 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Grisly murderer sentenced, but it's the people he killed that got him life   (nbcnews.com) divider line
40
    More: Strange, Murder, Life imprisonment, Stabbing, Chad Isaak, North Dakota, heinous crimes, Burglary, defense attorney Bruce Quick  
•       •       •

1857 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article says life without parole for the murders.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?


What if he's a cat?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it got them to fix the toilet in his apartment.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He killed the Fuerher!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?


Presumably he receives a sentence for each count for which he's guilty; Any of those verdicts could be overturned on a technicality or whatnot, so by having life without parole for each of them, it guarantees he never gets out unless ALL the guilty verdicts are overturned.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong to think "NBC can afford to be better than using ad-blocker popups"?
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can honestly tell you I am not a murderer..."

The evidence leading to your conviction says otherwise.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?


oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a North Dakota renter:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/The Property Management firms here are VULTURES!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he be able to bear his sentence?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's 5 predators off the streets.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?


We have the technology. Jolt!
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

spleef420: "I can honestly tell you I am not a murderer..."

The evidence leading to your conviction says otherwise.


Know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just saw tius headline out of the corner of my eye, and thought it said "Grisly murder announced", and my first thought was that it was sure considerate of the murderer to announce his plans in advance.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Even money this chiropoopstain drove right past my house on his way to and from committing these killings. In a murder at a property management firm, the list of possible suspects with 'motive' is likely longer than a CVS receipt.

I've heard through friends in the judicial system that they had a veritable mountain of evidence against this guy. He apparently thought he could cover his tracks because he's smart. I wonder how much being called a "doctor" played into his self-delusion.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?


Four different crimes, four different sentences.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

That's probably the straw that broke the camel's back
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"There's more to life than a little money [or whatever]. you know.  And here ya are, and it's a beautiful day."
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like one for the Chipper.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
meanwhile there are homeless children in their state, but yeah better we spend money on keeping that broken adult alive, than help a child become a better adult.

I'm not a death penalty advocate, but i cannot actually advocate for life imprisonment, when that's a choice in our world between spending money on prisons or schools, punishments for criminals or shelter for the innocent homeless.

That's not a reasonable set of things to make be exclusive to each other, so as long as that's how we treat it, then i am against life sentences and for better education and housing the homeless.

When there are not children among us going without education and shelter and food and water, then we can try to find other options to not have to kill anyone, in order to protect ourselves from them.
But until then, we are an immoral "civilization" to allow our children go without those things, when we provide them, at all in any measure, to the murderous loonies instead.

The choice to not kill, is not the choice to not kill. It is the choice that we will feed and house murders instead of our own innocent children.And the fook what kind of loyalty to your civilization, from that child you choose to let go hungry and feed a murder instead, did you pretend you'd be getting out of them as an adult later?
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DeCaprio bearly survived the Revenant.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spleef420: "I can honestly tell you I am not a murderer..."

The evidence leading to your conviction says otherwise.


some forensic evidence, that can be accounted for since he had previous contact with the victims.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PvtStash: when that's a choice in our world between spending money on prisons or schools, punishments for criminals or shelter for the innocent homeless.


I am not in favor of the death penalty. One of the costs associated with that stance is the cost of extended incarceration with life imprisonment.
That said, I disagree with your premise that every dollar spent in prison is a dollar not spent on schools or the homeless.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PvtStash: meanwhile there are homeless children in their state, but yeah better we spend money on keeping that broken adult alive, than help a child become a better adult.

I'm not a death penalty advocate, but i cannot actually advocate for life imprisonment, when that's a choice in our world between spending money on prisons or schools, punishments for criminals or shelter for the innocent homeless.

That's not a reasonable set of things to make be exclusive to each other, so as long as that's how we treat it, then i am against life sentences and for better education and housing the homeless.

When there are not children among us going without education and shelter and food and water, then we can try to find other options to not have to kill anyone, in order to protect ourselves from them.
But until then, we are an immoral "civilization" to allow our children go without those things, when we provide them, at all in any measure, to the murderous loonies instead.

The choice to not kill, is not the choice to not kill. It is the choice that we will feed and house murders instead of our own innocent children.And the fook what kind of loyalty to your civilization, from that child you choose to let go hungry and feed a murder instead, did you pretend you'd be getting out of them as an adult later?


If you boil it down to economics, it's cheaper to house someone for life then kill them. 50% cheaper, in fact.

Now, this doesn't account for inflation, especially with our new normal, and will need to be looked at again, but as of right now, morals and ethics aside, it's just cheaper to let them rot.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Having spent a few years of my childhood in Mandan I understand murder multiple people.  I don't condone it, but I understand.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*murdering...stupid phone.
 
Randrew
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spleef420: "I can honestly tell you I am not a murderer..."

The evidence leading to your conviction says otherwise.


I guess it convinced the jury, but having done a little extra-farkicular research I'm not sure I am convinced.

No motive.  A lot of circumstantial evidence, but no smoking gun nor condemning DNA.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know what, autocorrect, maybe you should start taking the words AROUND the word you're "correcting" for me instead of making EVERY you, "your", and every than, "then" .

/And no one uses "ducking"!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ajgeek: As a North Dakota renter:
[Fark user image 425x463]
/The Property Management firms here are VULTURES!


C I L L my landlord

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Randrew
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Even money this chiropoopstain drove right past my house on his way to and from committing these killings. In a murder at a property management firm, the list of possible suspects with 'motive' is likely longer than a CVS receipt.

I've heard through friends in the judicial system that they had a veritable mountain of evidence against this guy. He apparently thought he could cover his tracks because he's smart. I wonder how much being called a "doctor" played into his self-delusion.


Read through here to see how much of the mountain came up blank.  I'm not defending him, but man.  You'd think even him washing things with bleach they'd still find some damning DNA evidence.  The closest I found was reference to "could not exclude".
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: *murdering...stupid phone.


You on ViaSplat or PhewsNet?
 
Pucca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: spleef420: "I can honestly tell you I am not a murderer..."

The evidence leading to your conviction says otherwise.

some forensic evidence, that can be accounted for since he had previous contact with the victims.


Yeah the article even says that they didn't establish a motive. Also... it sounds like the people at that place were real pieces of work and probably had a ton of enemies including the husband of a woman having an affair with one of the deceased.

FTFA:
investigators didn't seriously consider other possible suspects, including people who have either been evicted or sued by RJR, as well as a long list of disgruntled RJR employees who were fired.
The defense also maintained police failed to check out the ex-husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with Fakler.
Fakler's daughter cried as she recalled her father. "My dad was a loving person who wanted to teach life lessons and help people grow as individuals," she said, telling Isaak that he is a danger to the public.

Life lessons.. like banging a married woman.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Randrew: No motive. A lot of circumstantial evidence, but no smoking gun nor condemning DNA.


That's one of the reasons I'm against the death penalty. Juries are stupid and there are quite a few innocent people in prisons. The last one I read about spent 30 years inside before getting released. Now me personally, I'd rather take a bullet than spend 30 years in prison but that's me.

The other reason being I don't think the State should murder its citizens, no matter what.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I didn't know this man's name was Chad ...
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

..one look at that picture would tell me. A Chaddier Chad hath never Chod.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wxboy: Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?

Presumably he receives a sentence for each count for which he's guilty; Any of those verdicts could be overturned on a technicality or whatnot, so by having life without parole for each of them, it guarantees he never gets out unless ALL the guilty verdicts are overturned.


Well, look at Mr.  Smartypants with his "knowledge" and intelligence".  I like the comment above that he's a cat and he has to use up four of his lives in prison.  Seems more reasonable.
 
Randrew
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pucca: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: spleef420: "I can honestly tell you I am not a murderer..."

The evidence leading to your conviction says otherwise.

some forensic evidence, that can be accounted for since he had previous contact with the victims.

Yeah the article even says that they didn't establish a motive. Also... it sounds like the people at that place were real pieces of work and probably had a ton of enemies including the husband of a woman having an affair with one of the deceased.

FTFA:
investigators didn't seriously consider other possible suspects, including people who have either been evicted or sued by RJR, as well as a long list of disgruntled RJR employees who were fired.
The defense also maintained police failed to check out the ex-husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with Fakler.
Fakler's daughter cried as she recalled her father. "My dad was a loving person who wanted to teach life lessons and help people grow as individuals," she said, telling Isaak that he is a danger to the public.

Life lessons.. like banging a married woman.


Hey, Fakler's wife testified that her SMS messages saying she'd "have him taken down if he ever cheated" were just in jest.  A joke, you know?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: If I didn't know this man's name was Chad ...
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 367x524]
..one look at that picture would tell me. A Chaddier Chad hath never Chod.


If only we still used Hanging....
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: Randrew: No motive. A lot of circumstantial evidence, but no smoking gun nor condemning DNA.

That's one of the reasons I'm against the death penalty. Juries are stupid and there are quite a few innocent people in prisons. The last one I read about spent 30 years inside before getting released. Now me personally, I'd rather take a bullet than spend 30 years in prison but that's me.

The other reason being I don't think the State should murder its citizens, no matter what.


Paradoxically, capital punishment frees more innocent people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: Mugato: Oh, I thought he killed a bear.

Prosecutors recommended four consecutive life sentences without parole for each murder, along with nearly 16 years in prison for the other charges

Wouldn't one life sentence without parole be sufficient or do they intend on repeatedly bringing him back to life?

Presumably he receives a sentence for each count for which he's guilty; Any of those verdicts could be overturned on a technicality or whatnot, so by having life without parole for each of them, it guarantees he never gets out unless ALL the guilty verdicts are overturned.


It also makes it just a smidge harder for a Governor to commute a sentence. Murder one person, serve some time, and occasionally people who are genuinely rehabilitated can get clemency. More than one LWOP sentence means that Governor has to commute FOUR concurrent or consecutive sentences and that makes it harder to do.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.