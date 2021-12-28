 Skip to content
(NPR)   Food recalls pretty much came to a halt during the pandemic and nobody knows why, although we should probably be exploring the possibility that diseases like salmonella and listeria might increase the efficacy of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine   (npr.org) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the food processors made people keep things clean to stop the spread of Covid and this is a by product of that?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The limbs that fell into the Nuggetizer 5000 were loaded with horse paste, so the usual parasites were killed before being breaded?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the sloppy, careless workers in the food processing plants all died of Covid?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone read Upton Sinclair?
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because outbreaks went uninvestigated?
Because the sudden drop in demand during lockdown was enough to shutter the farms that caused outbreaks?
Because ... aliens?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.
 
discoballer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Merltech: Because the food processors made people keep things clean to stop the spread of Covid and this is a by product of that?


Collect your prize.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Because suddenly a bout of diarrhea didn't seem worth it to go to the doctor and risk catching something that could fill your lungs with fluid?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can't recall something if you never ship it
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because food born illnesses are just too many tetanus built up in your system.
 
tuxq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.


Someone with a name that implies healthcare worker suggesting a medication that would most certainly cause dehydration, possibly to the point of being fatal? Bruh. Did the Hippocratic oath mean nothing to you? Just to edgelord about politics?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A variety of factors, most likely. The one they slipped into the very end of TFA probably represents a large part of the reason numbers are down: people avoided hospitals if they could, therefore fewer cases were counted.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Merltech: Because the food processors made people keep things clean to stop the spread of Covid and this is a by product of that?


Yeah, likely a combination of improved cleanliness practices and far less USDA in-person inspection of those facilities.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tuxq: hardinparamedic: We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.

Someone with a name that implies healthcare worker suggesting a medication that would most certainly cause dehydration, possibly to the point of being fatal? Bruh. Did the Hippocratic oath mean nothing to you? Just to edgelord about politics?


you sound concerned.

I prescribe you a jigger of whisky and two strapping men to hold you down while we amputate your weenus.

/it's a joke, not a dick. You can take it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not sure where I read it but I heard GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning
 
oldfool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As one domino falls so much the next
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm not sure where I read it but I heard GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning


I think I saw it from Dr Oz. Or maybe America's front line doctors
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Hey Nurse!: I'm not sure where I read it but I heard GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning

I think I saw it from Dr Oz. Or maybe America's front line doctors


I actually did hear that, I think it was my mother's neighbor's dentist's roommate.  Anyway, if it's coming from multiple sources it's gotta be true.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Hey Nurse!: I'm not sure where I read it but I heard GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning

I think I saw it from Dr Oz. Or maybe America's front line doctors


Facebook mommy group!!! They're the best ♥
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: hardinparamedic: We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.

Someone with a name that implies healthcare worker suggesting a medication that would most certainly cause dehydration, possibly to the point of being fatal? Bruh. Did the Hippocratic oath mean nothing to you? Just to edgelord about politics?


Your sudden concern for nonsense being spread on the internet is noted, and properly round filed.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: tuxq: hardinparamedic: We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.

Someone with a name that implies healthcare worker suggesting a medication that would most certainly cause dehydration, possibly to the point of being fatal? Bruh. Did the Hippocratic oath mean nothing to you? Just to edgelord about politics?

you sound concerned.

I prescribe you a jigger of whisky and two strapping men to hold you down while we amputate your weenus.

/it's a joke, not a dick. You can take it.


Us HCW got a devastating blow yesterday with AHA, and the CDC updating quarantine days, and then saying we should do CPR on Covid + pts without PPE.

I think our humor deserves some darkness.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: hardinparamedic: We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.

Someone with a name that implies healthcare worker suggesting a medication that would most certainly cause dehydration, possibly to the point of being fatal? Bruh. Did the Hippocratic oath mean nothing to you? Just to edgelord about politics?


Careful, they have scissors and know where to stab you for maximum effect!
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Went to the store before X-Mas and all the bagged salads were pulled for a recall. I always tell Mrs. Fool that I won't eat a bagged salad because it looks like a breeding ground for bacteria.

/I like my vegetables processed in to meat.
//I'm a secondary vegetarian.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Because suddenly a bout of diarrhea didn't seem worth it to go to the doctor and risk catching something that could fill your lungs with fluid?


Many factors, but this one is a big one.  Food recalls generally don't happen until enough people in an individual state get sick, and it gets reported to the state health department.  State health department will then contact the CDC, FDA, or USDA's FSIS - Food Safety and Inspection Service.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't take a hippocratic oath, not a doctor. I had to light a "lantern" and recite the Florence nightingale pledge. More tedious.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Washing your hands for 20 seconds actually removes the fecal matter.


Ya filthy animals.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tuxq: hardinparamedic: We should start a believable rumor that GoLytely and Dulcolax can cure food poisoning.

Someone with a name that implies healthcare worker suggesting a medication that would most certainly cause dehydration, possibly to the point of being fatal? Bruh. Did the Hippocratic oath mean nothing to you? Just to edgelord about politics?


I'll let you in on a secret from the workplace: the Hippocratic oath is not legally binding. Who knew?

Also, what you saw once on a television medical procedural isn't how the real world actually works. Again, who knew?
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a maintenance dude for a large food processing Corp, I watched all of my coworkers actually wash properly and keep their stuff clean for several months.    Then also watched then fall back into their regular routines after a few months of only the blue areas being harmed.

We've now lost 1 active and a few retires and have had numerous long haul cases. It hasn't changed their minds about it, Just double down.

That bit about avoiding hospitals so the recalls didn't get triggered also sounds likely to me.
 
