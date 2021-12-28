 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Texas has run completely out of the monoclonal antibody treatment that is effective against the Omicron variant of Covid. Still PLENTY of vaccine for everybody though. Your move dumbasses   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun factoid Texas: monoclonal treatment is experimental just like the vaccine! Also has been tested on fetal kidney cells... just like the vaccine.

Get your farking jabs!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still plenty of the Trump vaccine available
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Fun factoid Texas: monoclonal treatment is experimental just like the vaccine! Also has been tested on fetal kidney cells... just like the vaccine.

Get your farking jabs!


Funner fact: Monoclonal antibodies are a produt of stem cell research involving lines harvested from aborted fetuses.  The vaccine are not. So, if you are one of "those people" the choice is even more clear
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You mean the stuff that may or may not work, has to be given under very certain circumstances, costs a lot of money and some people are making a lot of money on?
Those monoclonal antibodies?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You mean the stuff that may or may not work, has to be given under very certain circumstances, costs a lot of money and some people are making a lot of money on?
Those monoclonal antibodies?


Yes.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magorn: Circusdog320: Fun factoid Texas: monoclonal treatment is experimental just like the vaccine! Also has been tested on fetal kidney cells... just like the vaccine.

Get your farking jabs!

Funner fact: Monoclonal antibodies are a produt of stem cell research involving lines harvested from aborted fetuses.  The vaccine are not. So, if you are one of "those people" the choice is even more clear


butbutbut lieberal msm media killary SOROS etc.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does horse paste come in 55-gallon drums? Asking for some morons.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sorry that people who need medication are not getting it.

But, I'm also sick of unvaccinated being the majority of my caseload and causing other shortages. I'm having to use saline flushes to reconstitute abx because we don't have Sterile Water or normal saline vials.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting my booster tomorrow.  A smart decision only outshined by my choice to never live in a red state like Texas.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of Texans are gonna take the Mr. Hands treatment.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Sounds like a bunch of Texans are gonna take the Mr. Hands treatment.


Horse lube!!!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had to resist the urge to try and reach through my monitor to strangle someone when they came out with the comment" Don't go for the vaccine, take the antibody treatment instead, treatment is better than prevention".
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  They will just take some from blue states. It's not like they have to suffer consequences, those are only for dummycrats
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I had to resist the urge to try and reach through my monitor to strangle someone when they came out with the comment" Don't go for the vaccine, take the antibody treatment instead, treatment is better than prevention".


A pound of dead dumbass is better than free 5G?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're all going to freeze to death in January when the power grid fails (again), so it really doesn't matter.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought the monoclonal antibody treatments were turning out to be distressingly ineffective against Omicron, relative to Delta anyway?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you are not vaccinated (except for those who can't for medical reasons) you absolutely should not be eligible for these treatments.  Save them for breakthrough cases and people who can't get vaccinated.
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas Department of State Health Services announced that its regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have run out of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.

don't worry, the rich texans will still be able to get it, the ones that ran out of treatment are the ones run by the state health services.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow.  This development really makes the difficulty of, "is it juniper allergies or COVID?" really challenging.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: cretinbob: You mean the stuff that may or may not work, has to be given under very certain circumstances, costs a lot of money and some people are making a lot of money on?
Those monoclonal antibodies?

Yes.


And don't get me wrong, one can get them if they want, they are pretty much faith based medications, but least they won't kill you.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I'm sorry that people who need medication are not getting it.

But, I'm also sick of unvaccinated being the majority of my caseload and causing other shortages. I'm having to use saline flushes to reconstitute abx because we don't have Sterile Water or normal saline vials.


That is terrifying. We should be putting the unvaccinated at the back of the line for any care/treatment of any problem whatsoever. And any care/treatment they do get should be suspended if/when beds are needed for responsible adults.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: The key treatment for ICU patients (Actemra) is also on allocation and insanely hard to get.

I can get 6 vials per month... 3 vials per patient. So, thanks anti-vaxxers, you rotten motherf*ckers. I hope you die as horribly as the ones you are killing with your "I studied it on the internet" bullsh*t.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Athena: "Let them all die so, all who do such things."

Homer, The Odyssey.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 minute ago  
An antivaxer explained it like this "I don't take advil if I don't have a headache, why would I take a vaccine to prevent something I don't have." Yes a human uttered those words. Thankfully they were on the other end of a phone line and not near me. But apparently this logic prevails amongst more of them.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Don't worry.  They will just take some from blue states. It's not like they have to suffer consequences, those are only for dummycrats


Jared is no longer in the White House and the Trumps aren't getting their beaks wet anymore.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope they suffer
 
