(WUSA9)   Isis nabbed in post-Christmas DC crossbow assault   (wusa9.com) divider line
16
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they at least say, "STAND AND DELIVER!"?

/ Also...the thing about crossbows is...you only get one shot.

// yes...that could be a reference to Game of Thrones
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too much two buck chuck from Trader Joes strikes again
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If someone points a crossbow at you, do you stand there and quiver, or do you bolt?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a DC crossbow assault may look like. Egyptian goddess not included.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is the most confusing damn article... it kept talking about Washington and Northwest and I was all, "What city? Seattle? Tacoma?" 😅😂
 
rummonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Too much two buck chuck from Trader Joes strikes again


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Did they at least say, "STAND AND DELIVER!"?

/ Also...the thing about crossbows is...you only get one shot.

// yes...that could be a reference to Game of Thrones


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Dear heavens, I hope so.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If someone points a crossbow at you, do you stand there and quiver, or do you bolt?


It's never recommended that you quarrel.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When will we have Crossbow control?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stand and deliver! Hand over all your lupins!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When cross dressing and cross bowing, be sure to choose an outfit that is practical and doesn't tangle in the apparatus.  It's the reason there are so few cross dressing cross bowers, but some really great stories.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's odd , I thought the seal on her jar was broken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: [media-amazon.com image 350x500]


Joanna Cameron would send me to my bunk when I was 11.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Your cheap plate armor won't save you now, Mr. Dollar General guy.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: If someone points a crossbow at you, do you stand there and quiver, or do you bolt?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
