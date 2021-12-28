 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Each and every day woman has an unpleasant experience and still manages to enjoy being 107 years old   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
17
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind Yuengling. It may not be my first choice but, in a pinch, it beats a lot of other domestic beers.

It's hard to find Yuengling here in CO anyway.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's the best as far as lager goes, imo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: It's the best as far as lager goes, imo.


There's much better beers that Yeungling.   However, there's much worse beers also.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What, is she subby's mom or something?
 
BWeed6
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
her "caregiver" needs to fix her damn sash before she trips over it.
hard to get decent care nowadays.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not the worst out there and she's probably supporting a grandchild or two's employer.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every time she has a complaint, she wants to petition the Emperor.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's always the same with these stories:


Reporter: To what do you attribute your long life?

100 year old: I drink whiskey by the case, smoke three packs a day, eat nothing but bacon and a few lines of coke snorted right off a hooker's ass.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone thinks I got a mental disorder
Musta been the pitchers of Yuengling Porter

/obscure?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

She should join a support group
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I don't mind Yuengling. It may not be my first choice but, in a pinch, it beats a lot of other domestic beers.

It's hard to find Yuengling here in CO anyway.


Yuengling, for those times when Coors light has too much flavor
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This article has been sponsored by the brewers at Yuengling. Yuengling: North America's Oldest Brewery. Enjoy Yuengling responsibly.

/ Seriously, not my favorite beer by far, but if you ever get a chance to tour the brewery, take it - it may not actually be the "oldest," but it has a fascinating history.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's no Lone Star.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks pretty damn good for 107 years old. Most of the time they bring out some person that looks like they died a few years back, but somehow are still breathing.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This article has been sponsored by the brewers at Yuengling. Yuengling: North America's Oldest Brewery. Enjoy Yuengling responsibly.

/ Seriously, not my favorite beer by far, but if you ever get a chance to tour the brewery, take it - it may not actually be the "oldest," but it has a fascinating history.


That's not their claim, as I understand it. It's "oldest continously operating" due to the switch to ice cream and diy kits during prohibition.
 
