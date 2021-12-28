 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets new look, mutated spike proteins   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy, New Year's Eve, Times Square, New crystals, Length, New York City, KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Imperial units  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 10:20 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, 'the Gift of Wisdom,'" said Jeffrey Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment, on Monday. "It's represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward."

Oh just fark right the hell off.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "We're here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, 'the Gift of Wisdom,'" said Jeffrey Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment, on Monday. "It's represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward."

Oh just fark right the hell off.


But they made my favorite movie, Waterford Chocolate.
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Balldazzeling.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So Sturgis in NYC. Only, worse.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Crystal Triangles is the name of my latest collab with Edie Brickell and The New Bohemians
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People actually are going to mass themselves on Times Square for New Year's Eve ?

Dafuq ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

padraig: People actually are going to mass themselves on Times Square for New Year's Eve ?

Dafuq ?

[Fark user image image 298x169]


It's an intensely stupid thing to do even without covid.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

padraig: People actually are going to mass themselves on Times Square for New Year's Eve ?

Dafuq ?

[Fark user image image 298x169]


Here's hoping for a parking spot or that rent controlled apartment to come open.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't wait to be in bed by 9pm CST and not watch it.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Each year the geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, gets 192 new crystal facets that represent themes for the new year such as Happiness, Goodwill, Harmony, Serenity, Kindness and Wonder."

Are they giving these away to VIPs each year? Because if not, the intricate, 'meaningful' detail seems like a colossal waste on an item that everyone sees from a great distance, and doesn't know or care about embedded meanings.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "We're here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a new design, 'the Gift of Wisdom,'" said Jeffrey Strauss, president of Countdown Entertainment, on Monday. "It's represented by a wheel with these petals of knowledge growing ever forward."

Oh just fark right the hell off.


I'm sorry they rejected your design. I didn't think it was 'obscene.'
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Can't wait to be in bed by 9pm CST and not watch it.


I haven't decided what I'm wearing to the living room for New Year's Eve.

I may not even go.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why does it seem to be that events in more of a liberal city or concerts of bands with a more liberal following seem ok but not conservative ones.

E.g. This vs Sturgis rally. Coachella vs whatever the hell is the right wing version.

/ not trolling
 
Poster1212
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Can't wait to be in bed by 9pm CST and not watch it.


You could also stay awake till later and not watch it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why does it seem to be that events in more of a liberal city or concerts of bands with a more liberal following seem ok but not conservative ones.

E.g. This vs Sturgis rally. Coachella vs whatever the hell is the right wing version.

/ not trolling


WHITE GENOCIDE!

That's why
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Each year the geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, gets 192 new crystal facets that represent themes for the new year such as Happiness, Goodwill, Harmony, Serenity, Kindness and Wonder."


More appropriate: Depression, Hatred, Intolerance, Anger, Assholery, and Ignorance.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Why does it seem to be that events in more of a liberal city or concerts of bands with a more liberal following seem ok but not conservative ones.

E.g. This vs Sturgis rally. Coachella vs whatever the hell is the right wing version.

/ not trolling


Because liberals tend to be vaccinated and masked, and conservatives don't?
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks the same as every other year.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Each year the geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, gets 192 new crystal facets that represent themes for the new year such as Happiness, Goodwill, Harmony, Serenity, Kindness and Wonder."

Are they giving these away to VIPs each year? Because if not, the intricate, 'meaningful' detail seems like a colossal waste on an item that everyone sees from a great distance, and doesn't know or care about embedded meanings.


Guessing there is a long term "maintenance" contract in place and annual updates are part of the deal.  It was all covered in the original pitch deck.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks absolutely the same to me. Like it has been for decades.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JRoo: Balldazzeling.


That sounds incredibly painful.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: jaivirtualcard: Why does it seem to be that events in more of a liberal city or concerts of bands with a more liberal following seem ok but not conservative ones.

E.g. This vs Sturgis rally. Coachella vs whatever the hell is the right wing version.

/ not trolling

Because liberals tend to be vaccinated and masked, and conservatives don't?


With things like Omicron it really counts a lot lesser than we might imagine. Also the difference seems to be around 29% so not really huge. Also most New Yorkers would never dream of ending up there.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.