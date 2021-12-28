 Skip to content
(Vice)   The Most Deranged Posts of 2021 That Weren't On FARK   (vice.com) divider line
21
    Naomi Wolf, Post, Power-on self-test, Twitter, Elon Musk, year of posts, Jameela Jamil, book of his own tweets  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
phedex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, deranged is kind of a strong word. the BTK killer was deranged.

I Skimmed through the link, and most of them were just stupid.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Day's young, Subs...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got to the Flora Gill one before losing all leftover hope in humanity.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not a Twitter person, so to anyone who is, I ask: Does Twitter have an translate function that will auto-detect a language? I'd like to know what this one says...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I refuse to believe that any of the "look at this really profound/funny/clever thing my kid said!" tweets are actually true. I've seen kids. They are none of those things.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phedex: I mean, deranged is kind of a strong word. the BTK killer was deranged.

I Skimmed through the link, and most of them were just stupid.


The "Kyle Rittenhouse is a transgender crisis actor" tweet was well into deranged territory.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was expecting Cardi B's sister's cousin's uncle's former roommate's testicles and came away disappointed
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm pretty a sure a couple of these actually were on Fark
 
SirMadness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, what were Fark's?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was the most hilarious thing I've read this week. How does twitter work IRL? Exactly as you would expect.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So, what were Fark's?


I posted a hot take a few days ago that seemed to express my opinion that Stephen King essentially took a lot of his material for the Dark Tower series from Robert Howard's Solomon Kane and that Solomon Kane was the better, slightly more racist, series.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thosw: Was expecting Cardi B's sister's cousin's uncle's former roommate's testicles and came away disappointed


That was Nicki Minaj who made that claim.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I agree with Davies, shaved minges are a turn off
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was that one of them?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: phedex: I mean, deranged is kind of a strong word. the BTK killer was deranged.

I Skimmed through the link, and most of them were just stupid.

The "Kyle Rittenhouse is a transgender crisis actor" tweet was well into deranged territory.


Apparently...THAT is all that particular movement does. Speculate that all people in the news ever started as the opposite gender, that is. Which seems like a pretty sane thing to be doing with your time....
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I refuse to believe that any of the "look at this really profound/funny/clever thing my kid said!" tweets are actually true. I've seen kids. They are none of those things.


They can be funny--I'm often impressed that they recognize humor when you tease them by telling them something absurd. Are quick to modify the joke for their age group and tell their friends. As for profound or clever, I see them as something like monkeys with typewriters: if they're always babbling about something some pearls will come out of their mouths from time to time.

Which is not to deny their keen observation skills. (Be careful around kids. We sometimes forget they're watching and listening and notice when something unusual is happening.)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I refuse to believe that any of the "look at this really profound/funny/clever thing my kid said!" tweets are actually true. I've seen kids. They are none of those things.


Years back, my mom changed her TV and my kid, probably 3-4 asked why and my mom said "it's a smart TV". My kid laughed and said "TVs aren't smart, humans are smart!"

Thing is, that's one incident that I remember, out of the whole child's life, and across the whole brood. So statistically, profound/funny/clever comments will happen given the number of users on Twitter.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I kind of agreed with the chick who thought that PornHub needed some porn where everybody wasn't related.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phedex: I mean, deranged is kind of a strong word. the BTK killer was deranged.

I Skimmed through the link, and most of them were just stupid.


This.
Twitter is just a slightly more civilized place compared to other platforms.
Slightly.
So most of those tweets are kinda lame.

The lady getting ticked off by the height comparisons between Holland and Zendaya (don't spend enough time on bored entertainment sites to know if that's true or not) seems to have a point.
Still chuckled when she compared that to making fun of thin guys dating large women.
Honey, the opposite of thin is not large.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't think the problem is Twitter.  I read a lot of second hand twitter stories and such, and I've heard zero of these stories in the article.

It seems like you'd actively have to search out weird dramatic content to get this bad of a twitter experience.  Why would you do that and then complain about twitter?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm not a Twitter person, so to anyone who is, I ask: Does Twitter have an translate function that will auto-detect a language? I'd like to know what this one says...

[Fark user image image 592x367]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
