(NYPost)   Rick Astley recalls the first time he got Rickrolled. 'I don't need this in my life right now,' he recalled   (nypost.com) divider line
37
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Although I bet he enjoyed the check cartoon network gave him for doing the Macy's parade prank.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: link


Well played.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: link


I don't even have to check, do I?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: link


Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 750x600]


I see my work here is already done. Take a $20 from the slush fund.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Although I bet he enjoyed the check cartoon network gave him for doing the Macy's parade prank.


If he's getting royalties for his video on YouTube he must also be be pretty grateful for that.

This is actually a pretty cute little article though, he seems like he might be a nice guy although I don't know anything about him other than the song and what I've just read here.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: alechemist: Although I bet he enjoyed the check cartoon network gave him for doing the Macy's parade prank.

If he's getting royalties for his video on YouTube he must also be be pretty grateful for that.

This is actually a pretty cute little article though, he seems like he might be a nice guy although I don't know anything about him other than the song and what I've just read here.


Over a billion hits. I can't even imagine the adsense on that.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?


If you did could you warn us about a bunch of shiat?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: ToughActinProlactin: alechemist: Although I bet he enjoyed the check cartoon network gave him for doing the Macy's parade prank.

If he's getting royalties for his video on YouTube he must also be be pretty grateful for that.

This is actually a pretty cute little article though, he seems like he might be a nice guy although I don't know anything about him other than the song and what I've just read here.

Over a billion hits. I can't even imagine the adsense on that.


It might have made him more than his career pt. 1 did to begin with.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: If he's getting royalties for his video on YouTube


He neither wrote, produced, nor own the song. Stock-Aitken-Waterman do. He was just the session guy they hired to sing it.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?


Do me a favor and tell Nick Nostril to get out of the market and rejoin in 2010. Thanks!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we are never gonna give it up.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Net Worth: $160 Million

Holy shiat
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It gave me the life I've got. It gave me everything. I still travel the world because of it. I'm coming to America next year for gigs and stuff because of it. I can't complain," he said.

gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alechemist: Although I bet he enjoyed the check cartoon network gave him for doing the Macy's parade prank.


How it started:

"I don't need this in my life right now."

How it ended:

"How much? Thank you, internet!"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's got a good attitude. Most one-hit wonders (yes, I know he had other minor hits) pretend like their catalog is vast and the rest of us are assholes for zeroing in in that one song. Some of them even refuse to play their one song as if anyone gives a shiat about their new music 30 years later that no one can relate to. I've wondered how someone can do a song 200 times a year for 40 years without snapping. I've seen lots of bands in my life that were simply on autopilot- April Wine, Hall & Oates, Styx, Kansas, Journey (with varying members). They suck in concert. Then you've got groups like Def Leppard, Doobie Brothers, Bob Seger, Metallica that still give 100% and at least appear to still love what they do.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?


"This is Rick Romero reporting."
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x342]


Hey,

your link didn't work.

Could you send me an e-mail with that video?  It looks very interesting.  I would like to forward it to my friends.

Signed,
Ric
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?

"This is Rick Romero reporting."


/Shakes tiny Ric Fist
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image 425x342]

Hey,

your link didn't work.

Could you send me an e-mail with that video?  It looks very interesting.  I would like to forward it to my friends.

Signed,
Ric


Link
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?


That would be an improvement.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: The_Sponge: abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?

"This is Rick Romero reporting."

/Shakes tiny Ric Fist


What a tiny Ric might look like:

Quemapueblo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: "It gave me the life I've got. It gave me everything. I still travel the world because of it. I'm coming to America next year for gigs and stuff because of it. I can't complain," he said.

[Fark user image image 400x223]


Hey, fark you!!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?

"This is Rick Rollmero reporting."


FTFY.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: blatz514: "It gave me the life I've got. It gave me everything. I still travel the world because of it. I'm coming to America next year for gigs and stuff because of it. I can't complain," he said.

[Fark user image image 400x223]

Hey, fark you!!


Fark you tooooo!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I look like I'm 11 years old and wearing my dad's overcoat.

And his mom's jeans.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ishkur: ToughActinProlactin: If he's getting royalties for his video on YouTube

He neither wrote, produced, nor own the song. Stock-Aitken-Waterman do. He was just the session guy they hired to sing it.


oh man. that's rough misfortune on his part the way the wheels of fate turned.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GodComplex: The_Sponge: abhorrent1: the trend, which has picked up steam in recent years.

Did I wake up back in 2008?

"This is Rick Rollmero reporting."

FTFY.


Heh...well played.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sounds like he's got a good attitude. Most one-hit wonders (yes, I know he had other minor hits) pretend like their catalog is vast and the rest of us are assholes for zeroing in in that one song. Some of them even refuse to play their one song as if anyone gives a shiat about their new music 30 years later that no one can relate to. I've wondered how someone can do a song 200 times a year for 40 years without snapping. I've seen lots of bands in my life that were simply on autopilot- April Wine, Hall & Oates, Styx, Kansas, Journey (with varying members). They suck in concert. Then you've got groups like Def Leppard, Doobie Brothers, Bob Seger, Metallica that still give 100% and at least appear to still love what they do.


My mom just went and saw Kansas last week. Said the concert sucked and people were leaving.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fumb duck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rick Astley & Foo Fighters - Never Gonna Give You Up (Live) (O2, London)
Youtube DW5Fs_lzUh0


You have to admit this was pretty cool
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a nice guy.
 
db2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never Gonna Give You Up, but an AI creates more of the song
Youtube iJgNpm8cTE8
 
