand over the money in iTunes gift cards like the government always requires?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so weird that he only started criminal activity within a month of retiring. No law enforcement types are criminals on the job so why do we need outside oversight?
 
ongbok
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How do people this dumb manage to have $750k to get scammed out of?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Article doesn't mention the most important point. How did they get caught?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Allegedly, Stone then asked C.T. to marry him, saying he would then try to get her discharged from her probation.

I am assuming that's how she found out it's a scam.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And to clear her name, she needed to let him perform a Defensive Virtual Double Acquittal.

/it was a real shocker
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1000% Texas
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You son of a biatch...
 
lilfry14
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do people this dumb manage to have $750k to get scammed out of?


Well it sounded like the victim of the scam was involved with drugs...
 
ongbok
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lilfry14: ongbok: How do people this dumb manage to have $750k to get scammed out of?

Well it sounded like the victim of the scam was involved with drugs...


Then she should have known her first words to LEO is "Lawyer".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do people this dumb manage to have $750k to get scammed out of?


Thing was...one of the people scamming her actually did work for the FBI at one point. How was she supposed to know that they weren't on the level?
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: ongbok: How do people this dumb manage to have $750k to get scammed out of?

Thing was...one of the people scamming her actually did work for the FBI at one point. How was she supposed to know that they weren't on the level?


Because she never went to court.

She never was in front of a judge for this

Never spoke to a lawyer about it
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: And to clear her name, she needed to let him perform a Defensive Virtual Double Acquittal.

/it was a real shocker


Afterwards, as a reward for her cooperation, the whole department gave her a minivan.

images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do people this dumb manage to have $750k to get scammed out of?


This
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Indictment reported last May.
Old news is so exciting
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully he will wind up general population with some of the people he arrested.
 
