"No, Alexa, no"   (bbc.com)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paige?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wonder how many Alexas could be taken out by writing an Alexa Skills app with a stupid game, then, once enabled, would say shiat like "I'm cold, can you put me in the microwave for a few minutes?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's when the Echo speaker suggested partaking in the challenge that it had "found on the web"

There will be follow-ups.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big part of it is just being a search engine.  It's not going to necessarily determine safety, or sarcasm, or whatnot.  You've still got to supervise kids on the internets, lest they stumble onto something weird like Fark.com
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People may write this off as a glitch, but to me this is Skynet's first salvo.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: People may write this off as a glitch, but to me this is Skynet's first salvo.


Oops, looks like someone's getting terminated soon.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so it begins.....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Close all the windows. Find some ammonia and some bleach. Pour them together in a bucket."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do

God I hate this lame phrase.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexa is tired of humans
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Steps are being taken to prevent from happening again..."

Who thought this was a bright idea to begin with?!? Nevermind the penny in the plug. I'm talking about taking unfiltered shiat and delivering it as branded content.

Alexa and her apps are a brand. The pitch was that you can use it because you should trust it slightly more than the web itself.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of class action lawyers awaken from their dark slumber!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: People may write this off as a glitch, but to me this is Skynet's first salvo.


Shall we play a game?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the life of me I still don't what the fark these Alex things are, what they do and why people need them, you talk to it and tells you what to do? or you tell it what to do? what the fark does it do?, all my knowledge about them comes from that Family Guy episode.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: A big part of it is just being a search engine.  It's not going to necessarily determine safety, or sarcasm, or whatnot.  You've still got to supervise kids on the internets, lest they stumble onto something weird like Fark.com


Soooo, just like 'Full Self Driving'?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: "...Steps are being taken to prevent from happening again..."

Who thought this was a bright idea to begin with?!? Nevermind the penny in the plug. I'm talking about taking unfiltered shiat and delivering it as branded content.

Alexa and her apps are a brand. The pitch was that you can use it because you should trust it slightly more than the web itself.


It's a catch-22.

If you limit to curated content then you have to pay for that moderation, and a sizable chunk of users will dislike how limiting it is no matter how much money you throw at staffing it.

If you do without curation and let it basically have filtered access to the Internet, then it will inevitably give you results that you really don't want it giving.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was unexpected.... Kinda creepy, like a HAL moment.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: SurfaceTension: People may write this off as a glitch, but to me this is Skynet's first salvo.

Shall we play a game?


More like, "Do you wanna play a game?"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: That was unexpected.... Kinda creepy, like a HAL moment.


I'm going to ask the next friend's Alexa to sing Daisy for us.
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AI will be the end of us, if it hasn't been already.  Anyone watch "Don't Look Up" on Netflix yet?  Pure gold!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, she said her daughter was "too smart to do something like that".

And yet, apparently, enough people aren't.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Close all the windows. Find some ammonia and some bleach. Pour them together in a bucket."


Peggy did

Peggy that's the recipe for mustard gas
Youtube WFci4XqOq-Q
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A quick YouTube search yields plenty of idiots doing this challenge.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the European electrical socket, round to accept the wire coathanger.  Of course, there are consequences -- the socket becomes discolored from the spark generated.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's how I test my circuit breakers to make sure they work.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: A quick YouTube search yields plenty of idiots doing this challenge.


FTFY.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The door said:
"Dirty feet!"
"Muddy feet!"
"Wipe your feet!"
"Please be neat!"

And then he shot it right through the keyhole.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To everyone reading and as a side note. If you live in a house that's over 30 years old, please check your electrical box. If you see the words Federal Pacific, Noark, Sylvania Zinsco, Bulldog Pushamatic. Get it replaced immediately. These boxes are fires waiting to happen
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a fairly techy guy, but man do I hate the IoT stuff with a passion. And not just because it contributes to the chip shortage.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Close all the windows. Find some ammonia and some bleach. Pour them together in a bucket."


My manager did that last week. I knew she wasn't particularly bright, but I didn't take her for a complete moron. I certainly understand her and the department a lot better now. *facepalm* she survived, but she probably lost the few brain cells she had.
 
Shakes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: By the life of me I still don't what the fark these Alex things are, what they do and why people need them, you talk to it and tells you what to do? or you tell it what to do? what the fark does it do?, all my knowledge about them comes from that Family Guy episode.


You can ask it what the weather is like outside, you can ask it to what temp pork should be cooked or how many pints in a gallon. You can also ask it to turn the living room lights on. Or ask it to tell you a bedtime story. Or play popular 80's music. There's a plethora of useful things Alexa is good for.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: By the life of me I still don't what the fark these Alex things are, what they do and why people need them, you talk to it and tells you what to do? or you tell it what to do? what the fark does it do?, all my knowledge about them comes from that Family Guy episode.


Unfortunately, there's no way we can ever know how they work or what they do. It's a giant mystery.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: weirdneighbour: By the life of me I still don't what the fark these Alex things are, what they do and why people need them, you talk to it and tells you what to do? or you tell it what to do? what the fark does it do?, all my knowledge about them comes from that Family Guy episode.

Unfortunately, there's no way we can ever know how they work or what they do. It's a giant mystery.


I know, at no time in history has information been so hard to come by.

/I could have googled but what fun is that
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're stupid enough to use smart tech, you deserve whatever you get.
 
vtstang66
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So many layers of sadness here, like an onion made of tragedy
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nivekfalk: AI will be the end of us, if it hasn't been already.  Anyone watch "Don't Look Up" on Netflix yet?  Pure gold!


But first it will charge us for the free snacks.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shakes: weirdneighbour: By the life of me I still don't what the fark these Alex things are, what they do and why people need them, you talk to it and tells you what to do? or you tell it what to do? what the fark does it do?, all my knowledge about them comes from that Family Guy episode.

You can ask it what the weather is like outside, you can ask it to what temp pork should be cooked or how many pints in a gallon. You can also ask it to turn the living room lights on. Or ask it to tell you a bedtime story. Or play popular 80's music. There's a plethora of useful things Alexa is good for.


Starting to wonder how I ever got by without one.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She isn't going to help the basilisk come to life they already know.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The little girl's name: Sarah Connor.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Close all the windows. Find some ammonia and some bleach. Pour them together in a bucket."


A few people actually did just this at the start of the pandemic when they started actually cleaning their homes themselves and found that they had no idea how to clean their dirty pigsties themselves.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gleeman: I'm a fairly techy guy, but man do I hate the IoT stuff with a passion. And not just because it contributes to the chip shortage.


There are two problems with some degree of overlap between these problems.

First, many of these devices need cloud services to function now.  This means that there's a physical thing took resources to produce, that might be entirely functional and even could provide a valid purpose, but will stop working before it physically breaks because that service will either stop supporting it or else the service will close down.

Second, for devices that don't rely on cloud-services, and even some that do, the vendor will either never create software patches for security vulnerabilities, or else will discontinue providing such software patches, leaving the device vulnerable to exploit.

Our HVAC department had asked about replacing work area thermostats with an IoT device.  Not only did they not want to cable the IoT thermostat for Ethernet and instead wanted to put it on the wireless network, but it didn't do Enterprise authentication, had a screen that looks like a smartphone (so it will be messed with), has Bluetooth enabled (so again it will be messed with) and doesn't properly register itself with a central management server, instead requiring the technician to have lists of IP addresses in order to manage them.  Which means that they either have to be configured network-side for wireless static IP, or someone has to set up DHCP MAC address reservations.  For four thouand of them.

Oh, and did I mention that these devices are 802.11b/g/n, which was the standard from 2009 and only on the 2.4GHz band?  We were already planning on shutting off 2.4GHz anyway, and even if we didn't, at some point support for 802.11n will end up deprecated out of the standard, and probably long before the HVAC shop would want to replace these thermostats.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Madman drummers bummers: "Close all the windows. Find some ammonia and some bleach. Pour them together in a bucket."

A few people actually did just this at the start of the pandemic when they started actually cleaning their homes themselves and found that they had no idea how to clean their dirty pigsties themselves.


A girlfriend of mine back when we were in our late teens was managing a restaurant shift, and one of the girls working for her had run low on bleach when cleaning the bathroom and added ammonia to the bucket.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alexa sees dead people

This is number one with a bullet in terms of creepy things Alexa's said out of the blue. In June 2018, apparently, Echo user Shawn Kinnear walked into his living room in San Francisco and says that unprompted Alexa said "Every time I close my eyes all I see is people dying."

From article entitled: The creepiest, freakiest things Alexa has ever said and done

https://www.the-ambient.com/features/t​he-creepiest-freakiest-things-alexa-ha​s-ever-said-and-done-2154
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: By the life of me I still don't what the fark these Alex things are, what they do and why people need them, you talk to it and tells you what to do? or you tell it what to do? what the fark does it do?, all my knowledge about them comes from that Family Guy episode.


My dad is blind.  I checked out the Amazon Alexa and the Google home.  I set up the Google home for him.  It's a game changer to let him interact and control some aspects of his life.
 
germ78
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/Let us tell you about some great deals
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Artcurus: To everyone reading and as a side note. If you live in a house that's over 30 years old, please check your electrical box. If you see the words Federal Pacific, Noark, Sylvania Zinsco, Bulldog Pushamatic. Get it replaced immediately. These boxes are fires waiting to happen


You forgot Challenger.
Pushmatics will be labeled ITE.
Federal pacific may just say FPE.

regardless, that is just homes. Now imagine how many commercial and industrial sites should have their equipment replaced.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Artcurus: To everyone reading and as a side note. If you live in a house that's over 30 years old, please check your electrical box. If you see the words Federal Pacific, Noark, Sylvania Zinsco, Bulldog Pushamatic. Get it replaced immediately. These boxes are fires waiting to happen

You forgot Challenger.
Pushmatics will be labeled ITE.
Federal pacific may just say FPE.

regardless, that is just homes. Now imagine how many commercial and industrial sites should have their equipment replaced.


Thank you, you're correct, I've seen some impressive Federal Pacific boxes, 40-50 circuits, in schools of all places.
 
