(AP News)   "Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots" The Rabbis make sense, but for the undertakers, this seems like a conflict of interest   (apnews.com) divider line
30
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cool ultra Orthodox rabbis where doing this they'd change the name to COVID 18, and weave a compelling story into the process.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the undertakers are tired and in desperate need of a break.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: If cool ultra Orthodox rabbis where doing this they'd change the name to COVID 18, and weave a compelling story into the process.


Is this a Leon Uris reference?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The undertakers know that everybody is a customer, eventually. They would just like to space them out a bit more.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's tired of Tombstobe Piledriving all of them to hell
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't need anymore Tombstones form the Undertaker.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.superluchas.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Undertakers later said, We've made a grave mistake.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Please.....Just Look Up. This thing is real. It is imminent. AND IT WILL KILL US ALL IF WE DON'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My unvaxxed friend got her tombstone last year.  A flu vax hospitalized her three times.  She's accepted she can die from being infected.  She got a pneumonia vaccination.  The people who claimed it's just like the flu did a number on her.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is there a TLDR? Especially for the undertaker part?

/paid hourly vs by body?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet the Jews did this.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zugswang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Friend is a mortician.  The volume is breaking her, mentally and physically.  She wants to quit, but she won't because she knows it will fall on others, instead, and she really cares about dignity in death, helping families through the grieving process, etc.

But she is so close to hitting "fark it".  There just aren't enough warm bodies or time in the day to do all the work.

Same with all of us working in healthcare.  We're understaffed and taxed to the breaking point because too many people think they can deny, pray, or Karen/Kyle their way through this pandemic.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Being horribly overworked is a pain, subby.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For those who are interested, here's a deeper dive into the vaccination drive in Israel's ultra-Orthodox community.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/hard-hi​t​-by-first-waves-of-covid-israels-ultra​-orthodox-slow-to-get-vaccinated/
 
Tallman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No conflict of interest -- undertakers/morticians are as overworked due to the pandemic as health care workers are, and they know they'll see all of us eventually anyhow.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
growth industry there is a reason for this
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: BitwiseShift: If cool ultra Orthodox rabbis where doing this they'd change the name to COVID 18, and weave a compelling story into the process.

Is this a Leon Uris reference?


In the gematria (Jewish numerology), 18 is a sacred number, because it has the same value as the word for "life."

A lot of Jewish charities will have offer automatic donation amounts in multiples of 18. (E.g., "Check here to give $180.") But aside from that, most mainstream synagogues don't put much stock in the practice. The Hassidic sects used to bang that drum pretty loud, but I don't know if they still do.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm sure the undertakers are tired and in desperate need of a break.


Unfortunately this is true. Had a friend who buried her father last summer and they had to keep him on ice for weeks before they could schedule a visitation and burial.

/ IDK, maybe if we handed out shovels to all the MAGAs yelling freedom outside of our hospitals they'd learn their lesson
// Dig a pit 6 feet deep, 8 feet long and 2 1/2 feet wide
/// Jump in
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The undertaker supply chain is built around the assumption of steady death rates.  When they have a glut of business, their profit margins go down.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The real money is in cremation
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zugswang: Friend is a mortician.  The volume is breaking her, mentally and physically.  She wants to quit, but she won't because she knows it will fall on others, instead, and she really cares about dignity in death, helping families through the grieving process, etc.

But she is so close to hitting "fark it".  There just aren't enough warm bodies or time in the day to do all the work.

Same with all of us working in healthcare.  We're understaffed and taxed to the breaking point because too many people think they can deny, pray, or Karen/Kyle their way through this pandemic.


My mom was a working nurse for 50 years, and in my opinion damn nearly fearless. In my childhood before cell phone existed, she didn't hesitate to stop at the scene of an accident if first responders weren't on the scene (and I knew what "apply pressure" meant and how to do it before I was 8)   When AIDS first came on the scene and nobody knew what caused it or how to treat it, Mom refused to don the "biohazard" suits many health care workers adopted because she'd be damned if dying patients were deprived of a human face in their last hours.   On a Zoom call during the pandemic she said something that utterly shocked me coming from her:  For the first time since she retired she was actually glad she was because she didn't think she could handle being in a hospital right now.   Two sisters and a niece are still on the front lines, and seeing them at Christmas, I could see the toll this thing is taking on them, their eyes are starting to get a look I used to see only on a group of Vietnam vets I knew once upon a when
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, if Mark Twain is to be trusted, plagues aren't great for undertakers because everyone is just shoveling the bodies under as quickly as possible and not spending money on big funerals.

Personally, I can't think of a more trustworthy source.
 
ComanderalKashenblade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, not everyone loses sight of business. The chief organizer of the Cologne Carnival has been all over the media bitterly complaining about its cancellation, and he refuses to accept even a postponement to summer.

He is not just an undertaker by his main profession, but an undertaker magnate with a multi-million dollar business, with dozens of offices in the Cologne area.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ongbok: [s3.superluchas.com image 850x1049]


"Get the shot or Rest......In.......Peace."

/Sooner or later, we all job to the Undertaker.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zugswang: Friend is a mortician.  The volume is breaking her, mentally and physically.  She wants to quit, but she won't because she knows it will fall on others, instead, and she really cares about dignity in death, helping families through the grieving process, etc.

But she is so close to hitting "fark it".  There just aren't enough warm bodies or time in the day to do all the work.

Same with all of us working in healthcare.  We're understaffed and taxed to the breaking point because too many people think they can deny, pray, or Karen/Kyle their way through this pandemic.


First, can you tell your friend that she's truly helping humanity during a pandemic as a necessary service. Don't give up, don't give in.

Second, can you look in the mirror and say the same?

Thank you both, truly, for what you do for society.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh sure, I know it's supposed to be a "gotcha" funny line.

But as a small town minister, I can't tell you what the mortician's been through in words that Fark will let me say. I was one of several ministers performing three funerals a week -- sometimes couples that we were burying together. He had to buy new freezers. Three times in ten days he called me and said, "Pastor, I need two things. Prayer and a margarita." As I lived across the street from the Mexican restaurant I always obliged. But that duded went/is going through a LOT.
 
