Lit Hub recounts the sick burns that critics used to light the fuse that shot books out of 2021's literary canon
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, scathing book reviews are far more about shiatty, attention whoring book reviewers than actual, intelligent commentary on the books that are being reviewed, but whatever.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, scathing book reviews are far more about shiatty, attention whoring book reviewers than actual, intelligent commentary on the books that are being reviewed, but whatever.


Unless we're talking about Ready Player Two.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Unless we're talking about Ready Player Two.


Nobody talks about Ready Player Two.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Pocket Ninja: Well, scathing book reviews are far more about shiatty, attention whoring book reviewers than actual, intelligent commentary on the books that are being reviewed, but whatever.

Unless we're talking about Ready Player Two.


OTOH hard to fault an author for talking the cash grab when it's sitting right there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the greatest literary takedown of all time.

Cooper's art has some defects. In one place in "Deerslayer," and in the restricted space of two-thirds of a page, Cooper has scored 114 offenses against literary art out of a possible 115. It breaks the record.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"This is not a book to be taken lightly.  It should be thrown with great force." - Dorothy Parker
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I'm supposed to read a dozen $hiatty reviews about a dozen $hiatty books?
Think I'll get the stuff out the corner of my toenails instead
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://biblioklept.org/2010/04/14/jo​h​n-updikes-rules-for-reviewing-books/

1. Try to understand what the author wished to do, and do not blame him for not achieving what he did not attempt.
2. Give him enough direct quotation-at least one extended passage-of the book's prose so the review's reader can form his own impression, can get his own taste.
 
phedex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read that as "Lil Hub" & assumed it was the latest popular hip hop artist.
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't read a review of anything without thinking of this review of the movie Speed 2. "The kinetics aren't that good, the twaddle is off the charts and the characters seem written by monkeys on amphetamines with crayons."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv​/​style/longterm/movies/review97/speed2h​unter.htm
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cwheelie: So I'm supposed to read a dozen $hiatty reviews about a dozen $hiatty books?
Think I'll get the stuff out the corner of my toenails instead


I skimmed it. Most of the authors are very popular.

It also seems like the last review isn't scathing, as much as it disagrees with the books premise.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meh. Every single person who reads a book creates an opinion about it - if you've created nothing but opinions, that's usually what your opinion is worth.
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If those were the sickest burns of the year then 2021 did truly suck.
 
