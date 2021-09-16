 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Why do people who know I have a fake vaccination card not want to hang out with me? I better ask a mainstream news publication for maximum embarrassment potential   (marketwatch.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, Family, Smallpox, Immune system, fake vaccine card, Want, bad side effects  
•       •       •

1369 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 28 Dec 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay here while I call the CDC...
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse, ...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your friends ask to see your vax card, they may not be your friends.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

Next question
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather than think about how your friend is treating you, think about how you are treating people who don't know you are unvaccinated.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Are you asking a Republican to stop being a selfish, entitled, narcissistic sociopath?  Wish for the moon.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'I'm fed up with the government telling me what to do, and I'm fed up with omicron'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: I'm fed up with the coronavirus, I'm fed up with the government telling me what to do, and I'm fed up with omicron.

Do these assclowns imagine that the rest of us are f*cking ENJOYING this? Christ, it's like listening to a 5 year whine about bedtime.


FTFA: My best friend told me she didn't want to see me if I was going to use a fake vaccine card. She is vaccinated.

This is called "shunning," and you antivax assholes better get used to it. It is your future.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How do they know it's a fake card?

Because it's fits in a wallet.
Because it says Covid 18+1
Because it's printed on graham cracker
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that letter a joke?  I know people do this of course, but the specific points it hits and the language it uses sound like a comedy routine mocking this rather than how a real person would act (denial, anger, or possibly mockery about everything, or some combination--versus this airing of weak "why is it so bad" arguments).
 
ongbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. My best friend won't speak to me. Don't I have the right to make these decisions for myself?

Don't your friends have the right to make the decision that they do not want to be associated with a moron for themselves?

I love these anti vaxxers always claiming that it is their body, their decision and everybody else needs to accept it, but other people do not have the right to decide not to associate with them because of their decision.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Is that letter a joke?  I know people do this of course, but the specific points it hits and the language it uses sound like a comedy routine mocking this rather than how a real person would act (denial, anger, or possibly mockery about everything, or some combination--versus this airing of weak "why is it so bad" arguments).


The author is sick and tired of the anti-vaxxer shiat and penned this letter himself, answered it and submitted it as his column.

As subby has pointed out, "let me send my fake vaccine card question" to an investing/financial Q&A column doesn't really make much sense
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ongbok: I have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. My best friend won't speak to me. Don't I have the right to make these decisions for myself?

Don't your friends have the right to make the decision that they do not want to be associated with a moron for themselves?

I love these anti vaxxers always claiming that it is their body, their decision and everybody else needs to accept it, but other people do not have the right to decide not to associate with them because of their decision.


Main Character Syndrome. In their minds only they are thinking sentient people while everyone else is a bot put on earth to glorify their existence. Anything that breaks from this delusion enrages them.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How do they know it's a fake card?

Because it's fits in a wallet.
Because it says Covid 18+1
Because it's printed on graham cracker


I have a vaccine Id card from pretty early on and it just about fits in a wallet. *shrug*
 
haknudsen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ongbok: I have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. My best friend won't speak to me. Don't I have the right to make these decisions for myself?

Don't your friends have the right to make the decision that they do not want to be associated with a moron for themselves?

I love these anti vaxxers always claiming that it is their body, their decision and everybody else needs to accept it, but other people do not have the right to decide not to associate with them because of their decision.


It is like they don't realize that the other people in their environment are actual people with their own thoughts, beliefs, wants, and desires.
What is even more fun is the people like this who call you an NPC because you follow the rules.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know of two anti-vaxxers who paid $300 each for cards so they could go to the bar and watch football.
They bought them from the bartender.

Morons.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alathea: Harry Freakstorm: How do they know it's a fake card?

Because it's fits in a wallet.
Because it says Covid 18+1
Because it's printed on graham cracker

I have a vaccine Id card from pretty early on and it just about fits in a wallet. *shrug*


The CDC cards are 4 inches by 3 inches.  It's the only size they've ever been.

I suppose its possible there are state issued cards though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Similar to when you hear someone say "well, everyone shoplifts". No, no they don't.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisposable
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fake vaccine cards capitalize on people's fear about science, and anger about the pandemic and the government's response. The typical cost of a fake vaccine card with the CDC logo was $100 on Sept. 2. The day after Biden's Sept. 9 announcement that he would mandate vaccines for federal workers, the price doubled to $200, according to Check Point Software Technologies.

Are the vaccine cards in some places a whole lot more complicated?  Mine is just printed on plain white cardstock.  It would be a trivial matter to put cardstock in my printer and create a fake vaccine card.

I know that people buying fake vaccine cards are dumb, but are they really so dumb that they are paying $200 for what you could do for 10 cents worth of paper and 15 minutes?
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

haknudsen: ongbok: I have a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. My best friend won't speak to me. Don't I have the right to make these decisions for myself?

Don't your friends have the right to make the decision that they do not want to be associated with a moron for themselves?

I love these anti vaxxers always claiming that it is their body, their decision and everybody else needs to accept it, but other people do not have the right to decide not to associate with them because of their decision.

It is like they don't realize that the other people in their environment are actual people with their own thoughts, beliefs, wants, and desires.
What is even more fun is the people like this who call you an NPC because you follow the rules.


And they know they are in the wrong for not getting vaccinated.  They wouldn't get a fake card if they knew they made the proper choice.  No, concealing their decision with a ruse is an admission that they know they are wrong.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Fake vaccine cards capitalize on people's fear about science, and anger about the pandemic and the government's response. The typical cost of a fake vaccine card with the CDC logo was $100 on Sept. 2. The day after Biden's Sept. 9 announcement that he would mandate vaccines for federal workers, the price doubled to $200, according to Check Point Software Technologies.

Are the vaccine cards in some places a whole lot more complicated?  Mine is just printed on plain white cardstock.  It would be a trivial matter to put cardstock in my printer and create a fake vaccine card.

I know that people buying fake vaccine cards are dumb, but are they really so dumb that they are paying $200 for what you could do for 10 cents worth of paper and 15 minutes?


Not just dumb.  Dumb and lazy.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm over Omicron"

The virus doesn't give a shiat. Stop using that as your justification you plague factory. Quit being a baby and take the needle like a big man child.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Is that letter a joke?


It smells faek to me. No one could be that unironically un-self-aware.
A person could be that stupid, but they would have to sell it to themselves better than that.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: If your friends ask to see your vax card, they may not be your friends.


I don't think it's that the friends are asking to see the vax card - I think it's that he brags to the friends about the fake vax card.

Insane people who get a fake vax card think it's perfectly normal to brag about doing so - they say it as casually as you might say "how's the weather?"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I know that people buying fake vaccine cards are dumb, but are they really so dumb that they are paying $200 for what you could do for 10 cents worth of paper and 15 minutes?


Yes.
 
ongbok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Kris_Romm: Is that letter a joke?

It smells faek to me. No one could be that unironically un-self-aware.
A person could be that stupid, but they would have to sell it to themselves better than that.


I guess you never heard the dribble that comes out of Buffaloe Bills WR Cole Beasly's mouth. This is the exact shiat that comes out of his mouth, minus the fake card.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Insane people who get a fake vax card think it's perfectly normal to brag about doing so - they say it as casually as you might say "how's the weather?"


It's mind boggling. The collective stupidity is breathtaking.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I know of two anti-vaxxers who paid $300 each for cards so they could go to the bar and watch football.
They bought them from the bartender.

Morons.


Where's the 'are you f*cking kidding me' button when you need it.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I tell everyone I'm a cheater, and no one wants to play with me. What's wrong with them?
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a "friend" with a fake vaccine card. He's a nurse.

He and his wife (who is also a nurse, got a J&J shot reluctantly, and helped him get the fake card) have two kids, 5 and 4. They won't vax the older one, and seem really offended that my wife and I don't want to hang out with them or let our kid play with their plague rats.

I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.

Would it be the right thing to do? I don't know. I just can't do it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ongbok: jso2897: Kris_Romm: Is that letter a joke?

It smells faek to me. No one could be that unironically un-self-aware.
A person could be that stupid, but they would have to sell it to themselves better than that.

I guess you never heard the dribble that comes out of Buffaloe Bills WR Cole Beasly's mouth. This is the exact shiat that comes out of his mouth, minus the fake card.


Football guys are not real people with minds or feelings - they are made out of rubber, like elephants.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Next up   Virginia asks the editor how much she can expect for a settlement from Santa alleging a bad christmas, hinting at an invitation to sit in his lap.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fake AF. Now, to address the situation...

The fake card is nothing more than a conduit to your former friend realizing you're an awful embarrassment of a human being. Do whatever you want. You've already lost their respect and friendship, and being the pile of excrement you are you'll prioritize your whims over all else anyway.

Die in a fire.
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm fed up with the coronavirus, I'm fed up with the government telling me what to do, and I'm fed up with omicron.

Die.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

forteblast: I have a "friend" with a fake vaccine card. He's a nurse.

He and his wife (who is also a nurse, got a J&J shot reluctantly, and helped him get the fake card) have two kids, 5 and 4. They won't vax the older one, and seem really offended that my wife and I don't want to hang out with them or let our kid play with their plague rats.

I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.

Would it be the right thing to do? I don't know. I just can't do it.


What are their names? I'll happily do it for you.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I know of two anti-vaxxers who paid $300 each for cards so they could go to the bar and watch football.


And football stadiums are shoulder to shoulder with people. Nobody gonna stop their football. THEY'RE REAL MEN.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Harry Freakstorm: If your friends ask to see your vax card, they may not be your friends.

I don't think it's that the friends are asking to see the vax card - I think it's that he brags to the friends about the fake vax card.

Insane people who get a fake vax card think it's perfectly normal to brag about doing so - they say it as casually as you might say "how's the weather?"


It's like bragging to your friends about driving drunk.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Harry Freakstorm: If your friends ask to see your vax card, they may not be your friends.

I don't think it's that the friends are asking to see the vax card - I think it's that he brags to the friends about the fake vax card.

Insane people who get a fake vax card think it's perfectly normal to brag about doing so - they say it as casually as you might say "how's the weather?"


I do Crossfit!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

forteblast: I have a "friend" with a fake vaccine card. He's a nurse.

He and his wife (who is also a nurse, got a J&J shot reluctantly, and helped him get the fake card) have two kids, 5 and 4. They won't vax the older one, and seem really offended that my wife and I don't want to hang out with them or let our kid play with their plague rats.

I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.

Would it be the right thing to do? I don't know. I just can't do it.


You would not be hurting them in any way.

They've done it to themselves. And those around them deserve honesty & safety.
 
trialpha
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

forteblast: I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.


If it helps, think of all of the lives they are potentially destroying by being an unvaccinated nurse.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

forteblast: I have a "friend" with a fake vaccine card. He's a nurse.

He and his wife (who is also a nurse, got a J&J shot reluctantly, and helped him get the fake card) have two kids, 5 and 4. They won't vax the older one, and seem really offended that my wife and I don't want to hang out with them or let our kid play with their plague rats.

I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.

Would it be the right thing to do? I don't know. I just can't do it.


Do their kids have their scheduled vax series? If not, definitely report them, that's wanton child endangerment. Hell report him anyway, if he can break the vax rule for covid whats stopping him faking other vaccinations?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IDisposable: Fake vaccine cards capitalize on people's fear about science, and anger about the pandemic and the government's response. The typical cost of a fake vaccine card with the CDC logo was $100 on Sept. 2. The day after Biden's Sept. 9 announcement that he would mandate vaccines for federal workers, the price doubled to $200, according to Check Point Software Technologies.

Are the vaccine cards in some places a whole lot more complicated?  Mine is just printed on plain white cardstock.  It would be a trivial matter to put cardstock in my printer and create a fake vaccine card.

I know that people buying fake vaccine cards are dumb, but are they really so dumb that they are paying $200 for what you could do for 10 cents worth of paper and 15 minutes?



The two I mentioned earlier in the thread are.
Neither one of them owns a laptop or a printer.
They each paid $300 to the bartender of the bar they wanted to drink in.

"Because they are freeeeeeeeeeeeeee."
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Woman with fake vaccine card dies in hospital, because they treated her as a vaccinated patient.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: forteblast: I have a "friend" with a fake vaccine card. He's a nurse.

He and his wife (who is also a nurse, got a J&J shot reluctantly, and helped him get the fake card) have two kids, 5 and 4. They won't vax the older one, and seem really offended that my wife and I don't want to hang out with them or let our kid play with their plague rats.

I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.

Would it be the right thing to do? I don't know. I just can't do it.

You would not be hurting them in any way.

They've done it to themselves. And those around them deserve honesty & safety.


What's more, needlessly letting you in on their little secret is just them manipulating you to join in on their deception as some sort of moral hall pass for their behavior.

They placed you in this predicament. You can either let them make you an accomplice or stick with what you know is the morally upright course of action.
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

natazha: Woman with fake vaccine card dies in hospital, because they treated her as a vaccinated patient.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Oh, its divine!
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Stay here while I call the CDC...


You misspelled FBI.
Federal felonies.
Multiple federal felonies.

/Why aren't those cops from the other day in federal custody?
 
brilett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not to worry. Your death certificate will be real.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey kids, believe it or not some assholes don't think they're assholes but they become even bigger assholes.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

forteblast: I have a "friend" with a fake vaccine card. He's a nurse.

He and his wife (who is also a nurse, got a J&J shot reluctantly, and helped him get the fake card) have two kids, 5 and 4. They won't vax the older one, and seem really offended that my wife and I don't want to hang out with them or let our kid play with their plague rats.

I could report him, knowing he's probably infecting people at work. Then he loses his job, she probably loses her job, they get a visit from the cops and CPS, and their lives basically get destroyed.

Would it be the right thing to do? I don't know. I just can't do it.


You are likely literally saving lives if you do.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I know that people buying fake vaccine cards are dumb, but are they really so dumb that they are paying $200 for what you could do for 10 cents worth of paper and 15 minutes?


What you or I could do.

They couldn't do it of they had a free template and a smart 10 year old trying to explain it to them.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.