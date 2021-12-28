 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Not news: Australian cops crack down on breaking speed limits. Fark: That's speed limits for drinking your beer at the cricket   (news.com.au) divider line
    More: Stupid, Bob Hawke, The Ashes, Donald Bradman, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Cricket, Melbourne, Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy, One Day International  
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
The Melbourne Cricket Club effectively control the MCG stadium.  This is going to get very ugly for some politicians next week.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
Eh, Bruce.  I clocked you goin' 5 giant beers an hour.  Limit 'ere is 3 GB/H.
"Eh, I'm I at one of them soccer matches or Aussie Rules Football thingies?"
Bruce, you're at a soccer match.  Melbourne United Trawlies 'gainst the Brisbane Specials Flinnies
"Soccer?  I can't do 3 GB/H at a soccer match.  'Ow do I get outta 'ere?"
Easy, peasy, Bruce.  Just punch that Bruce in the back 'o 'is 'ead.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
Not sure I understood a single word of that article.  OK, maybe the article, "the".  But nae more!
 
AstroJesus
Spanking the poms and skolling - I don't actually know what that means, but it sounds fun.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
The Sculling Beer Cup Snakes is now the name of my Orchestral AC/DC cover band.
 
dready zim
Joke's on you. I'm drinking the rum I sneaked in inside my hip flasks.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
An Australian Prime Minister once held the world record for drinking a pint in the shortest time.  This is literally an un-Australian rule!
 
Mock26
If they are going to boot people for skolling then they should also boot all the people egging them on to skoll their middy.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
This would not be an issue if the England ("the Poms") had bothered to send a credible side. The comment about 10-and-unders was rude but also fitting. Had there been anything going on in the match nobody would care if you started slamming big beers in the stands.

I don't stay up for matches in Australia, but usually I'll catch the replay the next day. Not this year.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
DON.MAC: The Melbourne Cricket Club effectively control the MCG stadium.  This is going to get very ugly for some politicians next week.


Bob Hawke Skolling a Beer
Youtube se7RDuURNXA
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
This is relevant to my interests.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
Don't understand this ice cold thing.   It is colder in Melbourne in the daytime than it is at midnight in South Texas, by 10 degrees.  Only it's summer in Oz and winter in the other place.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
"The problem with Australians is not that so many of them are descended from convicts, but that so many of them are descended from prison officers."

                                    -​C​live James
 
