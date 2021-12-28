 Skip to content
(CNN)   GasBuddy predicts that we could be paying $4 a gallon for gas by Memorial Day. I'm not your buddy, pal   (cnn.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kiplinger and USA Today, as well as the Energy Department, all disagree.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/​2​021/12/08/gas-price-drop-expected-2022​/6430657001/

I've seen prices in the Seattle area falling in recent weeks.

Guess Gas Buddy is full of hot air.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*chuckles in electric vehicle*
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GasBuddy predicts that we could be paying $4 a gallon for gas by Memorial Day. I'm not your buddy, pal

Oh, I guess that means it will drop about 75 cents a gallon here in Los Angeles. Yeah, that ain't far enough.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*


Smiles in Prius C
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every damned year, they make up reasons why gas prices will be more expensive during the peak consumption times.  Rich people doing rich people things to manipulate the market, for fun and profit.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like 2008 and a few times since. During peak travel season. Your point?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"


Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$4.00?  That's great news!!!!

s.hdnux.comView Full Size


/wait.......
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas prices are going down?  Awesome!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gas prices are going down?  Awesome!


A dollar per gallon price drop is ok in my book!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this to help the greedy farkers at the oil companies make up the shortfall from so many people working at home?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not your pal guy!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the Anti-vaxxers keep Covid rolling along, I'll be working from home. So, you can GFY, Mr. Petro-gouger.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"

Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.


Err... there's no time limit?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: I'm not your pal guy!


I'm not your guy, buddy.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: I'm not your pal guy!


I'm not your guy, friend.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A year ago I witnessed this over masks at a forest preserve.

You're supposed to wear a mask.
OK, mask police.
Hey, fark you, buddy.
I got a wife for that, pal.
 
doofusgumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Marcus Aurelius: Gas prices are going down?  Awesome!

A dollar per gallon price drop is ok in my book!


Yup.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"

Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.


Uh - you do know that motor oil goes bad with time as well as use, right?
Over time, moisture accumulates in your motor oil. This water dissolves sulfur compounds that accumulate on surfaces exposed to combusting gasoline or diesel. This is, in essence, sulfuric acid, and it accumulates in your motor oil.
After enough time, every time you start up your cold car every metal surface will get a hot sulfuric acid bath.
Bottom line - oil change at least once a year - twice if you live in a wet climate.
Oil changes are much cheaper than engine rebuilds.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screaming article headline: GAS COULD BE $4/GALLON!!!!

Article:  Average gas prices in 2022 could be $3.41/Gallon.

Hysterical much?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Every damned year, they make up reasons why gas prices will be more expensive during the peak consumption times.  Rich people doing rich people things to manipulate the market, for fun and profit.


You know that production is planned literally months and years in advance right? You can't just produce more instantly. If demand exceeds production it means dipping into stored reserves and thus higher costs. Not a hard logical jump.

UK pays $7.29 a gallon, most of Europe is this high, the US average is under $2.50 a gallon. I think we have it pretty good, and gas prices haven't really gone up in the last 20 years (they've gone down).
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Uh - you do know that motor oil goes bad with time as well as use, right?
Over time, moisture accumulates in your motor oil. This water dissolves sulfur compounds that accumulate on surfaces exposed to combusting gasoline or diesel.


What year do you think it is?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just by virtue of GB making predictions the damn price shoots up almost 10 cents in minutes. Patrick DeHaan opens his trap, the dealers lose their (poop). Casey's torques in no time, Kwik Trip shortly thereafter.  Thankfully we have a Love's in town that has been very reasonable and conservative in price increases.

Fun Fact: it's the same Love's that was first at 99 cents in Wisconsin back when lockdowns were becoming the unfortunate norm.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there really people under the impression that gas prices should never pass the $5 threshold, I mean, gas was this much in 2008. Imagine if rent was like that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: GardenWeasel: dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"

Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.

Err... there's no time limit?


Apparently not with the newer synthetic blends.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"

Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.


What does oil change have to do with a baby?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Apparently not with the newer synthetic blends.


Synthetic oil has a shelf life 2-3 years longer than non-synthetic blends. Some cars also require synthetics now, mainly due to turbos, mine does - for example. Synthetic is the way to go anyway, it has fewer impurities.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if all those biden stickers will come down now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: GardenWeasel: dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"

Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.

What does oil change have to do with a baby?


Well son, when Mommy and Daddy have a fluid exchange...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: GardenWeasel: Apparently not with the newer synthetic blends.

Synthetic oil has a shelf life 2-3 years longer than non-synthetic blends. Some cars also require synthetics now, mainly due to turbos, mine does - for example. Synthetic is the way to go anyway, it has fewer impurities.


Same
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Are there really people under the impression that gas prices should never pass the $5 threshold, I mean, gas was this much in 2008. Imagine if rent was like that.


Right?  Like, $4/gal gets us back to the Bush economy.  So what?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gas Buddy is a bad dude.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: jso2897: Uh - you do know that motor oil goes bad with time as well as use, right?
Over time, moisture accumulates in your motor oil. This water dissolves sulfur compounds that accumulate on surfaces exposed to combusting gasoline or diesel.

What year do you think it is?


I'm only talking about very seldom driven cars. Cars that get driven a reasonable amount get their oil changed anyway on the basis of mileage.
Seldom driven cars have some unique maintenance issues.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*


*knucks*

My hybrid only gets 57mpg but I think I'll survive.  Or do I now need a "side hustle"..?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheFoz: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*

*knucks*

My hybrid only gets 57mpg but I think I'll survive.  Or do I now need a "side hustle"..?


Niro?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most people still pay way more to buy and insure the car than they do to fuel it over its lifetime.

There aren't many consumer durable goods where the capital cost is out of whack to the operating cost that way.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: TheFoz: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*

*knucks*

My hybrid only gets 57mpg but I think I'll survive.  Or do I now need a "side hustle"..?

Niro?


Hyundai Ioniq
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*


Exactly why the price of gasoline will always go up. The more EVs on the road, the more gas companies will have to raise thiere prices to maintain thiere bottom line and support thiere stocks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: jaivirtualcard: GardenWeasel: dammit just give me a login: This thread's gonna get choked on "smug"

Thanks to Covid, I had my last oil change in Dec 2019, and I'm still not due.

What does oil change have to do with a baby?

Well son, when Mommy and Daddy have a fluid exchange...


So it's a son?  Congratulations.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

goatharper: [i.redd.it image 842x276]


So basically, what it costs in western Europe?

(The signs in news articles make it look like the price is lower than the US, but it's liters/euro)
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gas, grass or ass got you down? You need a buddy - GAS BUDDY! We'll tell you just to what extent you're being savagely manipulated by massive world-spanning corporations for their own benefit while you suffer and die! GAS BUDDY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. Stay home.  And if you work  in the city for all that sweet, sweet cash, then PAY for your commute.  PAY MORE.  Pay until you realize what a mistake you made with your life choices.

Mikeyworld: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*
Exactly why the price of gasoline will always go up. The more EVs on the road, the more gas companies will have to raise thiere prices to maintain thiere bottom line and support thiere stocks.


Well all that means is that the riches will all have electric vehicles, and the poors won't be able to afford to drive.  So they will have to live where they work, like right on the premises, like Amazon does at their warehouses. Then all the electric car drivers will just drive around and be served by the workers, who really have nowhere else to go, after all, do they?  With their little commune right here.  The company takes care of them.  They even have a pool.
BUT WHY AREN'T THEY HAPPY?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: The more EVs on the road, the more gas companies will have to raise thiere prices to maintain thiere bottom line and support thiere stocks.


Yeah, they've crested 5 million EV's on the road. How many ICE cars are there? Oh. 1.4 Billion. Guess they don't have much to fear yet.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Before all the hybrid or EV drivers in here choke on the accumulating smug, can I ask if the operating cost of charging vehicle batteries compares favorably with the cost of fueling and lubricating a typical 4- or 6-cylinder gas guzzler?

A gas vehicle gets so many miles on a full tank of gas for a certain amount of dollars.  At the same time, an EV will travel so many miles on a fully charged battery or fuel cell for a certain amount of dollars.  Comparing the two kinds of vehicles, which one has the better dollar per mile ratio?  I assume a hybrid car would have a ratio somewhere between the first two kinds of vehicles.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My car runs on the smell of frying bacon and the laughter of small children.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My go-kart runs on my own sense of self satisfaction.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Before all the hybrid or EV drivers in here choke on the accumulating smug, can I ask if the operating cost of charging vehicle batteries compares favorably with the cost of fueling and lubricating a typical 4- or 6-cylinder gas guzzler?


It's cheaper per mile for EV's, even with maintenance costs. 

https://www.caranddriver.com/shopping​-​advice/a32494027/ev-vs-gas-cheaper-to-​own/

HOWEVER. Initial costs for EV's are higher, even with tax credits, so it'll take years to recoup that cost.

Note: these comparisons assume similar model design across propulsion types.
 
