(Victoria Advocate)   Non-profit IOWA (Inspiring Our Warriors of America) pairs first responders & veterans with service dogs at no cost. The dogs are specially trained to assist their owners with PTSD, health & mobility issues. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (victoriaadvocate.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
We found another dinosaur this weekend. Darwin fell in love with it and has been protecting it from Gumball with great success so far.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spent the whole day laying on my couch.  I feel so lazy and useless today.  Well, enough is enough.  I'm getting cleaned up so I can go out and do something.

Gonna go downtown and have a giant ice cream sundae milkshake!!!  Pics to follow...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I'd love a chocolate malt! :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

This is what it looks like...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Specifically, it's a multi-decker shake, cookies and cream ice cream, ice cream sandwich, crushed chocolate sprinkle layer, and whipped cream sundae.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pay no attention to the other shake, it's some kind of unicorn abomination.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Just your luck, it would be last year's pizza at next year's price!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Everything in that pic looks yummy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Probably :-) so Other than tasteful food what are you doing today?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know it is a little late for The Day, but look at this girl.  So scared of Christmas!
It has been such cold weather that she hasn't gone for a proper walk for quite a few days.  Hoping to get out tonight for a little bit.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Dropping off, mainly.  Made out my rent and Wifi bills and mailed them.  Got my federal tax refund in the mail a couple days ago, so I deposited that in the ATM at my bank.  Got a 6-pack of Fat Tire, now going to cruise youtube for music videos and sci fi cartoons.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

cool
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sasha sulking because she already stole the leftover catfood on the bed and still wants more
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

poor baby :-(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Heh!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Where can you go to practice math on New Year's Eve?

Times Squared.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Got my booster yesterday and my arm hurts more than I ever remember it hurting after an immunization.  But I also feel sensitive to cold and noise, and I wonder if my nervous system is just hyperactive right now.  Boo.  Luckily my dog's favourite thing is to cuddle with me in the evening.
 
