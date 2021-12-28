 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fred the Savage)   Florida man discovers 2021 was the Year of the Unexpected Reptile   (flamingomag.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Florida, Police, Volusia County, Florida, Florida Man, Mount Dora man, Fort Walton Beach police, Orange County, police officer's arm  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 1:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When in Florida, absolutely expect reptiles

/ they elected one governor
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AXOLOTLS
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unexpected Reptile is the name of my all pre-op trans The Go Go's cover band.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dear Florida, Tim Dorsey books are not to be used as instruction manuals.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
(a) Aren't AxoLotls endangered? (b) Why are they selling them in this botega? Does this go a long ways to explaining question (a)?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next on the Reality Network:  UNEXPECTED REPTILES

How will our contestants manage this week's unexpected reptile, the Comodo Dragon in the commode?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Next on the Reality Network:  UNEXPECTED REPTILES

How will our contestants manage this week's unexpected reptile, the Comodo Dragon in the commode?


I'm a genius but you don't need to ask at what and nobody ever does.
 
Tallman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: When in Florida, absolutely expect reptiles

/ they elected one governor


Completely true. Between the alligators, turtles, anoles, and invasive pythons and iguanas, reptiles are pretty much expected all the time here.

/calling the governor a reptile is an insult.
//to reptiles.
///He's more like a fungus.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.