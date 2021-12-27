 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   FBI has arrested Airline Annie after she attacked mask-less man on her flight. FARK: she's a former Playboy model, Raiders cheerleader, and Baywatch actress   (outkick.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Law enforcement agency, Delta Air Lines, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Zero tolerance, Airline, Criminal justice, Delta Airlines passenger Patricia Cornwall, Atlanta  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2021 at 7:30 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is it the eyes or the "Blue Steel" expression
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh, I thought I remembered all the women in Playboy in the 90's, but I'm drawing a blank with her.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alphax: Huh, I thought I remembered all the women in Playboy in the 90's, but I'm drawing a blank with her.


I remember her.
Sad that I do.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude was a dick for not wearing mask but geez....wear one yourself if you're going to admonish another for the same. Why all of these American flights continually show unmasked passengers belies logic but hey....it's America,
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mr.Man: Dude was a dick for not wearing mask but geez....wear one yourself if you're going to admonish another for the same. Why all of these American flights continually show unmasked passengers belies logic but hey....it's America,


He was reportedly eating. Isn't this allowable under the regs?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet she's a demon in the sack
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She is entitled.
To legal representation.
And the right to remain silent.

Bet she farks up both
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, from an Andy Sidaris action porn?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: I'll bet she's a demon in the sack


Spit makes great lube.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
During better times:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a care-less sounding woman!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In November, the FAA signed an order directing stricter policies that includes a zero tolerance policy for passengers who cause problems in the sky.

how's that working out? It's not zero tolerance if it keeps happening
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: Dude was a dick for not wearing mask but geez....wear one yourself if you're going to admonish another for the same. Why all of these American flights continually show unmasked passengers belies logic but hey....it's America,


You're explicitly allowed to not wear a mask while eating on airplanes. Thank you for attending my TED talk.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: relaxitsjustme: I'll bet she's a demon in the sack

Spit makes great lube.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not so sure about that, let's ask Paige.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Mr.Man: Dude was a dick for not wearing mask but geez....wear one yourself if you're going to admonish another for the same. Why all of these American flights continually show unmasked passengers belies logic but hey....it's America,

He was reportedly eating. Isn't this allowable under the regs?


Yes, but I think we've all seen way too many people abuse this.  They'll keep a drink on their tray for most of the flight so they don't have to wear a mask and claim what he did.

Let's just be honest with one another and admit if the DoD would have shot down the plane down, it would have been better for humanity.  No good person ever took a flight from Tampa to Atlanta.  Every single person on that plane was on their way to propagate some sort of evil.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this going to be another thread where some buzzkill actually suggests that we ban alcohol on flights and at airports?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remind me a again why they allow people to get hammered before/during flights?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty sure eating is an allowable reason to lower your mask on a flight.

You know what isn't? Not realizing that flight crew is God incarnate on their aircraft. Let them handle it if you have a problem, for farks sakes.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is It just me or the the phrase 'former Playboy model' seem to always get followed by phrase like 'struggles with alcohol', 'suicide' and other similar bad news.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: During better times:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1001]


She has the Karen look down in that pic

Loving the frosted tips
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was watching all this background on CNN.  This is hysterical.  Supposedly she lost it when the flight attendants asked her to sit down for a sec on her way back from the bathroom, because the drink cart was already out.  She didn't want to and said, What am I, Rosa Parks?  and then the fun began.  She went after the old man and then well, we know.
 
toast28
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This thread is severely lacking in pictures. I'm disappointed in you Fark
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: During better times:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1001]


Her first couple books were a little better than ok, but a few observations:

1.  Don't kill off your best character (Marino)
2.  Ritz crackers do not, in fact, make good filler for Crab Cakes
3.  The rest of your anecdotal cooking tips also suck
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: During better times:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1001]


She's not even all that.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: During better times:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1001]


That's the best pic anyone can find? Disappoint.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toast28: This thread is severely lacking in pictures. I'm disappointed in you Fark


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Remind me a again why they allow people to get hammered before/during flights?


Because not everyone wants or needs to be bound by the limitations of a few f#ckwits. I will support a Drinking License for the purchase of alcohol, that can be revoked or suspended with a variable points system for different violations.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gaslight: Is It just me or the the phrase 'former Playboy model' seem to always get followed by phrase like 'struggles with alcohol', 'suicide' and other similar bad news.


Hopefully Tishara Cousino (Miss May 1998) doing okay...I had a thing for her back in college.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because she's innocent until proven
otherwise, I'll
offer up some
knowledge.
Maybe she should
ask around before
relying on her  instincts
k?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.