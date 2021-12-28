 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10 News)   Small jet crashes into San Diego area neighborhood, no reports of injuries on the ground   (10news.com) divider line
15
    More: News, San Diego County, California, plane crash, El Cajon, California, EL CAJON, Lakeside Fire District, Gillespie Field, American Red Cross, block of Pepper Dr.  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 4:30 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were there any in the Air?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Madaynun: Were there any in the Air?


Total loss
Med jet so expect between 2-5 dead
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

zedster: Madaynun: Were there any in the Air?

Total loss
Med jet so expect between 2-5 dead


Well that Sucks 3-4 dead for somebody that might have made it.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Madaynun: zedster: Madaynun: Were there any in the Air?

Total loss
Med jet so expect between 2-5 dead

Well that Sucks 3-4 dead for somebody that might have made it.


Could have been an empty flight so just pilot or pilot and co

Some sync'd and the ATC audio with FS2020

Extreme Trigger Warning

https://twitter.com/FSXAviation3/statu​s/1475684285810036737?t=cDWELPlbKNxo0D​3A0E55xQ&s=19
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

zedster: Madaynun: zedster: Madaynun: Were there any in the Air?

Total loss
Med jet so expect between 2-5 dead

Well that Sucks 3-4 dead for somebody that might have made it.

Could have been an empty flight so just pilot or pilot and co

Some sync'd and the ATC audio with FS2020

Extreme Trigger Warning

https://twitter.com/FSXAviation3/statu​s/1475684285810036737?t=cDWELPlbKNxo0D​3A0E55xQ&s=19


*IF* that audio is authentic, then I think this one is going to be fairly easy to figure out.  Guy overshot his approach, started to bank while still in the cloud layer, became spatially disoriented, and realized he was farked about three seconds before impact.  JFk Jr.  And Kobe Bryant style crash.   Sad.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: zedster: Madaynun: zedster: Madaynun: Were there any in the Air?

Total loss
Med jet so expect between 2-5 dead

Well that Sucks 3-4 dead for somebody that might have made it.

Could have been an empty flight so just pilot or pilot and co

Some sync'd and the ATC audio with FS2020

Extreme Trigger Warning

https://twitter.com/FSXAviation3/statu​s/1475684285810036737?t=cDWELPlbKNxo0D​3A0E55xQ&s=19

*IF* that audio is authentic, then I think this one is going to be fairly easy to figure out.  Guy overshot his approach, started to bank while still in the cloud layer, became spatially disoriented, and realized he was farked about three seconds before impact.  JFk Jr.  And Kobe Bryant style crash.   Sad.


kind of sounds like something went mechanically wrong tho around 51s mark
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That brings back a bad memory. Back in the 80s a brother of a friend took me for a plane ride. It was fun, he even showed me negative g's. Not long after that he crashed a Learjet into an apartment building in Fresno, killing himself, his copilot, and several people on the ground. It was a mechanical issue, not his fault, but a very difficult time for his family.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where will they bury the survivors?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's possible that someone moved the airport and forgot to tell the pilots.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out if I'm thirsty or not due to the crash occurring at Pepper Dr.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: It's possible that someone moved the airport and forgot to tell the pilots.


It's Southern California, so it have moved a little bit.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I'm still trying to figure out if I'm thirsty or not due to the crash occurring at Pepper Dr.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh damn. Did they find the guy's face yet?
Seriously, visit San Diego. Downtown. The planes fly so low, the people in the downtown office buildings can wave to the passengers.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Peppa Pig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.