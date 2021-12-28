 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Blondie, The Church, and Simple Minds. Much dancing will be had. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #293. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
47
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

(disclaimer: i am sharing this with permission)

Regular thread participant, photoshop monkey, and generally cool person NeoMoxie lost her dad yesterday morning. Having just gone through this in the recent past with my own father, I get it. So for those of you into the whole thoughts and prayers thing, feel free to send them her way. And for those of you not into thoughts and prayers but into tots and pears, that's cool too.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oh, i almost forgot....we have shirts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.

& so sorry to hear NeoMoxie's sad news.
Hug-o-tron™ cranked up to eleven here
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Sorry to hear the news.  Brought kitties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

Condolences and hugs to NeoMoxie.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone looking for a warm up, one of the recent The Tube uploads:
The Tube (1982) S05E10
Youtube EUdfLl0CtwQ


FWD to the 1 hour 12 minute mark & behold Teh Mish playing Wasteland, 1969, Shelter From The Storm (with medley), Tomorrow Never Knows, Serpents Kiss, & Like A Hurricane.
When originally broadcast, Shelter was faded out mid way through. You see the end credits roll. So the remaining songs were never shown before.
I used to hang out & go to shows with a few of the Eskimos & tore up a lot of paper to throw about at shows.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: oh, i almost forgot....we have shirts.

[Fark user image 750x741]


That shirt is very pretty.
My money. Take it and shut up.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

(disclaimer: i am sharing this with permission)

Regular thread participant, photoshop monkey, and generally cool person NeoMoxie lost her dad yesterday morning. Having just gone through this in the recent past with my own father, I get it. So for those of you into the whole thoughts and prayers thing, feel free to send them her way. And for those of you not into thoughts and prayers but into tots and pears, that's cool too.


Well SHIAT! <3
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be strong NeoMoxie
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: oh, i almost forgot....we have shirts.

[Fark user image 750x741]


Link? And take my money.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a lighter note, I got recognized at Safeway yesterday for hating IPA's. Also, it's cold as fark here.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: On a lighter note, I got recognized at Safeway yesterday for hating IPA's. Also, it's cold as fark here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.

& so sorry to hear NeoMoxie's sad news.
Hug-o-tron™ cranked up to eleven here


Likewise.

We all have to live through the passing of our parents, unless they have the misfortune to live through ours :(

But death being a part of life doesn't make it easier.  More hugs from here, NeoMoxie.
 
Wookie Milson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting out a little bit?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Blondie, The Church, Simple Minds....sorry but that's EXACTLY what commercial radio sounds like.
 
davynelson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not that there's anything wrong with that.....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Xymox and 242? That better happen before 11:35
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

davynelson: Blondie, The Church, Simple Minds....sorry but that's EXACTLY what commercial radio sounds like.


not the tracks i'm playing. unless you live in some alternate commercial radio zone. protip: you don't.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Xymox and 242? That better happen before 11:35


which time zone?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

davynelson: Blondie, The Church, Simple Minds....sorry but that's EXACTLY what commercial radio sounds like.


I'll have some of what davynelson is having... or just the link for whatever commercial radio they listen to.

More importantly, condolences to NeoMoxie.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Listening in, but not likely to be very active in this week's threads. Covering for a vacationing colleague.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Xymox and 242? That better happen before 11:35

which time zone?


Ours! (West coast)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sux to hear about NeoMoxie's loss (been there)

Awesome to be here. I brought my dancing cats

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pc_gator: sux to hear about NeoMoxie's loss (been there)

Awesome to be here. I brought my dancing cats

[c.tenor.com image 640x560] [View Full Size image _x_]


dancing cats are most welcome
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Xymox and 242? That better happen before 11:35

which time zone?

Ours! (West coast)



Fark user imageView Full Size



hmmmmm how about a sticker instead? you've been subie'd.

#erichatessigsauer

or

#erichateskuci889fm

or

#erichatessalidacolorado

/take your pick.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Xymox and 242? That better happen before 11:35

which time zone?

Ours! (West coast)


[Fark user image 850x637]


hmmmmm how about a sticker instead? you've been subie'd.

#erichatessigsauer

or

#erichateskuci889fm

or

#erichatessalidacolorado

/take your pick.


I assume you got your other "special" gift that no one else got.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did he just say Oingo Boingo?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Xymox and 242? That better happen before 11:35

which time zone?

Ours! (West coast)


[Fark user image 850x637]


hmmmmm how about a sticker instead? you've been subie'd.

#erichatessigsauer

or

#erichateskuci889fm

or

#erichatessalidacolorado

/take your pick.

I assume you got your other "special" gift that no one else got.


ok, just for that, xymox
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Did he just say Oingo Boingo?

[c.tenor.com image 640x468] [View Full Size image _x_]


yes. i have to keep the "sounds exactly like commercial radio" vibe going so i'm getting ready to play weird science.

/i'm not getting ready to play weird science
//i'm playing dead man's party
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Goth shuffle
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Xymox!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Venetian Snares - Dad
Youtube IMJCnSUhIsU


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KR6Y​O​usPzk
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

NeoMoxie, the worst news to hear. I'm so sorry about your loss.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Polyrock track is hitting the spot right now
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Today's work agenda:

8:00 - Coffee
8:30- Check server logs
9:30- Fark
10:00- More coffee and Fark
12:00- Lunch with hot chick from Accounting
12:30- Start watching Birmingham Bowl stream (Go Tigers)
12:50- Turn off audio of game for pastFORWARD on KUCI
1:00- "quality time" with socalnewwaver
2:00- Conference call with boss to discuss 2022 projects
3:00- watch Liverpool crush Leicester from King Power
5:00 - Go home

Gonna really appreciate that paycheck this week.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And suddenly, PENGUINS!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nephs!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Today's work agenda:

8:00 - Coffee
8:30- Check server logs
9:30- Fark
10:00- More coffee and Fark
12:00- Lunch with hot chick from Accounting
12:30- Start watching Birmingham Bowl stream (Go Tigers)
12:50- Turn off audio of game for pastFORWARD on KUCI
1:00- "quality time" with socalnewwaver
2:00- Conference call with boss to discuss 2022 projects
3:00- watch Liverpool crush Leicester from King Power
5:00 - Go home

Gonna really appreciate that paycheck this week.


My paycheck isn't going to suck either. Which is why I can afford a shirt. If I get a link.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Which is why I can afford a shirt. If I get a link.


easy now, my webmaster just had a death in the family.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Which is why I can afford a shirt. If I get a link.

easy now, my webmaster just had a death in the family.


I think Fugazi put it best: I am a patient boy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pc_gator: Today's work agenda:

8:00 - Coffee
8:30- Check server logs
9:30- Fark
10:00- More coffee and Fark
12:00- Lunch with hot chick from Accounting
12:30- Start watching Birmingham Bowl stream (Go Tigers)
12:50- Turn off audio of game for pastFORWARD on KUCI
1:00- "quality time" with socalnewwaver
2:00- Conference call with boss to discuss 2022 projects
3:00- watch Liverpool crush Leicester from King Power
5:00 - Go home

Gonna really appreciate that paycheck this week.


are you a red? or just a fan of the game in general? and if you are a red, how did i not know that?
 
