(CNN)   Jackson, MS is the hellhole you thought it was   (cnn.com) divider line
57
    More: Sick, Police, City, White people, populous city, street outreach communities, Minneapolis police officer, Strong Arms of JXN, economic decline  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is that what they  call gentrification?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, I've been assured that only good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns, therefore everyone who died as a result of gun violence deserved it and more guns are the only answer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B...b...b...but Chicago....
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, an article that mentions the murders' common thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, getting into a fight in Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night is not the last thing that people want to do anymore.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the perfect place for an antivaxxer covid colony.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: Apparently, getting into a fight in Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night is not the last thing that people want to do anymore.


You don't wanna jump in your car and chase em' just once around the parking lot?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Uh, I've been assured that only good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns, therefore everyone who died as a result of gun violence deserved it and more guns are the only answer.


If you get shot you are by default the bad guy

Makes policing really simple
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey but CHICAGO!!!  Ammiright!?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

In Mississippi, that right there is enough to make a whole lotta people all shooty.

/white people
 
alizeran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My grandfather was born there in the 20's. God knows what horrors lurk on that branch of the family tree.

*shudder*
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

In Mississippi, that right there is enough to make a whole lotta people all shooty.

/white people


Seeing how the city is about 80% AA, I am pretty sure it isn't whitey that is doing the shooting.
 
danvon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: danvon: Apparently, getting into a fight in Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night is not the last thing that people want to do anymore.

You don't wanna jump in your car and chase em' just once around the parking lot?


As long as he has green teeth.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, Jackson Hole is in WY.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

danvon: Mr. Shabooboo: danvon: Apparently, getting into a fight in Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night is not the last thing that people want to do anymore.

You don't wanna jump in your car and chase em' just once around the parking lot?

As long as he has green teeth.


Next time, go via Omaha
 
Lifeless
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I passed through last year, saw some of the sights downtown.  Like this one two blocks from the state capitol.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess that Johnny Cash was full of S%&%^.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: I guess that Johnny Cash was full of S%&%^.
[Fark user image image 245x170]


That song was about Jackson, Tennessee
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ric Romero told me that Americans see violence as a legitimate means to settle conflict.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A10Mechanic: I guess that Johnny Cash was full of S%&%^.
[Fark user image 245x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yeah, what if you got married in a fever hotter than a pepper sprout?  Should you go to Jackson then?
 
hangloose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.


it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just another side effect of the worst decision making in the history of the world.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something


Didn't you read the article? What causes all the shooting is that people can carry guns around. Naturally when you have a gun you are just going to start randomly shooting people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someday we'll try the only thing we haven't tried yet. I'll be long dead but someday...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've ridden a bicycle there & back from Nashville. Can confirm, it sucks. Very much an "I rode all this way for THIS?!?" experience.
 
hangloose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something

Didn't you read the article? What causes all the shooting is that people can carry guns around. Naturally when you have a gun you are just going to start randomly shooting people.


Switzerland can confirm that
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something


https://www.vera.org/downloads/public​a​tions/for-the-record-unjust-burden-rac​ial-disparities.pdf
https://digitalscholarship.tsu.edu/cg​i​/viewcontent.cgi?article=1032&context=​rbjpa
 
hangloose
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain:

https://www.vera.org/downloads/public​a​tions/for-the-record-unjust-burden-rac​ial-disparities.pdf
https://digitalscholarship.tsu.edu/cgi​/viewcontent.cgi?article=1032&context=​rbjpa

Where in either of these two links does it show why blacks kill other blacks in record numbers?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something


Yes. Violence is linked to poverty and minority poverty is linked to systemic racism. Violence is also linked to mistrust of the judicial system and mistrust of the judicial system is linked to systemic racism in policing, corrections, and the courts.  Weird, huh?
 
hangloose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something

Yes. Violence is linked to poverty and minority poverty is linked to systemic racism. Violence is also linked to mistrust of the judicial system and mistrust of the judicial system is linked to systemic racism in policing, corrections, and the courts.  Weird, huh?


I bet you're the type that likes to say "correlation doesn't imply causation" at convenient points too
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alizeran: My grandfather was born there in the 20's. God knows what horrors lurk on that branch of the family tree.

*shudder*


Tree? You mean bramble?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something

https://www.vera.org/downloads/publica​tions/for-the-record-unjust-burden-rac​ial-disparities.pdf
https://digitalscholarship.tsu.edu/cgi​/viewcontent.cgi?article=1032&context=​rbjpa


media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


/have fun
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: B...b...b...but Chicago....


And Albuquerque.  It's almost as if the actual murder cities are impoverished cities in red states, not bogeyman cities in blue states.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It cannot POSSIBLY be the loose gun laws and open carry making guns available to angry people; no, it's only poverty and racial tension.
 
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: bughunter: Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

In Mississippi, that right there is enough to make a whole lotta people all shooty.

/white people

Seeing how the city is about 80% AA, I am pretty sure it isn't whitey that is doing the shooting.


Just because they're in AA doesn't mean they can blame the liquor.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Charlie Daniels tried to tell you.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something

Yes. Violence is linked to poverty and minority poverty is linked to systemic racism. Violence is also linked to mistrust of the judicial system and mistrust of the judicial system is linked to systemic racism in policing, corrections, and the courts.  Weird, huh?


"I shot that guy sitting in his car 43 times because I don't trust the police".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Eightballjacket: bughunter: Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

In Mississippi, that right there is enough to make a whole lotta people all shooty.

/white people

Seeing how the city is about 80% AA, I am pretty sure it isn't whitey that is doing the shooting.

Just because they're in AA doesn't mean they can blame the liquor.


AA is for quitters.
 
hangloose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RTOGUY:
"I shot that guy sitting in his car 43 times because I don't trust the police".

That argument isn't too far off from what the Waukesha parade murderer claimed. Notice how quickly that was swept under the rug?
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

danvon: Apparently, getting into a fight in Jackson Mississippi on a Saturday night is not the last thing that people want to do anymore.


Just when I thought I'd get outta there with my skin
These 5 big dudes come strollin in
With one old drunk chick and some fella with green teeth
 
hangloose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: cretinbob: B...b...b...but Chicago....

And Albuquerque.  It's almost as if the actual murder cities are impoverished cities in red states, not bogeyman cities in blue states.


Chicago has more than 10 times the murders than Albuquerque does, but Chicago does not have 10 times the population.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The majority of gunshot victims in all cases are close friends & family, just in case you get distracted by the Concerned Race Realists in the thread.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: is that what they  call gentrification?


Gentrification?

InigoMontoya.jpg

https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-​c​ities/jackson-ms-population
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something

Yes. Violence is linked to poverty and minority poverty is linked to systemic racism. Violence is also linked to mistrust of the judicial system and mistrust of the judicial system is linked to systemic racism in policing, corrections, and the courts.  Weird, huh?


Really? I'm sure the meth addled mugger in the parking lot is thinking "IT'S SYSTEMIC RACISM" or a banger that and start firing randomly into a crowd of other people of the same race because they got in the way of a gang grudge.

Want to look back to the ganglands of Chicago, or New York? They trusted the courts, and the police. Same race as the police and courts....Still people got shot on the streets.
Can you explain that? Was it the pineapple on the pizza that was the trigger?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm pleased that the Man in Black has been covered early in the thread.
 
hangloose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The majority of gunshot victims in all cases are close friends & family, just in case you get distracted by the Concerned Race Realists™ in the thread.


friends, family, and fellow kings
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hangloose: UltimaCS: The majority of gunshot victims in all cases are close friends & family, just in case you get distracted by the Concerned Race Realists™ in the thread.

friends, family, and fellow kings


I bet that sounded very clever in your head..
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The Irresponsible Captain: hangloose: The Irresponsible Captain: Poverty, systemic racism, and guns. The Southern triumvirate.

it's that pesky systematic racism that's making black people kill other black people there... You might be onto something

https://www.vera.org/downloads/publica​tions/for-the-record-unjust-burden-rac​ial-disparities.pdf
https://digitalscholarship.tsu.edu/cgi​/viewcontent.cgi?article=1032&context=​rbjpa

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]

/have fun


Sign: "Stop racism, stop hate, stop critical race theory" is the perfect emblem for our current idiocracy.
 
lurkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: B...b...b...but Chicago....

St Louis

F(arkin' shot that in the head) For Ya
 
