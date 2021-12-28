 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Poisoned at the Orgy   (thedailybeast.com)
41
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Opening act: Panic At The Disco
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: Police were able to trace the suspects by DNA left at the scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Europe seems like the wrong place for a rich guy to throw around big orgy money, I don't think there is as much love for the wealthy there as here. Murder at the orgy is a buzzkill.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When his partner in Miami lost touch with him, hotel workers at the former palace, which was built by Spanish King Alfonso XIII in 1912,'

So it's an ad for a shiatty hotel. GOT IT!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police remanded into custody a 39-year-old Romanian with nine previous arrests, and a 29-year-old Moroccan man with 17 arrests for what police described as "similar events."


Excellent work there, Spain.
 
Phineas J. Whoopee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Zoolander
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only murderin' I want at an orgy is of dat ass.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.


Most people only have 2 or 3 entry points, unless you're really determined.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.

Most people only have 2 or 3 entry points, unless you're really determined.


Hence the murder.
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.


"Entry point"

/Giggity...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"after his partner in Miami was able to corroborate what he packed for the trip."

And getting packed on the trip got him killed.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Opening act: Panic At The Disco


Hispanic at the disco.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.


It happened in Spain so it was a metric orgy.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
♫♪ ...Branded a fool
What will they say
Monday at school...♪♫
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have to agree with PN. That wasnt much of an orgy, even if the guy did die from it.
 
otiosa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well he died doing what he loved
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.


Maybe he was hoping if he started with three others would show up?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.

It happened in Spain so it was a metric orgy.


How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I have to agree with PN. That wasnt much of an orgy, even if the guy did die from it.


With the foul play I think it counts as a blowout.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And here I was thinking it was the working title of the next Game of Thrones spin-off.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

otiosa: Well he died doing what he loved


Urinating and defecating all over himself as his last breath left his lungs?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've stayed at that hotel but did not have a similar experience
obviously
 
buntz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've seen those Playboy "swingers" shows (where they all go to a mansion and have an  orgy in a red room).

And I've decided that an orgy would not be for me
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: otiosa: Well he died doing what he loved

Urinating and defecating all over himself as his last breath left his lungs?


Don't judge.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Yellow Beard: otiosa: Well he died doing what he loved

Urinating and defecating all over himself as his last breath left his lungs?

Don't judge.


That gets a funny!!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"after his partner in Miami was able to corroborate what he packed for the trip."

How did he know that?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"chemical submission"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I expected a Canadian indie rock band.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.

Most people only have 2 or 3 entry points, unless you're really determined.


Iggy Pop disagrees
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: "When his partner in Miami lost touch with him, hotel workers at the former palace, which was built by Spanish King Alfonso XIII in 1912,'

So it's an ad for a shiatty hotel. GOT IT!


Yeah, King Alfonso XIII was a crappy construction worker. Always forgetting things and having to go back to Home Depot several times a day.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It sounds like they left him feeling blue.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm confused. He went back to the hotel room with two other men for sex, and that constitutes an orgy?

That's a threesome. Four people would be a foursome. The minimal starting point for an orgy would be five people, but I think most would agree that the real entry point is seven or more.


You seem to know a lot about orgies.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x634]


food poisoned
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: otiosa: Well he died doing what he loved

Urinating and defecating all over himself as his last breath left his lungs?


Well, chances are, his shiat was tightly packed
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Poisoned at the orgy.... With the candlestick?

Is that it? Did I win?
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putting orgy in the headline just gets clicks.  And you know you clicked, didn't you?

/I did too
//Murdered at the Orgy is my Panic At The Disco cover band
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: "When his partner in Miami lost touch with him, hotel workers at the former palace, which was built by Spanish King Alfonso XIII in 1912,'

So it's an ad for a shiatty hotel. GOT IT!


I mean, it is an ad for meeting rich dudes who you can have sex with and then rob so... win?
 
