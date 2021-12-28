 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buffalo News)   CEO fired for visiting strip clubs...wait...check that...for making employees visit strip clubs   (buffalonews.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 12:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am going to follow this mother farker around with my resume in hand.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stupid woke culture. When you can't force employees into strip clubs against their will.

Where's it all gonna end...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is he paying? You'd think he'd have enough volunteers.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In addition, Trbovich claims he is entitled to a severance payment equal to 2.99 times his average annual compensation, as set forth in his employment agreement, in addition to the reimbursement of certain expenses and the value of lost benefits, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

But the board rejected Trbovich's claim that the company breached the employment agreement. Servotronics said it is classifying Trbovich's termination as a voluntary resignation, for which no severance is due.

c.tenor.comView Full Size



/Glassdoor has several pages of employees and former employees calling this guy a chode
 
ssaoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, this guy is a strip club connoisseur?  No way.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image 850x812]

Wait, this guy is a strip club connoisseur?  No way.


Looks like the kind of loser that sits along the rail and doesn't tip.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image 850x812]

Wait, this guy is a strip club connoisseur?  No way.


Interesting look, especially with the tracksuit pants.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am going to follow this mother farker around with my resume in hand.


Predictably, you're the Boobies supporting a sexual weirdo.
Why is it every time?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
emersonbiggins:

You really thinks there's pants?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Trbovich forced male employees to visit brothels and strip clubs and "engage" with prostitutes while on business trips paid for by Servotronics and its subsidiaries.'

Why? Was he with them on those trips and did not want to go alone? Does he own the businesses?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IIRC-this is a follow-up/repeat.

Times change.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Lambskincoat: I am going to follow this mother farker around with my resume in hand.

Predictably, you're the Boobies supporting a sexual weirdo.
Why is it every time?


I didn't know strip bar attendance made one a weirdo, I will wear the distinction with pride, thanks.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
" I thought the sign said it was Hooters!"
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

talkertopc: 'Trbovich forced male employees to visit brothels and strip clubs and "engage" with prostitutes while on business trips paid for by Servotronics and its subsidiaries.'

Why? Was he with them on those trips and did not want to go alone? Does he own the businesses?


Leverage?

"Gee, Frank, I know you think you saw me embezzle money. You've got a wife and kids, you know. It would sure be terrible if your wife found out about those three hookers you farked in that hot tub in Belize."
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://buffalonews.com/business/loca​l​/ousted-servotronics-presidents-wins-4​-7-million-arbitration/article_320a399​8-8f8f-5c68-920c-b88e69e74021.html
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe his idea of empire building is based on collecting kompromat on his lieutenants. It's not exactly unheard of.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: emersonbiggins:

You really thinks there's pants?


Well, there was an utterly unnecessary mental image. Thank you, random internet poster.

The k-bar as the background really says everything we need to know, doesn't it?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: ssaoi: [Fark user image 850x812]

Wait, this guy is a strip club connoisseur?  No way.

Looks like the kind of loser that sits along the rail and doesn't tip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image image 850x812]

Wait, this guy is a strip club connoisseur?  No way.


The black  "dress" shirt is real classy

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Servotronics, you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Sounds about right.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

talkertopc: 'Trbovich forced male employees to visit brothels and strip clubs and "engage" with prostitutes while on business trips paid for by Servotronics and its subsidiaries.'

Why? Was he with them on those trips and did not want to go alone? Does he own the businesses?


This is pretty common in South Korea, and the rationale is that bonding with your coworkers is good for the company. If you don't go out drinking and carousing with your coworkers you are seen as not a team player and will likely lose your job eventually.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully he got on with Crow LLC
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"an attorney representing Trbovich said the accusations in the civil complaint "are ridiculously false and spurious.""

The black dress shirt says otherwise.  Guilty guilty guilty.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I worked for a producer who took us to a strip club one night. She was a bit wild.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Lambskincoat: I am going to follow this mother farker around with my resume in hand.

Predictably, you're the Boobies supporting a sexual weirdo.
Why is it every time?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
> forced male employees to visit brothels and strip clubs and "engage" with prostitutes

"No, bro, ya gotta! This is for my AlphaCEO OnlyFans!"

This is so painfully awkward, I can't even imagine how it really went down.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

talkertopc: 'Trbovich forced male employees to visit brothels and strip clubs and "engage" with prostitutes while on business trips paid for by Servotronics and its subsidiaries.'

Why? Was he with them on those trips and did not want to go alone? Does he own the businesses?


Someone who lacks the social tact to get laid for free may not have the best ideas for company outings. At least he wasn't into board games.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The woke term is 'Patron Of The Arts'
Please don't presume my sleazaciousness
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: Is he paying? You'd think he'd have enough volunteers.


The company was paying. And it wasn't just strip clubs but prostitutes. Not going to judge, but I don't want someone else choosing what establishments I visit and certainly not what women I engage with. The article didn't say so, but I wonder if there was a bigger problem with an interest in choosing and watching the interactions...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone that makes a big deal or really looks forward to visiting a strip club has always just struck me as trying way too hard to prove they're straight...

It's a bit like a keen racer going to see a car museum instead of getting in line at the track. Sure, it's a pretty sight, but you're kidding yourself if you think you'll be driving one....
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.