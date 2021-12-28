 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Save the Save the Children   (aljazeera.com) divider line
14
Hendawg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Queue the Qnuts
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess I should have given them enough money for body armor.

Dang.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: Thousands flee to Thailand as Myanmar military attacks Karen forces

Well shiat...the Karens have armed themselves....
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fat white bearded dude prances through third country and tries to guilt you into giving them money? No, I'm good.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You mean white christian missionaries dont immediately solve all the problems on arrival?

Color me shocked
 
solobarik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope they found some of the dead far from the others, never give up fighting
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Murflette: You mean white christian missionaries dont immediately solve all the problems on arrival?

Color me shocked


Hey...at least they weren't fake-rescuing trafficked teens that they trafficking specifically so the White Evangelicals could play Batman.

/ BTW....THAT actually happens.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Fat white bearded dude prances through third country and tries to guilt you into giving them money? No, I'm good.



Truth.

But honestly back in the day Sally Struthers... oof. She seemed fun.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought it was a rule that any story from Myanmar posted to Fark had to have a Burma Shave headline.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Murflette: You mean white christian missionaries dont immediately solve all the problems on arrival?


Look at how moronic you are.

Keep doing farkall there in the basement while agencies like this are actually working for the UN and making a positive difference in the world. No one is counting on you.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about Save the Clock Tower?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These were the good Save the Children people, the legitimate ones, and this is heartbreaking.

These are not the co-opted Q nuts.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Thousands flee to Thailand as Myanmar military attacks Karen forces

Well shiat...the Karens have armed themselves....


Just wait til the fit hits the Shan.
 
