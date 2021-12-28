 Skip to content
(CNN)   Drugs, violence and racism are creating a 'cocktail of neglect' in Marseille. Meh. I guess I'll try one on the rocks, with just a twist of lemon   (cnn.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article has me both shaken and stirred.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet n low
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hate to advocate drugs, alcohol, violence, or insanity to anyone, but they've always worked for me."
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drugs, violence, and racism? Quelle horreur! *laughs in American*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give me a double of the drugs, one of the violence and you can skip the racism, you cheese eatin' surrender monkey.  I've have plenty.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please speed up this transition. It's clear that everything that has created this world as it is today is wrong, evil, and needs to go. I'd like to see the utopia that is being promised before I die.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? They start hauling people off to The Château d'If again?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marseille has been a hotbed of violence for centuries.

They've been making heroin there since the 30s.  The "french" part of "The French Connection" was Marseilles.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't go there, t'is a very uriney place.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
figures in Marseille show 16 "settling of scores" incidents this year

Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's still very good."
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's Mexico light?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Marseille has been a hotbed of violence for centuries.

They've been making heroin there since the 30s.  The "french" part of "The French Connection" was Marseilles.


I thought it was because Rick Martin, Gilbert Perrault and Rene Robert were all on the same line together
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Can we please speed up this transition. It's clear that everything that has created this world as it is today is wrong, evil, and needs to go. I'd like to see the utopia that is being promised before I die.


It already exists...in New Zealand. When they riot...they actually put stores back together. It's like Canada but, well, MOAR Canadian.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion of peace, FTA:

"He picked a lot of fights, my son. A lot of fights," Fatima told CNN. "People were scared of him. When they saw him, they'd all run away... he didn't even need a knife to scare them."
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Can we please speed up this transition. It's clear that everything that has created this world as it is today is wrong, evil, and needs to go. I'd like to see the utopia that is being promised before I die.


Just submit
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the headline I totally expected this to be about some town in the US's upper south named Marseilles that the locals proudly mispronounce. Very surprised this is about the genuine article.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pretty misérables place to live....
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Religion of peace, FTA:

"He picked a lot of fights, my son. A lot of fights," Fatima told CNN. "People were scared of him. When they saw him, they'd all run away... he didn't even need a knife to scare them."


Yes, only muslims pick fights, great job there.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tabletop: From the headline I totally expected this to be about some town in the US's upper south named Marseilles that the locals proudly mispronounce. Very surprised this is about the genuine article.


Nah, immigrant violence in Marseilles has been a thing for years.

Guardian article from 2017

It's rooted in lacking opportunities, and a lack of willingness to assimilate - they feed off of each other in a loop.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: [Fark user image 301x167]


Awesome movie. No "me too" though.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...deaths of several young people in drug-related shootouts, in what is often referred to as a "settling of scores."

Washington DC says hi:

Persons and Vehicle of Interest in AWIK (Gun), 1700 b/o 14th St, NW, on July 22, 2021
Youtube WesCq5hTeCw
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh...the rate of fatalities by firearms in France is around x10 below what it is in the 'Merica.

Are they still burning gypsies in France?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Meh...the rate of fatalities by firearms in France is around x10 below what it is in the 'Merica.

Are they still burning gypsies in France?


They don't burn the Roma much anymore preferring to put them on boats to the UK. See Calais tent city from a few years ago.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: ColonelCathcart: Religion of peace, FTA:

"He picked a lot of fights, my son. A lot of fights," Fatima told CNN. "People were scared of him. When they saw him, they'd all run away... he didn't even need a knife to scare them."

Yes, only muslims pick fights, great job there.


Did you read the article? Check out almost all of the names.
 
